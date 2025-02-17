"YOU HAVE GOT TO BE JOKING"— Love Island: All Stars fans react to Harriet and Ronnie being dumped over Elma and Sammy

Love Island: All Stars season 2 aired a brand new episode this week on February 16, 2025, on ITV. The segment brought back the dumped islanders as they decided who would make it to the finals, and who would be eliminated.

As they voted for who they wanted to eliminate, Harriet and Ronnie and Elma and Sammy received five votes each, and Tina's became the deciding vote. Ahead of revealing who she wanted to eliminate, the ex-islander stated that she loved them and was visibly upset about her vote. Her cue card had Harriet and Ronnie's names, and they were eliminated from Love Island: All Stars season 2 with six votes against them.

Fans online reacted to the elimination and were upset to see Ronnie and Harriet go home. One person wrote on X:

Love Island: All Stars fans react to Harriet and Ronnie's elimination (Image via X/@vietbaddie)

"HARRIET AND RONNIE ELIMINATED AND NOT ELMA AND HER SON??? YOU HAVE GOT TO BE JOKING."

"Every single vote for Harriet and Ronnie was a cop out I 100% agree, there’s no way they should be going when Elma and Sammy were RIGHT THERE! It’s a popularity contest, that’s it. I wish they’d never introduced this dumped islander twist wtf," a fan commented.

"THIS is such bullsh*t RONNIE AND HARRIET WERE ROBBED!!!" a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 defended Harriet being mad about the dumping:

"Harriet has every right to be mad. They’ve all watched Elma and Sammy and so picking Harriet and Ronnie just because they’ve tried before is actually a cop out," a person wrote.

"I can’t fault Harriet and Ronnie tbh I’d have the exact same reaction. Don’t encourage me only to turn around and use the same logic to stab me in the back. Esp when Elma and Sammie are right there," a fan commented.

"ngl harriet and ronnie were wronged… they would’ve definitely gave them finalists a run for their money," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 further said:

"Harriet and Ronnie are literally the realest couple this is the worst move the producers have ever pulled. I am never watching love island again," a person wrote.

"I'm glad harriet is speaking up for herself. Voting them because they've tried it before when Ronnie has CLEARLY changed is insane behaviour especially when their competition is Elma and her son," a fan commented.

"I'm gonna miss you all"— Harriet breaks down while saying goodbye to the Love Island: All Stars season 2 cast after elimination

In Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 34, the ex-islanders voted on who should be eliminated ahead of the finale. Elma and Sammy and Harriet and Ronnie were tied with five votes each. Tina had the deciding vote but before revealing her vote, she broke down in tears.

She said she loved every one of the islanders individually and together. The former Love Island: All Stars season 2 islander noted there was one couple she would love to see more of and witness their journey.

She apologized and sobbed while Elma assured her it was fine and she didn't need to cry. She said it was the "worst" thing she had to do. Elma told her she was still going to be their "Tiny Tea" and that it didn't matter.

Tina revealed she voted for Harriet and Ronnie and the cast members rushed to hug the couple. Harriet and Ronnie gathered their things and they bid farewell to the other islanders. The female islander cried while Luca consoled her.

"I'm so proud of you," he said while hugging Harriet.

Curtis consoled Ronnie and said that although it was a bad way to go, at least he won Harriet back. Curtis reminded him that was what he came back for. Harriet broke down in tears while in conversation with the female Love Island: All Stars season 2 cast members and said it was "so hard" even to find a connection on the show while Ekin assured her that her journey was not over.

"I just want to thank each and every one of you and I'm going to miss you all so much," Harriet said as she cried.

Fans online reacted to the final dumping ahead of the finale and criticized the ex-islanders for eliminating Harriet and Ronnie over Sammy and Elma.

Tune in on Monday, February 17, 2025, to watch a brand new episode of Love Island: All Stars season 2 on ITV.

