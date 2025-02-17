"Trying to do damage control"— Love Island: All Stars fans react to Elma apologizing to Curtis

Love Island: All Stars season 2 aired episode 34 this week on February 16, 2025, and brought back the eliminated islanders to help pick the final couples of the ITV reality show.

While the segment saw several arguments, it also saw two islanders hashing out their differences as Elma apologized to Curtis for her behavior towards him. She noted that he had been caught in the crossfire between her and Ekin-Su and said sorry for saying "f*ck off."

Fans of the reality show commented on Elma's apology to Curtis online. One person wrote on X:

"She’s realised she’s not Miss popular & trying to do damage control .. don’t be fooled she can’t stand Curtis or Ekin she thinks they’re her main competition , little does she know in polls I’ve seen many the highest for Elmo & son, ny aka Elma & Sammy was 4%."

"she’s so calculated it’s not even funny it was all smoke when she thought she was the favorite and now she knows she’s not so she’s grovelling… actually just sad how desperate she is," a fan commented.

"So Elma was SURE she wasn't going to apologize to Curtis but then a few of the former islanders called her out and now she's apologizing? That makes it feel ungenuine ngl," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 termed Elma's apology "fake":

"elma running to curtis to fake apologize right before the finale, after being in the bottom three. she’s so calculated," a person wrote.

"Elma saying Curtis just got caught in the cross fire of her and Ekin’s drama but said the other night he was the issue, not Ekin? I see you sis. She only apologised to him as damage control because she knows she’s not the public’s fave any more," a fan commented.

"Lmfaooooo not Elma trying to buy votes by apologising to Curtis after she literally told everyone her problem was always with him. she knows the public hate her now," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 further said:

"Aw Elma BABE, we see straight through you BABE. Fakest apology by the biggest fake in there. Can’t wait to never see you on my TV screen again. Bye BABE," a person wrote.

"Elmas clocked why she is in the bottom and decided now she wants to apologise days after banging on about how she can't stand Curtis. Go home, babe," a fan commented.

"You kind of got caught in the crossfire"— Elma apologizes to Curtis in Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 34

In the latest episode of Love Island: All Stars season 2, Elma and Curtis discussed their argument from a few episodes ago. To recall, Curtis took a stand for his partner, Ekin-Su after she and Elma got into numerous fights about Ekin kissing Sammy during a challenge.

At the time, Elma told Curtis to "f*ck off" which led to another argument between Elma and Ekin. However, the female islanders resolved their issues sortly and in epsidoe 34, Elma issued Curtis an apology for the same.

She told the Love Island: All Stars season 2 islander that she didn't apology to him previously despite him asking for one. Elma said she didn't apologize because she stood by her stance but she was looking around the villa and realized that things were fine between her and Ekin-Su.

"And I was thinking, you kind of got caught in the crossfire of something that me and ekin ended up sorting out anyway," she told Curtis.

Elma apologized for saying "f*ck you" or "f*ck off" while Curtis jokingly said "F you girl," as the two laughed. The female Love Island: All Stars season 2 islander admitted to having a "potty mouth" and noted she couldn't promise that it won't happen again.

Fans of the ITV reality show commented on the apology online and felt Elma was being insincere.

Episodes of Love Island: All Stars season 2 air everyday apart from Saturdays on ITV.

