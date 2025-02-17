"AHH THIS GIRL HARRIET IS ACTUALLY GOLD"— Love Island: All Stars fans react to islander defending Grace against Olivia 

In Love Island: All Stars season 2's latest episode, the eliminated islanders returned to the villa to share their views about the remaining couples. The episode also saw them vote for which one couple amongst Catherine and Omar, Harriet and Ronnie, and Elma and Sammy should be eliminated ahead of the finale.

While they were there, ahead of revealing her vote, Olivia shared that she thought one of the save couples should have been up for elimination and named Grace and Luca. Upon being asked why, she said she saw text messages of Grace telling someone she would do anything to win the show.

Grace defended herself and was supported by her friend, Harriet. The latter shot back at Olivia, stating she probably wrote the text message herself.

Fans of the ITV reality show commented on Harriet supporting Grace online and praised the cast member. One person wrote on X:

Love Island: All Stars season 2 fans praise Harriet (Image via X/@flxtchz)

"no way liv is saying grace said “she would do whatever to win” and HARRIET saying “she probably texted herself it” AHH THIS GIRL HARRIET IS ACTUALLY GOLD."

"nobody can convince me that sammie didn't vote for harriet ON THE PURE BASIS THAT SHES GRACE'S BESTFRIEND," a fan commented.

"HARRIET SAYING OLIVIA PROBABLY WROTE THE TEXTS ABOUT GRACE HERSELF HAHAHA," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 felt Harriet was a better friend than Grace:

"Harriet is clearly a way better friend than Grace I love Grace but Harriet was defending Grace with her life but when it came to Harriet Grace didn’t bat an eye lit says a lot," a person wrote.

"Is no one going to address the fact that Harriet came rushing to Grace’s defence about the text message but when Harriet was crying, Grace was nowhere to be seen? Elma is a better friend to Harriet," a fan commented.

"unpopular opinion and no hate but why do I feel like Harriet is always properly defending Grace but doesn't really get the same energy back? No tears or anything from Grace when she left kind of surprised me too since they're meant to be the closest," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 further said:

"I believe Harriet when she said Liv probably sent the texts to herself as Grace!!!! Imagine putting your face on someone else’s body and sending it to their man!!!! What a disgusting thing to do!!!" a person wrote.

"Rewatching the latest ep and it’s funny how Harriet goes on instant defense mode for Grace and Luca. Like girl? You’ve seen they DONT do the same for you and yet you’re still running your mouth in their defense? So naive," a fan commented.

"Babe, you've made it up"— Harriet defends Grace against Olivia's allegations in Love Island: All Stars season 2

In Love Island: All Stars' latest episode, Olivia revealed that she would swap out Grace and Luca for one of the couples at the bottom after having seen screenshots of the female islander's text messages to another person.

Olivia alleged that Grace told someone she would do "whatever" it took to win Love Island: All Stars while the latter denied the claims. She further questioned Olivia about who she was talking about while the ex-islander maintained confidentiality.

Harriet jumped in and defended Grace while criticizing Olivia.

"Babem you've made it up like you've made up that Ronnie was into you. F*cking go home, honestly," Harriet said.

Grace further said that she hadn't come on Love Island: All Stars to win the show. She said it was the "least thing" in her "personality." Harriet questioned whether Olivia was alright while Grace asked who she had sent the alleged texts to.

Olivia said she had seen the screenshots and had the receipts while the Love Island: All Stars season 2 finalist asked her to send them to her.

Fans of the reality show commented on Harriet defending Grace online and praised the islander.

Tune in on Monday, February 17, 2025, to watch the upcoming episode of Love Island: All Stars season 2 on ITV.

