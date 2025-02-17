"HILARIOUS" — Love Island: All Stars fans react to Harriett claiming Olivia "photoshopped her head" onto hers

Love Island: All Stars released Episode 35 on February 16, 2025. The segment saw the evicted islanders return to decide which couple from the three nominated— Harriett and Ronnie, Elma and Sammy, and Catherine and Omar — would get "dumped" from the island. Things got heated between Harriett and Olivia after the latter voted for Harriett and Ronnie's elimination.

"Lol obviously. Babe, the girl literally photoshopped her head on top of mine and sent it to Ronnie and he still didn't want you outside and didn't want you in the villa," Harriett alleged.

Olivia defended herself saying she did not want to go on a date with Ronnie. However, when Harriett asked Olivia if she had photoshopped herself with Ronnie, she said:

"He told me that was all a PR thing between the two of you."

Hearing Olivia avoid the question, Harriett asked Olivia again but the latter refused to answer, alleging that Harriett and Ronnie's relationship and breakup was a "PR stunt."

Earlier in the series, Olivia told the islanders that Ronnie had messaged her while he was with Harriett. Ronnie defended himself back then, saying he and Harriett were not exclusive, however, Olivia recalled seeing them holding hands.

Love Island: All Stars fans took to X to comment on Harriett and Olivia's confrontation. While many said Harriett's comeback was hilarious, others appreciated her for standing up to Olivia.

A Love Island: All Stars fan reacts to Harriett's allegation (Image via X/@Cee_Butterfly_)

"HARRIETTTTTTTTTTT COMING FOR OLIVIA WAS HILARIOUS. “Did you or did you not photoshop your head on top of mine ?!” Get her again," a fan wrote.

"WHY WERE WE ROBBED OF HARRIET AND OLIVIA IN THE VILLA TOGETHER ??????? THEY ARE CHAOSSSSSSSSSS harriet get her girl!!!!!" another fan commented.

"Go on Harriett !!!!! How can liv speak when she photoshopped herself on Harrietts face," a netizen tweeted.

Many Love Island: All Stars fans reacted to Harriett's photoshop comment.

"the way liv didn't even deny the fa t that she photoshopped her own head on to harriet's this is so messy," a user reacted.

"“the girl literally photoshopped her head onto mine, sent it to Ronnie and he still didn't want you on the outside or in the villa..." HARRIETT PLS," a person commented.

"Please tell me this is a joke and liv did not photoshop her head on harriet and send these to ronnie? No way," another fan wrote

Other Love Island: All Stars fans commented on Harriett defending Grace when Olivia alleged the latter came on the show to win by all means.

"'Liv's probably texted herself' ooh she was lucky she got dumped because Harriett would have dog walked her all season," one user posted.

"“Liv’s probably text herself and used it as an answer” LOOOOL HARRIETT," a person reacted.

"I'm so proud of Harriet clapping back at Liv. She's gone from being lowkey bullied by the prize to standing up for herself and her friends," another netizen commented.

Love Island: All Stars Season 2: Harriett says she expected Olivia to vote for her and Ronnie's elimination

Olivia voted for Harriett and Ronnie's elimination, saying it was "a risk" rekindling a past relationship. The explanation did not sit right with Harriett, who called Olivia out for allegedly photoshopping her image onto Harriett's. The Love Island: All Stars cast member claimed everyone on the outside knew about it and added that it was "embarrassing."

"Go get a job," Harriett retorted.

After their argument came to an end, the islanders began voting. The votes were evenly split between Elma and Sammy, as well as Ronnie and Harriett, each receiving five votes. However, when Tina voted for Ronnie and Harriett, their fate on the show was sealed. Consequently, the Love Island: All Stars couple exited the villa and joined host, Maya Jama to reflect on their journey.

While speaking to Maya, Harriett confessed that although she expected Olivia to vote for her, she did not expect Samie and Tina to do the same.

Harriett said she did not regret her choices and would not change them because it led her to Ronnie. Hearing that, Ronnie admitted he could not overlook his feelings for Harriett irrespective of other's conflicting opinions of rekindling a relationship with an ex. The Love Island: All Stars cast member added that getting back together with Harriett felt like winning the show.

"New chapter, new year, new us," Harriet said.

Love Island: All Stars Season 2 is available to stream exclusively on ITVX.

