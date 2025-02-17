"Still mad Luca didn’t want her"— Love Island: All Stars fans react to Olivia claiming Grace would do "whatever it takes to win"

Love Island: All Stars season 2 aired episode 34 this week on February 16, 2025, on ITV. The segment saw the eliminated islanders return to the villa ahead of the finale and share their thoughts on the remaining couples.

While Olivia was about to reveal her vote on who to dump, she said she didn't believe all three couples deserved to be at the bottom. She added that she would have probably swapped one of the couples based on the things she saw outside the show.

When asked who, the islander noted she saw text messages of Grace telling someone she would do whatever it took to win the show.

"I've seen text messages of Grace saying to someone that she'll do whatever it takes to win the show," Olivia said.

Fans of the ITV reality show commented on Olivia's remarks about Grace online and were divided by it. One person wrote on X:

"LOL Olivia is a jealous, spiteful liar. Still a weirdo after 2 years. Even if it was true, (which I don’t believe), she’s still mad Luca didn’t want her. And then Sammie throwing in her two cents should’ve stayed quiet."

"Thank god Liv’s getting dragged, she is a weirdo. Not even saying the Grace thing isn’t true but Olivia needs telling," a fan commented.

"Olivia and her dark jealous soul securing a win for Grace and Luca… in addition to getting read to hell by Harriet and maybe Grace too…wtf has Luca done to make these girls act so damn possessive of him? Like are you not embarrassed?" a tweet read.

Some fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 believed Olivia:

"I believe Olivia. A sentence I never thought I’d say. However Luca and Grace have known of each other for years. It’s all fake. They must not win," a person wrote.

"Why’s is it so hard for some of ya’ll to believe that Olivia is right and Grace said that for real ? Are they not on TV show where there is a winner , a cash prize on the line and the winners normally get deals/success afterwards ???" a fan commented.

"But being reasonable I don’t think Olivia would let such info out knowing the hate she’ll get and the fact that Grace could sue. So I feel there’s some truth it or a whole truth," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 further said:

"Not being funny but I’ve searched high & low for these Grace messages and I can’t find them PLEASE someone show me cos I need to see if these receipts are real or if Olivia is just trying it," a person wrote.

"unpopular opinion i belive olivia. there’s an article where grace even said herself “if the opportunity arose to go on love island all stars she would to make her career go futher” so imagine what she says to her friends," a fan commented.

"I've seen the screenshots"— Olivia accuses Grace of doing anything to win in Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 34

In Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 34, Olivia shared her thoughts on the bottom three couples, Sammy and Elma, Catherine and Omar, and Harriet and Ronnie. The ex-islander claimed that she thought another couple deserved to be at the bottom more than one of the at-risk couples and revealed the content of an alleged text message Grace had sent to someone else.

Grace asked from who and Harriet defended her by noting that she probably "made it up." Grace further noted that it was "absolutely not true" and said she didn't care about winning the show.

"I've seen the screenshots," Olivia added.

The Love Island: All Stars season 2 islander Grace asked her to please tell her who she was talking about but Olivia refused to reveal her sources. Harriet told the former cast member she "made it up" like she had made up that Ronnie was "into" her.

Grace argued that she didn't come on Love Island: All Stars to win and said it wasn't who she was. When Olivia noted she had the "receipts" Grace asked her to send them to her.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 commented on the exchange between Olivia and Grace online and were divided by who was lying.

Episodes of Love Island: All Stars season 2 are available to stream on ITVX.

