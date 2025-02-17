"They need to let this Luca and Samie issue rest"— Love Island: All Stars fans react to Kaz telling Grace not to trust her partner 

Love Island: All Stars season 2's latest episode, which aired on February 16, 2025, saw the eliminated cast members return to the villa.

While they were there, the ex-islanders chimed in on the current couples of the show including Kaz Crossley, who warned Grace against trusting her partner, Luca. While Grace told her Luca had told her everything related to Samie, Kaz, and Samie continued to talk about the issue.

Fans of the reality show commented on the conversation online and criticized Kaz for bringing up Luca and Samie's past equation. One person wrote on X:

"Knowing when to stop dragging an issue is very important. They need to let this Luca and Sammie issue rest, I’m tired."

"I don’t think this is news to either Grace or Luca…Kaz was just trying to stir the pot for no reason," a fan commented.

"Like they are literally supposed to be voting for the three couples in front of them and its interesting how instead all three who women who got rejected by Luca attacking grace," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 called Kaz's comments "unnecessary":

"I really liked Kaz but thought this was unnecessary. This All Stars is all too clique as so many know each other," a person wrote.

"Just came across as bitter in my opinion. Let’s be honest they are all in it for the money and fame as it’s a competition at the end of the day," a fan commented.

"This is so embarrassing tbh. You came all the way here to just burn bridges for what exactly. These girls are sore losers," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars season 2 further said:

"So clearly a plan between Kaz, Samie & Olivia, they are actually embarrassing. Luca liked Samie before the show, he then fell for Grace, Samie come in expecting him to fall at her feet, he didn't!! What is so hard for them understand?" a person wrote.

"I don't understand why these catty girls are essentially forcing Luca to say he wants Sammy and bullying Grace, just mad behaviour atp," a fan commented.

"I've heard that he was still talking about Samie all up until she came in"— Kaz asks Grace not to trust Luca in Love Island: All Stars season 2

In Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 34, The ex-islanders briefly returned to the villa to chime in on the remaining contestants. While gathered around the firepit, Kaz commented on Grace and Luca's relationship and asked the female cast member not to trust him.

Kaz revealed it was because of the "Samie situation" and recalled the male Love Island: All Stars season 2 islander talking about Samie a lot while Kaz was still in the villa. She added she gave him the benefit of the doubt when Grace entered the show as a bombshell.

"But since I've come out, I've heard that he was still talking about Samie all up until she came in," Kaz said.

Kaz said she felt it was "out of order" and disingenuine how he acted when Samie came in. Grace thanked Kaz and told him she knew Luca was talking about Samie. She said that her partner had told her everything. Kaz said she found out later when Grace and Luca were together.

Luca interrupted and asked if she didn't think he would have pursued Samie if he wanted to and Kaz said she didn't know if the Love Island: All Stars season 2 islander was being true to himself.

Fans of the ITV reality show criticized Kaz for bringing up Luca and Samie's situation online.

Tune in on Monday, February 17, 2025, to watch the upcoming episode of Love Island: All Stars season 2 on ITV.

