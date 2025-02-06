"Not stopped talking about Samie"— Love Island: All Stars's Kaz reveals behind-the-scenes scoop about Luca

Love Island: All Stars season 2 eliminated contestant Kaz Crossley, who was previously eliminated from the show chimed in on the show's current love triangle. The cast member took to social media to discuss the situation between Luca, Grace, and Samie and revealed that she was the friend Luca was referring to when he told the bombshell that a "friend" had said she liked him.

Kaz said it was because Luca had not stopped talking about Samie.

"It's because Luca has not stopped talking about Samie. Like we know that Luca fancies Samie," she said in a TikTok video.

The Love Island: All Stars season 2's "dumped" islander further stated that Luca knew he had been "on Samie" for a while.

"That really perked him up"— Kaz recalls Luca's reaction when she told him Samie liked him on Love Island: All Stars

Love Island: All Stars season 2 saw Samie Elishi enter the villa just days after Kaz Crossley was dumped from the ITV show. However, the two knew each other outside the show and as they met while on a retreat in Thailand. Although, they didn't cross paths during the ITV show, in a TikTok video, Kaz revealed she spoke about Samie to Luca while she was on the show.

She asked fans whether they remembered when Luca told Samie that he had heard from a friend that the bombshell fancied him in episode 22. Kaz added that when she was in a "friendship couple" with Luca, she might or might not have told him.

The Love Island: All Stars season 2 islander stated that she was being a "good pal" and was trying to get his "hopes up" and making sure he was not sad and "miserable." Kaz recalled telling Luca that she hoped Samie would try to "go for" him.

"And of course, this really perked him up," she added.

The Love Island: All Stars season 2 star noted that was why the male islanders reacted how they did when Samie entered the villa because Luca had mentioned many a times that he liked her.

What happened in the latest episode of Love Island: All Stars season 2?

In the latest episode of Love Island: All Stars season 2, Luca and Grace got into an argument after the Spin the Bottle task. Grace was upset that her partner kissed Samie even though he was aware that it would upset him.

Luca attempted to apologize to Grace but the cast member walked away when he mentioned that he was going to speak to Samie as well. The male cast member followed her and the two argued again. However, Luca explained that he only wanted to talk to the bombshell to explain to her that he only had eyes for Grace and that there was nothing between them.

Grace told him to go speak to her if he wanted to and Luca said he wanted to tell her why he wanted to speak to Samie.

"It's pretty obvious why you'd want to go and speak to her, so if you want to speak to her, go speak to her. Come on. Do you want my approval, and then you'll go and speak to her?" Grace said.

Luca said Grace was his "priority" and the latter asked what he wanted her to say. She asked whether he wanted her to hold the season 2 islander's hand and walk him over to Samie.

The two were able to resolve their issues, however, during the recoupling ceremony, it was revealed that the public would pick partners for Samie and Chuggs, the new bombshells. According to the public vote, Samie was coupled up with Luca.

Tune in on Thursday, February 5, 2025, to watch what happens next on Love Island: All Stars season 2 on ITV.

