“You are one of the best in the world”- America's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell praises Sirca Marea’s aerial act

America's Got Talent season 20 episode 7 was released on July 15. It was the seventh audition episode and saw another mix of unique acts taking the stage of the coveted show. Among these acts was Sirca Marea, an aerial act duo that got a standing ovation from all four judges.

The live audience approved of them as well, which was apparent from the loud hooting and cheering that went on during their performance and after. The dancing duo exhibited dangerous moves while being suspended from the aerial. After their performance, Simon said,

"You wanna be the best in the world, I don't know what the comparison is other than what we've seen before, and I would say I think you are one of the best in the world."

Sirca Marea's aerial act on America's Got Talent season 20 audition episode 7

Sirca Marea was a team of two, which consisted of Matias Cienfuegos and Micaela Serena. Their performance on Losing Control by Freak Freely and Teddy Swims was applauded by the judges and hooted at by the live audience. The viewers at home, too, felt like they were on the edge of their seats as the duo exhibited acrobatic moves, suspended mid-air on the America's Got Talent stage.

After their performance, all four judges gave them a standing ovation, and the live audience cheered them on. Sofia said that if she had any Golden Buzzers left, she would have given one to them. The judges got two Golden Buzzers each, and Sofia used both of hers, which is why she regretted not having any to give to the duo.

She thought that their performance was perfect and added that it was the best aerial performance she had seen on America's Got Talent.

"That was s*xy and I mean, I'm still excited," said Sofia.

Mel B stated that she was happy that their performance was over because she was holding her breath throughout. She mentioned that while Sofia was screaming, her heart was pounding. She thought the duo did a "great" job.

Howie noted that he had been a part of the show for a long time and had seen many aerial acts. But the moves they exhibited were truly the scariest and the most dangerous ones he had ever seen on the show.

Simon agreed and stated that it was one of the most "complicated" aerial acts they had seen, and added that it was the best aerial act in the world. All four judges agreed to take them ahead in the competition. Meanwhile, Micaela's mother got emotional in the audience. When Terry asked her backstage how she was feeling, she said she was very proud.

Who all won the Golden Buzzers in America's Got Talent season 20 episode 7

Two Golden Buzzers went off during episode 7 of America's Got Talent season 20. One went to Jessica Sanchez, the runner-up of American Idol season 11. She also went to the semi-finals of America's Got Talent season 1. Sofia gave her the coveted buzzer after she sang Beautiful Things by Bensone Boone.

The other Golden Buzzer was given out by Terry Crews, the host, to The BoyKinZ, a girl group that consisted of four sisters. The country music group performed their original song, Fell in Love with a Cowboy.

For more updates on America's Got Talent season 20, fans can follow the show's official Instagram account, @agt.

