"You're coming to Milan" – Rhythm + Flow: Italy judge Fabri Fibra announces who will move forward to the next round

Netflix’s Rhythm + Flow: Italy continues its search for the country’s next rap star. Season 2, which premiered on March 31, 2025, follows judges Fabri Fibra, Geolier, and Rose Villain as they travel across Italy to discover promising hip-hop talents. Episode 2 saw Fabri Fibra deliver the crucial verdict:

"Cuta, you're coming to Milan," confirming which contestant would move forward

The decision came after a face-off between Kiki and Cuta, who performed in front of a live audience.

The Rhythm + Flow: Italy episode also showcased Geolier’s visit to Puglia, where he met rap icon MadMan and three aspiring rappers representing the southern regions of Italy. The three artists performed for the opportunity to move to the next stage of the competition.

In the previous episode of Rhythm + Flow: Italy, Kiki and Cuta battled for a spot in the next stage of the competition. Their performances were left on a cliffhanger, and episode 2 revealed the final decision.

The episode began with Fabri Fibra addressing the audience: “You want to know my opinion, why I think it’s best?” before heading backstage to speak with fellow judge Willie Peyote and the two contestants. Fabri Fibra asked Willie Peyote for his thoughts, to which he responded:

“The audience was clearly loving it, so they were definitely successful in that way.”

However, Fabri Fibra emphasized the importance of maintaining intensity throughout the performance. He referenced the previous season, stating that many contestants struggled in freestyle battles. Ultimately, he announced that Cuta will be moving forward to the next round.

Cuta responded with gratitude, “Thanks so much.” Fabri Fibra praised him for maintaining energy from start to finish. Kiki, on the other hand, was told she was inconsistent but should still be proud of her performance.

As Kiki exited the venue, she expressed frustration, making explicit remarks. Cuta attempted to console her, offering a hug, but Kiki declined, stating:

“There’s no way a hug is going to help me feel better right now after all that. I’m just so angry with myself.”

Despite her disappointment, she vowed to keep going.

What else happened in the Rhythm + Flow: Italy episode

The episode of Rhythm + Flow: Italy also featured Geolier’s visit to Puglia, where he explored the southern rap scene. He met with Italian rapper MadMan, who introduced him to three local artists—Camilway, 3Loads, and Amon. MadMan explained the significance of their meeting location:

“I lived in a town nearby called Martina Franca, but I started coming out to this spot because this is where I met kids who liked hip-hop like me.”

Each aspiring rapper then introduced themselves and shared their connection to their hometowns. Camilway spoke about the challenges of representing Calabria, stating,

“They thought I was crazy, so they would say, you can’t sing in Calabrese.”

He also revealed his past struggles, showing his injured hand: “I almost lost my whole arm. I’m lucky any of it’s left.” Despite the hardships, he remained determined to make a name for himself in Calabrian rap.

Following their performances, Geolier and MadMan deliberated. MadMan pointed out that Camilway’s decision to rap in his dialect was a bold choice. Geolier agreed, stating,

“Carrying the flag of the place you’re from, that can give you a lot of strength, or it can be a burden.”

Eventually, they selected Camilway to move forward, with Geolier confirming, “Camil, you’re coming to Milan.” 3Loads and Amon got another opportunity to prove themselves in a freestyle showdown later in the show. According to Geolier, their performances were separated by a single punchline. Amon was ultimately chosen to move on to the next round.

The first four episodes of Rhythm + Flow: Italy are available to stream on Netflix.

