"You're only fed certain content" — The Amazing Race star Ana blames editing for the brutal portrayal of Jonathan

The Amazing Race season 37 couple, Ana and Jonathan, recently uploaded a video on their YouTube channel (The Road Less Traveled), in which they discussed everything that happened in episode 10 of the CBS series. Published on May 14, 2025, Ana reflected on Jonathan's behavior in the episode and blamed editing for portraying an incomplete image of her husband on screen.

"It is a reality TV show. You're only fed certain content, and just keep an open mind and show a little bit of grace and understanding when it comes to watching these edits," Ana said.

In episode 10 of The Amazing Race, in which the teams raced across Strasbourg, France, Jonathan was shown criticizing Ana after she took a while to complete a task. He called her a "terrible partner" and blamed her for risking their position in the contest. He demeaned her throughout the episode and was shown praying to God to give him the courage to deal with "this woman."

In the YouTube video, Ana stated that Jonathan was not the type of husband or father who acted that way at home. She explained that there were other reasons why Jonathan felt provoked and was on edge, scenes that were not included in the final edit. Consequently, she blamed the edits for presenting an incomplete image of Jonathan on screen.

The Amazing Race alum Ana claims that their "humanizing moments" were edited out of the episode

While reflecting on Jonathan's conduct during the French leg, Ana reminded viewers that The Amazing Race was a reality TV show, which only showed "certain content," not the full picture. She stressed that the segments that did not make the final cut were sometimes equally important, if not more.

Ana mentioned that each episode gave viewers "only a tiny glimpse," and in their case, it was "worst of the worst." She stated that the edits distorted the full context, making them appear in a certain light and taking away their "humanity." Ana added that the edits prevented viewers from understanding where the anger stemmed from.

At this point, Jonathan chimed in, saying his autism was the main reason why his anger existed, and he felt triggered. Ana then clarified that The Amazing Race star was not the type of person he was shown to be on screen.

The male cast member added that because he was undiagnosed and exposed to a "high stress environment," he acted that way, showcasing the "most extreme version" of himself.

Ana mentioned that the situation they were in was "unique" and that the portrayal of Jonathan was "not real life" or accurate.

"It's not who we are as a couple. It's not who Jonathan is at home as a husband and as a father," she remarked.

The Amazing Race alum added that many contestants and former players had reached out to her privately, saying they also had "blowouts" and conflicting moments, but those never made the screen. It made Ana and Jonathan wonder why only their "worst moments" were shown.

"When you miss out on the really awesome, human-- humanizing moments, it doesn't really paint a full picture of who we are as an individual, and it's just a bummer," she added.

In the following segment, The Amazing Race star Jonathan disclosed that his anger did not stem from the cheese task but from the water jousting head-to-head challenge. He revealed that when he battled Josiah, he actually defeated him first, but the judges said it did not count and made them compete again.

The couple stated that there were unseen moments like such, where they were over-scrutinized and "targeted," that caused the tension, but since those were not shown, it made Jonathan's anger and frustration seem unexpected and unfair. Ana concluded that she felt like they were racing against "a system" that always tried to put them down.

Consequently, she understood where Jonathan's anger stemmed from. However, viewers could not understand that since that was not shown, resulting in an incomplete portrayal of her husband.

The Amazing Race season 37 can be streamed on Paramount+.

