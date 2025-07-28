“You’re gonna go home anyway” — Baddies Africa star Summer clashes with Pretty P

Episode 12 of Baddies Africa was released on July 27, 2025. It saw many cast members fighting each other on behalf of either Ivori or Badd Dolly. These two fought in the previous episode, after Ivori's neck-grabbing dance move offended the latter.Episode 12 saw Summer and Big Lex backing Badd Dolly as the former got into a physical fight with newbies Kold Killa and Kay Rixan, who supported Ivori. It also saw Ivori and Badd Dolly getting into fist fights multiple times. Pretty P supported Ivori as well, so she too fought with her long-reigning enemy, Summer.When they fought, wigs were snatched and fists were thrown. It came after Pretty P's announcement to leave the show, so Summer said she wanted to beat her, saying:&quot;You're gonna go home anyway.&quot;Pretty P was going to leave the show the next day because she wanted to go home to be with her. She said in a confessional that while she planned on having fun on her last night, she was okay to fight if she needed to.What happened between Pretty P and Summer on Baddies Africa episode 12?In episode 12, when the baddies got ready to leave their villa to go to an obstacle course shenanigan, planned by Natalie, Pretty P and Summer came face to face. Pretty P came to a Baddies Africa confessional to say that when she came down the stairs to go to this activity, Summer was standing right there. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe added that she knew she pushed her the night before and rhetorically asked her if she wanted to fight. Before giving it another thought, Pretty P came in to fight Summer. After they were separated by the security, Summer came to a confessional to say:&quot;I beat this b*tch P *ss.&quot;She added that if Badd Dolly wasn't occupied with her own fight, Pretty P would have gotten a beating from her as well. Summer then told Pretty P that she kept running up to her, only to get herself beaten up, while Pretty P said that Summer hadn't gone anywhere with her. With this, the two of them went at it again.This time around, Summer snatched Pretty P's wig. After witnessing their fight, Tavii Babii came to a Baddies Africa confessional and said that she didn't know what had gone down between Summer and Pretty P for them to fight. She didn't know their fights that happened during Baddies Midwest because she wasn't a part of the cast back then. So didn't have a clue about their animosity. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSummer said that some ladies just wanted to keep calling back the same old fights, as Big Lex fixed her hair. Pretty P stated that she changed her mind and that she didn't want to be &quot;cool&quot; with Summer anymore. Big Lex said in a confessional that she didn't agree with what Pretty P said because she was never cool with Summer in the first place.Then, while on the way to the obstacle course, Pretty P said that she was going to go home the next day to be with her family. She said in a confessional that because it was her last night with the baddies, she wanted to have fun but was ready to fight if she needed to.Baddies in Pretty P's Baddies Africa van showed their support to her by telling her that they loved her. They also told her that they had their back. Meanwhile, in Summer's fight, her friends talked about the way Pretty P fought and criticized it.New episodes of Baddies Africa are released every Sunday on Zeus Network.