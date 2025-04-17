"You're so good at lying" — Boyfriend Material host Harry Jowsey reacts to Cara keeping quiet about her Million Dollar Secret win

Million Dollar Secret star Cara Kies recently appeared in an episode of Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey, titled From In-N-Out to Winning $1 MILLION, released on April 15. During the segment, she revealed that her employers and co-workers were completely unaware of her participation. Cara also mentioned that she lied and kept quiet about her victory until the finale was aired.

Upon hearing that, host Harry Jowsey said:

"You're so good at lying."

Cara announced that she quit her job at In-N-Out days before appearing on the podcast. She told Harry that she had taken a "leave of absence" and flown "under the radar," keeping her participation concealed from her co-workers. Consequently, when the initial episodes aired, they were surprised and "confused" to see her on screen.

The Million Dollar Secret star added that whenever they used to ask her if she had won the contest, she would convince them otherwise by saying:

"Well, if I won, I would've told you guys a year ago. Like I would've quit a year ago."

Million Dollar Secret winner Cara claims she never lies and opens up about her husband's reaction to her victory

After hearing how the Million Dollar Secret winner had her co-workers tricked by not giving away the answer to their questions, Harry claimed he would develop "trust issues" with her. He reiterated that he would never be able to trust anything she said.

Cara believed it was a "funny" predicament because she never lied. She confessed she got nervous whenever she had to be dishonest and preferred telling the truth even if it got her into trouble.

She said lying was the "hardest" part of the show and added that she could not stop "shaking" in the last two episodes when she was the secret millionaire. However, Harry struggled to believe her, complimenting her on how well she tricked her co-stars.

"I may have looked cool and calm, but I was freaking out inside," she said.

Harry then asked the Million Dollar Secret winner if her performance on and off screen made her husband see a different side of her. Cara admitted her partner saw the "gamer" side, noting she was "very competitive."

When asked about her husband's reaction to the outcome, Cara shared that he was "so proud," saying he knew she could do it. She appreciated his support, calling him her "biggest cheerleader." Cara stated that he was pleased with her decision to appear on the game show because he knew it was something she had always wanted to do.

"I'm a big gamer and I loved watching Survivor and The Challenge growing up and Big Brother, and so, they just have always known I wanted to do something like this," she added.

Million Dollar Secret star Cara opens up about her strategy

Cara said she wanted to go in "just to observe" and read people's body language and understand how they lied. Moreover, she wanted to make sure she had a secure alliance to remain out of suspicion.

"You have to make connections, and it's a game also, but then you're getting to know people and you genuinely care about these people too. And I just tried to stay under the radar," she explained.

Cara stated that she used her observing skills to figure out Phil was the secret millionaire at one point in the competition, but chose not to reveal it, worried it would backfire and jeopardize her position in the game.

The Million Dollar Secret star then said people's behavior and performance on the show was "all natural," confirming that there was no script they could follow. However, she admitted that she disliked it when people criticized others for lying or keeping secrets, noting it was the purpose and premise of the game.

Million Dollar Secret is available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

