10 reasons why George Cooper is a good father in Young Sheldon

At first glance, Young Sheldon's George Cooper may seem like the typical Texan dad who loves beer and football more than his family. Moreover, George Sr. was mentioned in a negative light in The Big Bang Theory by Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Mary (Laurie Metcalf). The older Sheldon once described his father as a redneck, Homer Simpson-like Texan dad.

However, he won the hearts of audiences with his kind and caring nature over the show's seven-season run. His death from a heart attack in the final season's third-last episode, A New Home and Traditional Texas Torture, was mourned by fans online.

The outpouring of love for the family's patriarch proved that he was a loving and caring father after all.

Looking back at his story arc, here are 10 reasons why George Cooper from Young Sheldon is the perfect dad goals.

1) He was a wonderful girl dad

George Cooper seen with Missy in Young Sheldon (Image Via Twitter/@Young Sheldon)

George Cooper (Lance Barber) first won everyone's hearts when he took Missy on a cute daddy-daughter date to Red Lobster in season 1 episode 21. It showed his soft side and made him an endearing father figure to the show's audience. He shared a beautiful relationship with his daughter and stepped up for her on numerous occasions, including when she hit puberty in one of season 4's earlier episodes.

When Missy (Raegan Revord) started getting into baseball, George taught her how to pitch and throw a curveball. He also cheered her on as she played in the boys' league. That's impressive for a conservative dad living in East Texas in the 1980s.

It is precisely because he was her biggest champion that Missy once gave him a coffee mug that read, "World's Greatest Dad."

2) He was tough on Georgie for his own good

George Cooper seen with his son Georgie on Young Sheldon (Image Via Twitter/@Young Sheldon)

Out of all his kids, George Sr. probably clashed the most with his oldest son and namesake, Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan). He felt the need to rein in some of his son's lofty ideas and teach him to be practical in life. Georgie is also highly motivated and driven to prove himself, much like his old man, but he has his own way of going about it.

In a touching moment between father and son right before his death, George supports his son's ambitions of getting rich and encourages his dreams rather than laughing them off. This also shows that he has learned to have trust in his son's abilities and finally understands the impact of his supporting words.

3) He had a genial personality

George Cooper seen having a good time with his friends (Image Via Twitter/@Young Sheldon)

George Cooper was definitely the most accommodating member of his family. Unlike Mary, he was able to go with the flow, which played a huge part in maintaining the family's stability. Also, his easy-going nature proved useful in making great strides with his disapproving mother-in-law, Connie (Annie Potts).

Of his three kids, Missy was the most like him in terms of personality. But, he taught his two sons the importance of getting along well with other people. His cool temperament was one of his best qualities as his kids felt comfortable with him and didn't feel the need to walk on eggshells around their old man.

4) He fiercely defended his family

George Cooper seen with Georgie and Mandy at the dinner table (Image Via Twitter/@Young Sheldon)

In season five of Young Sheldon, the Coopers are ousted from the family church due to Georgie getting Mandy McAllister (Emily Osment) pregnant out of wedlock. George Sr. called out Pastor Jeff (Matt Hobby) during this time and took a firm stand in favor of his son. Although he was very concerned at first, he eventually came around and helped his son navigate fatherhood as a teenager.

5) He was always there for his kids

George Cooper watching the television with his children (Image Via Twitter/@Young Sheldon)

The statement that George Cooper was an absent father couldn't be further from the truth. He was always there when his children needed him the most. His caring nature is most evident in the season 6 finale, when he protects his daughter from a tornado and then consoles her after she breaks down in tears.

Furthermore, he also helped Sheldon overcome his fear of flying when they traveled together to his future alma mater, Caltech in a season 3 episode. When Sheldon got a panic attack during take-off, his father gave him the perfect pep talk by invoking Mr Spock to calm him down. He then proceeded to hold Sheldon's hand during lift-off, showing that he was in tune with his kids' feelings.

6) George Cooper was not an alcoholic

George Cooper holding a pitcher of beer in Young Sheldon (Image Via Twitter/@Young Sheldon)

The older Sheldon painted his father as an alcoholic who couldn't care less about his children. The Cooper patriarch could certainly be seen drinking beer at the end of the day, but he was not an alcoholic by any stretch of the imagination.

For one, he kept his drinking under control and never neglected his duties towards his family. More importantly, he was never abusive towards his wife and kids after drinking.

7) He was a good role model for his kids

Lance Barber seen as George Cooper in Young Sheldon (Image Via Facebook/@Young Sheldon)

It is often said that children learn by watching their parents' actions rather than their words. George Sr. led by example, like any good parent should. He taught his kids the value of honesty and integrity even if it came at a cost.

George Cooper was previously fired from his job at a local high school in Galveston for reporting a recruiting scandal to the authorities. This event led to his family moving to East Texas and him settling for a low-paying job as the head football coach at Medford High School.

Despite being unhappy with how his life had turned out, he was still a dependable father, who did his best to provide for his family.

8) He made personal sacrifices for his family

George Cooper as seen posing with his entire family from Young Sheldon (Image Via Facebook/@Young Sheldon)

In season 2 episode 9, George gets offered a high-paying coaching job in Tulsa, Oklahoma. But, his excitement is not shared by his family, who hate the idea of leaving behind their life in East Texas.

George eventually turns down the offer that could have done wonders for his career and instead, settles for a job with little-to-no job satisfaction just to keep his family happy.

9) He was extremely patient with Sheldon

George Cooper and Sheldon seen together in a picture (Image Via Facebook/@Young Sheldon)

While having a genius son may not have been easy for George, he proved to be quite sensitive and patient with him. He took an interest in science so he could relate better to his son and would sometimes even pretend to be ignorant and ask Sheldon science-related questions just to cheer him up.

Furthermore, he drove Sheldon (Iain Armitage) to see the space shuttle launch in episode 8 of the first season. He also helped Sheldon decide between going to MIT or Caltech for college. These are among the sweetest things he did for his boy genius, as he always wanted the best for his son.

Among the best qualities he taught his youngest son were honoring commitments, cultivating the sportsmanship spirit, and learning to speak tactfully. While one can argue that he did not always succeed, but like any loving father, he did try.

10) He was a faithful husband

George and Mary Cooper from Young Sheldon (Image Via Twitter/@Young Sheldon)

Since the beginning of the series, fans believed that George would eventually cheat on Mary (Zoe Perry). However, it was revealed to be a silly misunderstanding by Sheldon in the show's season 7 episode 4, much to the relief of fans. The blonde German woman Sheldon assumed his father was having an affair with, turned out to be Mary herself, role-playing to keep the spark between alive with her husband.

While having marriage problems with Mary in season 5 of Young Sheldon, George begins an emotional affair with his neighbor, Brenda Sparks (Melissa Peterman). Nevertheless, he swiftly ends things for the sake of his wife. Although, this doesn't make him 'Husband of the Year,' he certainly wasn't the unfaithful and careless husband the show's prequel made him out to be.

Lastly, the fact that he was a dedicated husband to Mary till the end of his life also made him a good father to their kids.

Young Sheldon is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video (seasons 1-7) and Netlfix (seasons 1-4).