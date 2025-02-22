10 strongest Invincible characters

Invincible differs from the usual superhero story. It takes the traditional coming-of-age formula and turns it upside down, fusing intense action with heartfelt narrative. Drawing from Robert Kirkman’s comic series, this animated version centers on Mark Grayson, an ordinary-looking teen who coincidentally is the offspring of Omni-Man—the Earth’s strongest superhero.

Ad

Once Mark finally gains his own abilities, he’s keen to follow in his father's footsteps. However, being a hero is not as straightforward as it appears. While he trains and confronts new dangers, hidden truths emerge, compelling Mark to reevaluate everything he believes.

Featuring a talented voice cast, including Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, and Sandra Oh, the show presents intense battles and surprising turns.

The series doesn’t shy away, providing a genuine and honest perspective on heroism, ethics, and authority. Fans appreciate its blend of intense action, intricate characters, and stimulating themes. In terms of power, the show is packed with some of the mightiest characters in superhero media.

Ad

Trending

From relentless Viltrumites to god-like fighters, the series features no lack of powerful contenders. But which ones genuinely rise above the others? Let’s analyze the 10 most powerful characters.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion and contains spoilers for the show. The ranking is based on the show and not the comics.

Battle Beast, Omni Man, and 8 other strongest characters from Invincible

10) Robot

Ad

Still from Invincible season 1 (Image via Prime Video)

Robot might look like just another machine in Invincible, but behind the green-eyed automaton is Rudolph "Rudy" Connors—a genius with a severely deformed body, controlling the robot remotely. His precision in combat is almost unreal, effortlessly outmaneuvering the Mauler Twins and even constructing a larger, more powerful machine to take them down.

Ad

But Rudy’s intelligence goes beyond battle tactics. He manipulates the Maulers into cloning him with a new, healthier body—one that frees him from his physical limitations. While his original and cloned bodies are defenseless in a fight, Rudy has spent his entire life ensuring he’s never truly vulnerable. In the show, power isn’t just about strength, it’s about playing the long game.

9) Atom Eve

Ad

In Invincible, Samantha Eve Wilkins—better known as Atom Eve—is the government’s most successful attempt at engineering the perfect superhero. With her ability to manipulate matter at will, she can fly, create pink energy shields, and even summon food out of thin air. Her deep understanding of chemistry makes her powers even more dangerous.

But her most unsettling ability? Wiping memories. In her prequel episode, she erases Steven Erickson’s recollection of her, hinting at a power far beyond just reshaping the physical world. So far, she’s only used it in a fit of rage, but if she’s honed that skill over time, it could make her one of the most terrifying forces in the series.

Ad

8) Angstrom Levy

Still from Invincible season 2 (Image via Prime Video)

Invincible has no shortage of powerful villains, but Angstrom Levy stands out. Introduced in Season 2 and voiced by Sterling K. Brown, Levy isn’t just another brute force antagonist—he’s a threat on an entirely different level. His ability? Traveling between alternate realities.

Ad

That power alone makes him one of the most dangerous foes in the show. He can jump between dimensions, manipulate events, and create chaos across multiple timelines. In a world where strength matters, Levy’s intelligence and reality-warping abilities make him nearly unstoppable.

7) Oliver Grayson

Still from Invincible season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

Oliver Grayson might be young, but his rapid aging makes him a force to be reckoned with in Invincible Season 3. Voiced by Christian Convery, this half-Thraxan, half-Viltrumite is nothing like his brother Mark. He’s colder, more detached, and shockingly ruthless in battle.

Ad

When he brutally kills a Mauler without hesitation, it’s clear he lacks Mark’s moral struggle. Even worse, the title “Kid Omni-Man” only fuels unease among fans.

Despite his accelerated growth, Oliver is still far from the strongest Viltrumite. His intelligence and healing factor are impressive, but in the grand scheme of the show, he’s powerful—but nowhere near the top.

6) The Immortal

Still from Invincible season 1 (Image via Prime Video)

The Immortal, voiced by Ross Marquand, has lived for over a thousand years, and his name isn’t just for show. Superhuman speed, flight, and sheer power make him a force to be reckoned with. He’s even strong enough to launch someone into space.

Ad

As a key member of the original Guardians of the Globe, The Immortal fell victim to Omni-Man’s massacre in Invincible's brutal premiere. But death is just a setback. Revived by the Maulers, he came back swinging, challenging Omni-Man in the first season finale. Rage-fueled, he gave Nolan a real fight—until he was killed. Again. But if there’s one thing certain about The Immortal, it’s that he never stays down for long.

Ad

5) Annisa

Still from Invincible season 2 (Image via Prime Video)

When a comic book gets a screen adaptation, fan-favorite characters are bound to make an entrance. In Invincible, few are as highly anticipated as Anissa.

Ad

Her powers? Simple but terrifying. Superhuman strength. Some might overlook it, but in her case, it’s a game-changer. Anissa isn’t just strong, she’s relentless. A warrior with an unshakable will, she fights with brutal efficiency, making her one of the most dangerous Viltrumites out there.

4) Invincible

Still from Invincible season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

Mark Grayson, voiced by Oscar-nominee Steven Yeun, might be called Invincible, but his track record says otherwise. He’s been beaten more times than anyone can count, surviving some fights by sheer luck. Still, he’s come a long way since season 1.

Ad

At first, he couldn’t even land a hit on his father. Now? He’s held his own against other Viltrumites, as seen in season 2’s explosive “It’s Been a While.” He lost that fight, but the fact that he could even keep up proves he’s getting stronger.

With his Viltrumite genes and a serious temper, there's no telling how powerful he’ll become. If that alternate universe in season 2’s premiere was any clue, he might even surpass Omni-Man one day.

Ad

3) Allen The Alien

Still from Invincible season 2 (Image via Prime Video)

Allen the Alien might seem like a laid-back guy, but don’t let that fool anyone, he’s a powerhouse. A high-ranking member of the Coalition of Planets, he’s got the strength to trade blows with Viltrumites and live to tell the tale. His durability? Off the charts. Even after nearly being beaten to death, he bounces back stronger, thanks to his species' insane regenerative abilities.

Ad

Played by Seth Rogan, Allen’s got speed, combat skills, and an unshakable sense of duty, making him one of Invincible’s most formidable warriors. While he might not be as ruthless as some of the galaxy’s deadliest fighters, his resilience and raw strength are nothing to ignore. If the Viltrumite Empire fears him, that says all anyone needs to know about his place on this list.

2) Omni Man

Ad

J.K. Simmons plays Omni Man, a Viltrumite warrior disguised as Earth’s greatest hero. He spent years playing the part of a loving husband and father before his brutal betrayal in Invincible, season 1. When he snapped, he took down the Guardians of the Globe in seconds, proving he was on a whole different level. His speed, strength, and near-invulnerability make him a one-man army.

He can level cities, punch through mountains, and survive deep space like it’s nothing. Even Mark, another Viltrumite, barely stands a chance against him. Whether he’s humanity’s worst nightmare or its reluctant savior, one thing’s certain—Omni-Man is one of the strongest beings, period. And it’s going to take a lot to stop him.

Ad

1) Battle Beast

Still from Invincible season 1 (Image via Prime Video)

Battle Beast is a different breed of fighter—literally. A towering, bloodthirsty warrior with a lion-like appearance, he lives for combat and refuses to waste time on weak opponents. When he first shows up in Invincible, he wipes the floor with Mark, Black Samson, and Monster Girl without breaking a sweat. His strength, durability, and sheer skill put him in a league of his own.

Ad

Unlike Viltrumites, who fight for conquest, Battle Beast fights purely for the thrill, making him even more terrifying. He’s walked away from battles that would kill most heroes and only respects those who can give him a real challenge. Few fighters are as ruthless, making him arguably the strongest in the universe so far.

The Invincible universe is packed with powerhouses, each bringing their own brutal skills to the fight. From ruthless warriors to near-immortal conquerors, strength comes in many forms. Whether it’s sheer force, tactical genius, or unbreakable will, these ten characters prove that survival isn’t guaranteed, only the strongest stand a chance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback