Invincible season 3 episode 5: Major spoilers to expect

Invincible season 3 episode 5 is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 20, 2025. The episode, titled This Was Supposed to Be Easy, will premiere on the streaming service at 12 am Pacific Standard Time or 3 am Eastern Standard Time. The episode will also begin the second half of the season, as only four more episodes remain in this outing.

Going into Invincible season 3 episode 5, fans can certainly expect to see a lot of what the show has been building up to so far. With last week's episodes, fans can expect to see more about the Viltrumites as Omni-Man and Allen the Alien are finally free from their grasps, while the show may also dwell into Mark's struggles as a superhero.

Aside from that, fans can also expect to start seeing more of a buildup to what Angstrom Levy is up to.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinions on spoilers of Invincible season 3 episode 5, and some gore content may be mentioned as well. Reader's discretion is advised.

What can fans expect out of Invincible season 3 episode 5?

Omni-Man joining the Coalition

In the last episode of Invincible season 3, fans got to see Omni-Man and Allen the Alien work together to get out of the Viltrumite Prison that they were trapped in. With them having killed a Viltrumite together now and having a target on their backs, fans can certainly expect to see Nolan join the Coalition against the Viltrumites now.

Aside from that, he also revealed that there are only less than 50 pure-blooded Viltrumites in the galaxy—and this is his species biggest secret. With this being revealed, fans can expect to see more about how the alien race and even get a hint towards the Scourge Virus from the comics that the show has been subtly teasing.

So, going into Invincible season 3 episode 5, fans can certainly expect more of Omni-Man and Allen the Alien.

What is Angstrom Levy upto?

Expand Tweet

In the first episode of Invincible season 3, it was revealed that Angstrom Levy is alive and well after Mark seemingly killed him at the end of season 2. In the comics, Angstrom had a backup plan where he had doctors called in immediately after Mark defeated him, and they nursed him back to health. However, Levy still wanted his revenge, and this will lead into one of the show's biggest stories.

To get his revenge, he went around the multiverse rounding up the most dangerous Invincible variants and unleashing on the Mark that fans have been following. So going into Invincible season 3 episode 5, fans can also start expecting to see nods to the Invincible War arc from the comics.

Mark's struggles with being a hero

Expand Tweet

A major theme with Mark this season is him trying to define what it means to be a hero. As he is haunted by the fact that he may turn out to be like his father, he tries his best to manage his little brother Oliver, but he knows that he can lose control at any second too.

So, fans can expect to see more of Mark's internal struggle as well going into Invincible season 3 episode 5.

For further updates on the upcoming episode, stay tuned with us.

