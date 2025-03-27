1923 season 3: Everything we know so far

The Yellowstone universe continues to grow, and fans are eagerly awaiting any news on 1923 Season 3. As a prequel to Yellowstone, the series follows the battles of Jacob and Cara Dutton, portrayed by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, as they battle to save their home in Montana during the early years of the 20th century.

Ad

As the 1923 season 2 goes on, rumors regarding 1923 season 3 are increasing. Although the series was initially conceived as a two-season limited series, its success has made many wonder if Paramount+ will keep the story going. With the Duttons' destiny in suspense, the audience is curious to know if 1923 Season 3 will take place.

There is no official confirmation of 1923 season 3, but cast member Brandon Sklenar suggested to The Hollywood Reporter that season 2 is the final chapter.

Ad

Trending

Exploring in detail the fate of 1923 season 3

Ad

Ever since its beginning, 1923 has been structured as a limited series, much like its father series, 1883. But unlike 1883, which concluded in one season only, 1923 got another season, paving the way for 1923 season 3. The streaming platform, Paramount+, hasn't made a formal announcement of whether the series will go past season 2, but the cast members of the show have dropped hints that this could be the end.

Brandon Sklenar, aka Spencer Dutton, told in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on May 9, 2023, that 1923 season 2 should be considered more as a continuation of the previous one, rather than another episode. He said to The Hollywood Reporter,

Ad

"No, no, it’s bookend. It’s still limited, but I think of it as one piece there’s just a split in the middle, but it’s all one piece. It will conclude. Basically, think of Season 2 as more of a Part 2, with a Part 3 being unlikely at this time."

He classified it as a single narrative broken into two sections, hinting that 1923 season 3 will be hard to imagine. Regardless, the number of viewers on the show and increasing audience numbers may convince Paramount+ to go back and bring back 1923 season 3.

Ad

With 1923 season 2 producing record-breaking results for the streaming platform, there is still hope that the success can give way to other expansions in the Yellowstone universe. Cast availability and creator Taylor Sheridan's vision for the narrative will ultimately decide if 1923 season 3 is a reality.

What happened in 1923 season 2?

Ad

1923 Season 2 follows from the season-ending drama of season 1, with Jacob and Cara Dutton resisting eviction from their land as formidable foes close in. The greatest threat to them is from Donald Whitfield, a merciless corporation executive, bent on acquiring the Dutton ranch through money laundering and legalese manipulation.

With John Dutton Sr. dead and Spencer still unable to find his way back home, Jacob and Cara are increasingly under pressure to defend their family heritage.

Ad

Spencer and his wife, Alex, survive a treacherous return to Montana after being lost at sea. Their reunion is important to the survival of the Dutton clan, as Jacob requires Spencer's toughness to protect the ranch. Their journey, though, is not easy, with legal issues and personal betrayals along the way, so their return is far from simple.

In the meantime, Teonna Rainwater's narrative takes a dramatic turn during 1923 season 2. Having escaped from the violent Catholic boarding school during season 1, she finds herself on the run with her father, Runs His Horse, and Pete Plenty Clouds.

Ad

Chased by those determined to avenge Sister Mary's death, Teonna's struggle for freedom continues to be one of the most gripping tales in 1923 season 2.

Another pivotal moment in 1923 season 2 is when Zane Davis, the dutiful ranch foreman, is arrested for being in an interracial marriage. His run-ins with the law are part of Whitfield's larger plan to dismantle the Duttons and take their property.

With these multi-stranded narratives, 1923 Season 2 builds towards a suspenseful and dramatic finale, one that may decide whether or not 1923 season 3 is needed.

Ad

Who stars in 1923?

Ad

1923 season 3, if it comes about, would probably welcome back the show's original cast. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren star in the series as Jacob and Cara Dutton, imposing their authority on the roles. Their portrayal of the Dutton family's hardships has been widely popular and continues to be the show's biggest attraction.

Brandon Sklenar is Spencer Dutton, the younger son of James and Margaret Dutton, who takes the harrowing journey home, which is the subject of the tale. Julia Schlaepfer is Alex, Spencer's patrician wife, who has turned out to be a sturdy and capable ally.

Ad

Other notable cast members are Darren Mann as Jack Dutton, Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater, and Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton, a resentful archenemy of the Duttons. Timothy Dalton stars as Donald Whitfield, the formidable and corrupt businessman endangering the future of the Dutton family.

Other actors who might reprise their roles in 1923 season 3 include Brian Geraghty as Zane Davis, Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth Strafford, and Isabel May as Elsa Dutton, the narrator of the show. If 1923 season 3 happens, the story might bring new characters into play while still featuring the current characters.

Ad

Interested viewers can watch 1923 on Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback