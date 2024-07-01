3 ways House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 disappointed (and 3 ways it did not)

House of the Dragon season 2 returned with a new installment on Sunday, June 30, 2024. The show's third episode brought forth several interesting developments, but most of them were limited to political ones, rather than physical ones featuring big fights or dragons.

This latest episode was another testament to House of the Dragon's varied approach to the genre compared to Game of Thrones, which featured blood, gore, and massive developments in almost every episode. However, like most great shows, this one also suffers from the weight of expectations and there are bound to be things that disappointed fans in the latest installment.

Disclaimer: This article includes spoilers from House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3.

3 ways House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 disappointed

1) The battles are still not featured

While fans would expect big things to happen after the events of the second episode (and the first one), things are still brewing slowly. While this is not necessarily a bad thing, it is a worrying sign for Game of Thrones fans. This is because the first three episodes of the new season have not handed out as much action and drama as some would want.

2) Ser Criston Cole is still going strong

In a rather comical demand, fans have been wanting Ser Criston Cole (played by Fabien Frankel) dead for quite a while now. While the actor has done justice to this very hateful character, this episode could have featured negative elements with regard to his character development. However, it only saw the Knight do even better than before and also featured a makeover.

Baela and her dragon's brief encounter with Cole and his company could have led to something fun (for fans, of course), but this would be too easy a fate for Cole, whose character seems to be here for the long haul.

3) Dragons are still tertiary characters

While this episode did not lack drama, dragons did not play a significant role. Baela and Moondancer's tryst with Criston Cole may have seen the dragon spring into action, but three episodes down, fans are yet to see the dragons become a key part of the story.

3 things that were perfect about House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3

1) The first seeds of battle

While viewers are yet to see a big battle on-screen in House of the Dragon season 2, this episode saw the first battle take place in the name of Rhaenyra (Emma D'arcy) and Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney). This battle started out as an argument between the young lords of Brackens and Blackwoods but evolved into a bloody battle with heavy losses on both sides.

This battle was not shown on camera and to great effect.

2) Politics takes center stage

This episode was politically precise. From massive developments like Ser Criston Cole starting out as the Hand of the King to Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) recruiting Harrenhal to their cause, this installment featured several small developments that will add up to impact the future of the show.

3) The long-awaited Rahenyra-Alicent reunion

It's been a long time since Rhaenyra and Alicent (Olivia Cooke) have seen eye to eye. The characters, who are also the central figures in the war, were once the best of friends before Alicent's father put her on a twisted path to power.

This episode saw Rhaenyra finally try to reach out to Alicent and stop the approaching war with reason. However, her half-baked explanations and claims to the throne ultimately diminished the impact of this meeting, with both women ending on the same stance they began.

Yet, this was a moment to watch out for in this episode of House of the Dragon, and it is unlikely that these characters will interact like friends again for quite some time.

The third episode of House of the Dragon is now streaming on Max.

