How does Aegon II die in House of the Dragon? Cause of death and who kills him explored

Just three episodes in, HBO's House of the Dragon season 2 has already taken the tension surrounding the throne to a fever pitch. In the latest episode, which aired on Max on June 30, 2024, we see matters rolling in the direction of a certain war.

Season one of House of the Dragon ended dramatically, presenting all sorts of antagonism between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Aegon II Targaryen. Season two picks up right from there, only spiking the action by a few notches. So far, Aegon II's young child Jaehaerys has been murdered, and he is craving nothing but revenge.

It seems this season will dwell quite a lot on Aegon II. The adventures and misadventures of the ill-tempered king will have far-reaching consequences. Though the show has not gone quite that far yet, the readers of G. R. R. Martin's books already know how the king meets his end.

Amidst growing discontent over his incompetent rule, there is a rebellion against Aegon II and a coup is staged. When he does not give in, his wine is poisoned. However, the book does not explicitly mention who poisoned the wine that killed Aegon II.

How does Aegon II die? Cause of death and who kills him

It is by all means possible that the makers of House of the Dragon might change certain things, but in the source material penned by Martin, Aegon II meets his end not on the battlefield, but in a private space, at a time when he least expects it.

In Martin's 2018 book Fire & Blood, Aegon II defeats Rhaenyra Targaryen in the bloody and crafty war of succession called "Dance of the Dragons," the war season 2 of HOTD is headed towards.

Aegon II has already built quite a reputation for being a petulant king who cannot rein in his crude impulses and rules with an iron fist. After Rhaenyra is killed, Aegon II is far from content: the war has rendered him physically disabled and he is in a bad state thanks to his ill fame. As a result, popular sentiments against him rose by the hour.

Two years into his rule, Aegon II's incompetence is visible to all, especially since the kingdom is already suffering from the aftereffects of the war. Lord Corlys Velaryon, also known as the Sea Snake, wants his nephew Prince Aegon on the throne. Aegon II refuses, of course.

A coup is staged against the king. Several of Aegon II's allies are killed, and in the midst of this chaos, the king reaches out for a glass of wine during a moment of respite inside his litter. Ironically, it is the poisoned wine that kills him. He is later discovered dead with "blood upon his lips."

The book, however, does not specify who exactly poisoned him. The name of Larys Strong comes up regarding the matter, though. Strong served as the Master of Whisperers for Aegon II during the war, but his involvement was merely a speculation.

Aegon II is succeeded by Aegon III. Fans of House of the Dragon may have to wait a bit for this line of events to be taken up. For now, gear up for the "Dance of the Dragons".

What fans may expect from House of the Dragon season 2: Will Rhaenyra Targaryen die?

With just three episodes aired, House of the Dragon season 2 is here to stay for five more episodes. It is hard to say which events of the book might find space in the adaptation by the end of episode 8, but certain guesses can be made.

The death of Rhaenyra Targaryen might bring season 2 to a dramatic end. Her death in the source material is gory and tragic. She is killed by the dragon of Aegon II, called Sunfyre or Sunfyre the Golden. Aegon II arranges for his dragon to eat up Rhaenyra. It remains to be seen if such a violent scene makes it to the screen adaptation.

It is very likely that the 'Dance of the Dragons' will feature in House of the Dragon season 2 before it ends since the episodes so far have been slowly building up to it. Fans may expect a good deal of action involving both humans and their dragons as the Seven Kingdoms prepare for a battle that will be remembered for all time to come.

House of the Dragon is streaming on Max.

