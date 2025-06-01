4 reasons to watch Buried Hearts

The South Korean thriller and revenge drama Buried Hearts aired from February 21, 2025, to April 12, 2025. It featured a star-studded cast, including Park Hyung-sik, Huh Joon-ho, Lee Hae-young, and Hong Hwa-yeon. The series was helmed by director Jin Chang-gyu and penned by screenwriter Lee Myung-hee.

Ad

According to Asianwiki, the official synopsis for the drama reads:

"To survive, a man hacked into a political slush fund worth 2 trillion won. The other man is a powerful shadowy figure who loses 2 trillion won by killing a man without knowing that he was hacked."

Ad

Trending

A glimpse at Netflix's darkest show RIGHT HERE

As the K-drama Buried Hearts concluded with episode 16, receiving nationwide viewership ratings of 15.4%, it got favorable reviews from the audience.

Fans could binge-watch the series for various reasons, such as the storyline, casting lineup, screenplay, direction, and others.

4 reasons to watch Park Hyung-sik's Buried Hearts

1) Intriguing and suspenseful storyline filled with multiple twists and turns

Buried Hearts' plotline revolved around the protagonist seeking revenge. It was filled with several twists and turns, which kept the viewers hooked to their screens. Subsequently, the political and corporate struggle and power added a flavor of mystery and suspense to the plot.

Ad

Seo Dong-ju (played by Park Hyung-sik) was a loyal executive at the Daesan Group. However, he hid his true goal, which was to take over the company completely.

Meanwhile, an ex-intelligence chief, Yeom Jang-seon, had a secret. He dominated the political world.

2) Buried Hearts featured a star-studded cast

Ad

The thriller and crime Korean drama featured a star-studded cast, including Park Hyung-sik, Huh Joon-ho, Lee Hae-young, Hong Hwa-yeon, and others.

While Park Hyung-sik has been popular among the K-drama community for his cheerful and lover boy personality, he showcased a different side of himself in this show, leaving viewers impressed.

Presenting himself as an ambitious, daring, bold, and clever character, he won hearts. Meanwhile, veteran actor Huh Joon-h and actress Hong Ha-yeon amused the viewers with their acting skills.

Ad

3) A perfect watch for revenge and thriller lovers

For viewers obsessed, with gripping revenge stories, Buried Hearts is the perfect watch. The drama, blended with the protagonist rising from betrayal and loss of his loved ones to finally executing his hidden plan meticulously, would keep them on the edge of their seat.

It promised to satisfy the cravings of thriller and revenge enthusiasts. Moreover, the show encapsulated dark psychological twists, intriguing plots, and action scenes, leaving the viewers waiting for the next episode.

Ad

4) The Korean drama featured amazing original soundtracks

Ad

Not only an intriguing plotline, but Buried Hearts featured an amazing list of original soundtracks, which left viewers amused.

These included Confusion by Shinae An, Next to You by Lee Raon, Stand By Me by Elaine, Break Through by Seol Hoseung (SURL), Think of Me by O.WHEN, Last Story by Lee Seung-yoon, and more.

The thriller and revenge K-drama is available on multiple streaming platforms, including Disney+ Hotstar, Disney+, Wavve, and Hulu.

Ad

In recent news, Park Hyung-sik was confirmed for the upcoming dramas, including Twelve and Desperado, respectively.

Meanwhile, Hong Hwa-yeon is currently starring in the ongoing Netflix series Tastefully Yours alongside Gom-si and Kang Ha-neul. She was also confirmed for the series I Am A Running Mate.

Huh Joon-ho was confirmed for the forthcoming shows, Notes from the Last Row and Delusion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More