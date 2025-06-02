The slice-of-life, medical K-drama Resident Playbook ran from April 12, 2025, to May 18, 2025. It featured a star-studded cast, including Shin Si-ah, Go Youn-jung, Kang You-seok, Han Ye-ji, and Jung Joon-won. It was helmed by director Lee Min-soo and penned by screenwriter Kim Song-hee.

Ad

Ad

Trending

The Resident Playbook, over 12 episodes, showcases the challenges faced by young gynecology residents and obstetrics staff at the Yulje Medical Center. Their work is further cut out for them as South Korea continues to face an all-time low birth rate. It features twelve episodes.

According to Nielsen Korea, the finale episode received a nationwide viewership rating of 8.142%.

Bulldog or rhinoceros? More details RIGHT HERE

Disclaimer: This article features spoilers. Reader's discretion is advised.

4 reasons to watch Resident Playbook: Cast, OST, and more

1) Resident Playbook is a spinoff of the hit slice-of-life series Hospital Playlist

Ad

Resident Playbook is a spinoff of the hit slice-of-life series Hospital Playlist. Viewers can binge-watch the twelve-episode series if they are missing the storyline, friendship, and cinematography of the Hospital Playlist. The series depicts the lives of OB-GYN residents of the Yulje Medical Centre's Jongno branch.

2) The cast features talented and rising Korean actors and celebrities

Ad

The main cast of Resident Playbook features a talented and rising Korean cast lineup, making it popular among the Gen Z audience. Go Youn-jung, Shin Si-ah, Kang You-seok, Han Ye-i, and Jung Joon-won showcase the meaning of friendship in a hospital setting where every minute is precious with the patient's life at stake.

With their serious conversations, laughter, and banter, the acting keeps the audience engaged and entertained. This spin-off features several cameos by the original cast of the Hospital Playlist.

Ad

3) The Original Sound Track line-up features the band Mido and Falasol, TXT, Stray Kids, and other talented musicians

For those unversed, Hospital Playlist seasons 1 and 2 featured fictional bands, including Mido and Falasol. The team included Jo Jung-suk, Jung Kyung-ho, Yoo Yeon-seok, Kim Dae-myeung, and Jeon Mi-do.

The previous cast of Hospital Playlist contributed original soundtracks, including Someday It's Time to Shine and Amateur for Resident Playbook.

Resident Playbook has several compositions by emerging musicians, giving the show a fresh touch. Some popular songs from the series include: START! by Lee Know, Seungmin, I.N., Sunny Day by ANYUJIN, and On Such a Day by WINTER.

Ad

Other songs include Breath by MINNIE, FOREVER by D.O., It's You by Dokyeom, When the Day Comes by TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and A Race by Go Younjung, Shin Sia, Kang Youseok, and Han Yeji.

4) Resident Playbook was penned by the renowned screenwriter Kim Song-hee

Ad

Another reason to watch the show is that it was created and penned by the renowned Kim Song-hee. She has previously worked for Hospital Playlist seasons 1 and 2. Meanwhile, she is also credited with Reply 1988. She is popular among the K-drama community for producing a slice-of-life series that tugs at the viewer's emotions.

Kim Song-hee encourages individuals to view life from a different perspective by blending romance and comedy into the slice-of-life genre.

Ad

The drama is available to stream on Netflix. In recent news, Go Youn-jung made a cameo appearance in the webtoon-based drama Light Shop. She was also confirmed for the upcoming romance drama Can This Love Be Translated? by the Hong Sisters. She would act alongside Kim Seon-ho.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More