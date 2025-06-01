4 shows and movies to watch if you liked Kim Da-mi in Nine Puzzles

The South Korean actress Kim Da-mi is currently playing the character of a criminal profiler in the thriller and crime drama Nine Puzzles. She is acting alongside Son Suk-ku who is playing the role of detective and investigator Kim Han-saem.

Ad

It is helmed and penned by director and screenwriter Yoon Jong-bin and Lee Eun-mi, respectively. Nine Puzzles follows the story of a girl and a cold case that consists of a series of murders related to a puzzle. According to IMDb, the official synopsis for the show has been provided below:

"Jo I-na finds her uncle murdered beside a puzzle piece but can't explain her presence. Ten years later, as a criminal profiler, she investigates murders where victims are found with similar puzzle pieces."

Ad

Trending

Nine Puzzles is produced by Moonlight Film and Kakao Entertainment. Fans of the show can check out other projects starring Kim Da-mi below.

A glimpse at Netflix's darkest show RIGHT HERE

Our Beloved Summer, Itaewon Class, and other projects to watch if you liked Kim Da-mi in Nine Puzzles

1) Our Beloved Summer

Featuring Our Beloved Summer cast (Image via Netflix website)

Where to watch: Netflix

Ad

Cast: Choi Woo-shik, Kim Da-mi, Kim Sung-cheol, Roh Jeong-eui

Our Beloved Summer revolves around the love story of former lovers who went viral due to a documentary in high school shot years prior. Subsequently, the audience demands to see what happened to the couples. The producer, who is the friend of both lovers, tries to persuade them to come together for the project.

The romance Korean drama is helmed by director Kim Yoon-jin and penned by screenwriter Lee Na-eun, respectively. It features 16 episodes.

Ad

Kim Da-mi plays the character of a 29-year-old PR expert, Kook Yeon-soo. She is ambitious, independent, and the sole breadwinner of the family. She was also the topper in school.

2) Itaewon Class

Featuring Itaewon Class cast (Image via Netflix website)

Where to watch: Netflix

Ad

Cast: Park Seo-joon, Kim Da-mi, Kwon Na-ra, Yoo Jae-myung

Itaewon Class is adapted from the webtoon of the same name, authored by Jo Gwang-jin. The romance and slice-of-life Korean drama revolves around the life of Park Saeroyi, whose life takes a dramatic turn after he punches a bully. Subsequently, he gets expelled from the school, and his father meets an untimely demise during an unfortunate accident.

Following his release from prison, he establishes a pub restaurant, DanBam, in Itaewon. With the help of his manager, staff, and others, he aims for success and achieve his goals in life. The series is penned by screenwriter Cho Kwang-jin. The series features sixteen episodes.

Ad

Kim Da-mi plays the character of Jo Yi-seo, who is the manager of Sae Ro-yi's bar restaurant located in Itaewon. She is a multifaceted individual with an IQ of 162. Apart from being a social media influencer, she studied in New York. She has a crush on Ro-yi, and that is the reason she becomes the manager of the place.

3) Soulmate

Featuring Kim Da-mi (Image via Instagram/@d_a___m_i)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Prime Video, and Tubi

Ad

Cast: Kim Da-mi, Jeon So-nee, Byeon Woo-seok

The coming-of-age film Soulmate follows the story of two friends who have been together since the age of 13 years. They spent many years of their life together, sharing different experiences in the different aspects of life, including romance and friendship. It is adapted from the short story Qi Yue and An Sheng, authored by Anni Baobei. It is helmed and penned by Min Yong-keun.

Ad

Kim Da-mi plays the character of Ahn Mi-so's best friend since childhood, who has her own complex emotions.

4) The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion

Featuring The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion cast (Image via Rakuten Viki website)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Netflix, Rakuten Viki, iQIYI, Prime Video, Tubi, and Hulu

Ad

Cast: Kim Da-mi, Jo Min-su, Park Hee-soon, Choi Woo-shik

The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion follows the story of Ja-yoon, who runs away from a government facility amidst an unprecedented incident. She does not remember anything. However, an old couple shelters her. She grows up to be an intelligent and bright school student. Subsequently, she wins the top prize after she participates in the national television audition program.

Following her appearance, several unknown people, including Nobleman, Dr. Baek, and Mr. Choi, start approaching her and roaming around her. The film is helmed and penned by Park Hoon-jung. The film also has a part with the name The Witch Part 2: The Other One.

Ad

Kim Da-mi plays the role of Ja-yoon, who is being chased by several unknown people after appearing on a national television audition program.

Nine Puzzles is available to stream on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More