4 shows and movies to watch if you liked Kim Da-mi in Nine Puzzles

The South Korean actress Kim Da-mi is currently playing the character of a criminal profiler in the thriller and crime drama Nine Puzzles. She is acting alongside Son Suk-ku who is playing the role of detective and investigator Kim Han-saem.
It is helmed and penned by director and screenwriter Yoon Jong-bin and Lee Eun-mi, respectively. Nine Puzzles follows the story of a girl and a cold case that consists of a series of murders related to a puzzle. According to IMDb, the official synopsis for the show has been provided below:
"Jo I-na finds her uncle murdered beside a puzzle piece but can't explain her presence. Ten years later, as a criminal profiler, she investigates murders where victims are found with similar puzzle pieces."
Nine Puzzles is produced by Moonlight Film and Kakao Entertainment. Fans of the show can check out other projects starring Kim Da-mi below.
Our Beloved Summer, Itaewon Class, and other projects to watch if you liked Kim Da-mi in Nine Puzzles
1) Our Beloved Summer
Where to watch: Netflix
Cast: Choi Woo-shik, Kim Da-mi, Kim Sung-cheol, Roh Jeong-eui
Our Beloved Summer revolves around the love story of former lovers who went viral due to a documentary in high school shot years prior. Subsequently, the audience demands to see what happened to the couples. The producer, who is the friend of both lovers, tries to persuade them to come together for the project.
The romance Korean drama is helmed by director Kim Yoon-jin and penned by screenwriter Lee Na-eun, respectively. It features 16 episodes.
Kim Da-mi plays the character of a 29-year-old PR expert, Kook Yeon-soo. She is ambitious, independent, and the sole breadwinner of the family. She was also the topper in school.
2) Itaewon Class
Where to watch: Netflix
Cast: Park Seo-joon, Kim Da-mi, Kwon Na-ra, Yoo Jae-myung
Itaewon Class is adapted from the webtoon of the same name, authored by Jo Gwang-jin. The romance and slice-of-life Korean drama revolves around the life of Park Saeroyi, whose life takes a dramatic turn after he punches a bully. Subsequently, he gets expelled from the school, and his father meets an untimely demise during an unfortunate accident.
Following his release from prison, he establishes a pub restaurant, DanBam, in Itaewon. With the help of his manager, staff, and others, he aims for success and achieve his goals in life. The series is penned by screenwriter Cho Kwang-jin. The series features sixteen episodes.
Kim Da-mi plays the character of Jo Yi-seo, who is the manager of Sae Ro-yi's bar restaurant located in Itaewon. She is a multifaceted individual with an IQ of 162. Apart from being a social media influencer, she studied in New York. She has a crush on Ro-yi, and that is the reason she becomes the manager of the place.
3) Soulmate
Where to watch: Apple TV, Prime Video, and Tubi
Cast: Kim Da-mi, Jeon So-nee, Byeon Woo-seok
The coming-of-age film Soulmate follows the story of two friends who have been together since the age of 13 years. They spent many years of their life together, sharing different experiences in the different aspects of life, including romance and friendship. It is adapted from the short story Qi Yue and An Sheng, authored by Anni Baobei. It is helmed and penned by Min Yong-keun.
Kim Da-mi plays the character of Ahn Mi-so's best friend since childhood, who has her own complex emotions.
4) The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion
Where to watch: Apple TV, Netflix, Rakuten Viki, iQIYI, Prime Video, Tubi, and Hulu
Cast: Kim Da-mi, Jo Min-su, Park Hee-soon, Choi Woo-shik
The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion follows the story of Ja-yoon, who runs away from a government facility amidst an unprecedented incident. She does not remember anything. However, an old couple shelters her. She grows up to be an intelligent and bright school student. Subsequently, she wins the top prize after she participates in the national television audition program.
Following her appearance, several unknown people, including Nobleman, Dr. Baek, and Mr. Choi, start approaching her and roaming around her. The film is helmed and penned by Park Hoon-jung. The film also has a part with the name The Witch Part 2: The Other One.
Kim Da-mi plays the role of Ja-yoon, who is being chased by several unknown people after appearing on a national television audition program.
Nine Puzzles is available to stream on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, and Hulu.