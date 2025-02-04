Úrsula Corberó has returned to the limelight with a new show and character. The Day of the Jackal is a contemporary reinterpretation of the timeless espionage thriller, based on Frederick Forsyth’s book.

The narrative revolves around an assassin, "The Jackal," contracted for a notable political assassination. While intelligence agencies worldwide strive to locate him, the series explores a realm of secret missions, changing loyalties, and unexpected treachery.

Úrsula Corberó brings an electrifying presence to a character layered with danger and intrigue. One moment, her character Nuria, appears unreadable, a shadow slipping through the chaos. The next, raw emotion flashes through—just enough to leave questions in the air.

For people keen on discovering additional pieces of Corberó’s work, numerous films and series showcase various facets of her acting abilities. Ranging from crime thrillers to psychological dramas, these five titles showcase captivating performances within intense, gripping narratives.

Disclaimer: This article contains the opinion of the writer. Reader's discretion is advised.

Money Heist, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, and 3 other shows starring Úrsula Corberó

1) Money Heist (2017-2021)

Still from Money Heist (image via Netflix)

In Money Heist (La Casa de Papel), Úrsula Corberó portrays Tokyo, an essential figure in a gang undertaking one of the most daring robberies ever. The Spanish show tracks a group of talented criminals, directed by the mysterious Professor, as they penetrate the Royal Mint of Spain with one aim—printing billions of euros while evading the police. What begins as a carefully organized endeavor rapidly devolves into a complicated battle marked by changing loyalties, internal disputes, and unexpected challenges.

Tokyo plays a pivotal role in this high-stakes operation. She is daring, unpredictable, and fully devoted to the heist, frequently acting on instinct yet with steadfast allegiance to her team. Her position varies between a strategist and an instigator, making her a crucial element of the developing drama.

Money Heist achieved worldwide acclaim, captivating audiences with its complex narrative, engaging storytelling, and powerful emotional scenes. For fans of Úrsula Corberó’s role in The Day of the Jackal, this series provides another gripping and character-focused narrative framed by a setting rich in tension and suspense.

2) Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2024 - Present)

Stills from Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Image via Amazon Prime)

In the 2024 Amazon Prime series Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Úrsula Corberó delivers a striking performance as Runi, a former love of John Smith (played by Donald Glover). The series reinterprets the 2005 movie, focusing on two unknown individuals, who turn into secret agents, pretending to be a married couple as they tackle intricate missions and their developing bond.

Corberó's character, Runi, unexpectedly encounters John and his partner, Jane (portrayed by Maya Erskine), enriching John's backstory. This meeting provides insight into John's history, deepening the story with individual stakes within the realm of espionage.

Fans valued Corberó's character for its subtle addition to the plot, offering an understanding of the main character's background and reasons.

For fans of Úrsula Corberó's performance in The Day of the Jackal, her part in Mr. & Mrs. Smith provides another chance to showcase her acting talent in a familiar setting.

3) Burning Body (2023)

Certain tales are so twisted that they seem like make-believe. Burning Body (El cuerpo en llamas) is one of those. This Netflix crime thriller, based on true incidents, reveals a complex network of lies, obsession, and treachery. Upon finding a charred body in a vehicle close to Barcelona, an inquiry reveals a disastrous love triangle. Falsehoods accumulate. Secrets emerge. And at the heart of it all? Úrsula Corberó, presenting one of her most unique performances.

She portrays Rosa Peral, a police officer dealing with a troubled history and even more troubled relationships. Deceptive yet exposed, attractive yet perilous—Rosa is hard to define. This is what renders Úrsula Corberó's depiction so captivating. According to critics, each look, every pause, and every change in tone contribute another dimension to a character that is already complex. It's a different role than what Cobreó is usually seen in.

Mysterious, intense, and filled with psychological suspense, Burning Body captivates its viewers from beginning to end. It’s not only about resolving a crime—it’s about understanding human nature. For those captivated by the intensity of The Day of the Jackal, this is another thriller that may deserve your attention.

4) Lift (2024)

In Lift, Úrsula Corberó steps into the high-flying world of heists, trading the streets for the skies. This 2024 Netflix film, directed by F. Gary Gray, centers on master thief Cyrus Whitaker (Kevin Hart) and his crew as they attempt to steal $500 million in gold bullion aboard a passenger flight. At the heart of the action is Corberó's character, Camila, the daring getaway pilot.

Camila isn't just the wheel woman, she's the linchpin of the operation. With nerves of steel and piloting skills to boot, she brings a blend of fury and charisma to the team. Fans have lauded Corberó's portrayal, noting her ability to infuse Camila with grit and charm.

For those who appreciated Úrsula Corberó's performance in The Day of the Jackal, Lift offers another thrilling showcase of her talent. It's a wild ride for sure.

5) El Jockey (2024)

still from El Jockey (image via Disney+)

In El Jockey, Úrsula Corberó portrays Abril, an aspiring jockey caught in a chaotic relationship with Remo Manfredini, played by Nahuel Pérez Biscayart. Remo, an iconic jockey, struggles with harmful habits that jeopardize his career and his relationship with Abril. As Abril confronts the challenge of chasing her racing dreams while anticipating Remo's baby, the story explores themes of aspiration, affection, and self-sacrifice.

Corberó's portrayal enhances the film's investigation of personal and professional rivalries in the high-pressure realm of horse racing. The connection between Corberó and Pérez Biscayart has been recognized for its genuineness, delivering a captivating dynamic on screen.

For viewers who valued Úrsula Corberó's role in The Day of the Jackal, El Jockey presents another chance to see her adaptable acting talent in an engaging and emotionally intense environment.

From high-stakes heists to psychological thrillers, Úrsula Corberó has built a filmography packed with bold, unforgettable performances. Whether playing a fearless thief, a cunning spy, or a complex antihero, she brings something unique to every role. For those who enjoyed The Day of the Jackal, these films and shows are worthy additions.

