5 best Stephen Graham movies and shows to watch if you liked Adolescence

Stephen Graham is a renowned British actor and producer who is known for his acting prowess and ability to emote his characters. The actor began with early roles in Snatch and Gangs of New York and had his breakthrough performance in This Is England.

Graham has also performed on TV and has appeared in Line of Duty, Boardwalk Empire, and more. His other famous movies include The Irishman, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Stephen Graham is known for his visceral and powerful performances and his ability to embody his characters for each performance. He has nominations from the British Academy Television Awards and the British Academy Film Awards.

Viewers who enjoyed Graham’s impactful performance as the grief-stricken father of a child accused of murder in Adolescence can check the list below for some of his other renowned performances.

Time, The Irishman, and other movies and shows of Stephen Graham

1) This Is England (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Shane Meadows and starring Stephen Graham, Andrew Shim, Thomas Turgoose, and others, this British coming-of-age drama movie revolves around a group of skinheads in 1980s England. The movie is set in Nottingham and focuses on how the subculture was influenced by far-right politics in the face of Thatcher’s authoritarian regime.

The movie is a cult classic and is one of the most famous performances of Graham, who plays the character of Combo. Stephen Graham captures the nuances of his complicated character who has just released from prison and is sociopathic in nature with problematic beliefs. The actor embodies the detestable qualities of his character and delivers a powerful and resonant performance.

2) Boardwalk Empire (Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Based on the non-fiction book by Nelson Johnson, this period crime drama created by Terence Winter, stars Steve Buscemi, Michael Pitt, Stephen Graham, and others. The series is about the life of the famous criminal kingpin, Enoch L. Johnson. The show is set during the Prohibition Era of the 1920s and revolves around Atlantic City in New Jersey.

The show has received critical and commercial acclaim and apart from Buscemi, Graham’s performance was also praised. Graham plays the role of a young Al Capone, who is a famous American gangster. The actor does a capable job of highlighting the blind enthusiasm and aggressiveness of the gangster and is known for ably handling characters that are unpredictable and intense.

3) Time (Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Created by Jimmy McGovern and starring Sean Bean, Stephen Graham, Jodie Whittaker, and others, this British anthology drama series, revolves around the lives of the inmates and staff at the His Majesty’s Prison Service and each season has a new storyline. Its first season, revolves around a teacher, Mark, who is convicted of accidently killing a man and Bean plays the role of the convicted.

Stephen Graham plays the role of prison officer Eric, and the show focusses on the intertwining lives of Mark and Eric. Graham brings out the moral conflicts and duty-bound issues of his character, as he tries to keep the inmates under him safe from an aggressive environment and is often conflicted by the situations around him. Graham brings out the dilemma his character faces poignantly.

4) The Irishman (Netflix)

Still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

Starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Stephen Graham, and others, this gangster movie directed by Martin Scorsese, is based on a book by Charles Brandt. The film revolves around a truck driver, Frank (De Niro), who gets involved with a monster Russell (Pesci), and becomes a hitman. However, he soon begins working for the famous teamster Jimmy Hoffa (Pacino).

The film was a critical and commercial success and even though the movie is loaded with acclaimed actors, Stephen Graham holds his own as the provocative mob boss Tony Pro. The actor is able to steer the scene towards himself and gives some of the most intimidating and explosive expressions of rage and hatred. Graham therefore brings a raw and unfiltered aggression to his performance.

5) Boiling Point (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Philip Barantini and starring Stephen Graham, Hannah Walters, and others, this British drama thriller is based on a short movie. Shot in one take, the chaotic movie focuses on a restaurant kitchen where Andy Jones (Graham), is the Head Chef of Jones & Sons.

The film focuses on the immense pressure that Andy feels to keep his restaurant as one of the best in the business and the feelings he has when his eatery is downgraded on the parameters of hygiene. Graham brings out a mercurial performance, which reflects the hectic life of the Chefs. The actors delivers a raw performances and highlights the complexities of his character.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and choose a movie or show of Stephen Graham to their liking.

