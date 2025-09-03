5 chilling details about Angela Craig's brutal murder by a US dentist

In March 2023, Angela Craig, a 43-year-old mother of six from Aurora, Colorado, started experiencing mysterious symptoms like severe headaches, dizziness, and nausea after drinking protein shakes made by her husband, James Toliver Craig, a local dentist. Over the following two weeks, she was hospitalized several times as her condition worsened, resulting in seizures and organ failure. She was declared brain dead on March 18 and taken off life support.

An autopsy revealed Angela Craig died from acute poisoning caused by cyanide and tetrahydrozoline (from eye drops), with arsenic as a contributing factor. Authorities arrested James three days later, charging him with first-degree murder.

Prosecutors alleged he researched poisons online, purchased toxic substances, and laced her drinks to escape their marriage amid his affairs and financial problems, rather than divorcing. He was convicted in July 2025 and sentenced to life without parole. The case exposes a calculated betrayal within a seemingly stable family.

1) The online searches and poison purchases

James Craig googled before poisoning his wife(Image via Unsplash/@Firmbee.com)

James Craig's actions began with extensive online research from his dental office computer in late February and early March 2023. He searched for terms like "How many grams of pure arsenic will kill a human?" "Is arsenic detectable in an autopsy?" and "Top 5 undetectable poisons." He also watched videos about poisons.

Using a fake email address, he bought arsenic from Amazon and had potassium cyanide shipped to his practice, labeled as a biohazard. An office employee opened the cyanide package, unaware of its purpose. Prosecutors said he claimed the cyanide was for business, but tests later linked it to Angela Craig's death, according to CBS News.

This digital trail showed premeditation, as he timed the purchases soon after Angela's symptoms began. He was also the beneficiary of her $4 million life insurance policies, adding a financial motive.

2) The gradual poisoning through protein shakes

James mixed poison in Angela Craig's protein shakes(Image via Unsplash/@Fulvio Ciccolo)

Angela Craig often drank protein shakes as part of her fitness routine, and James prepared them for her. From March 6 to 14, 2023, he allegedly added arsenic to these drinks, causing her initial symptoms of dizziness, vomiting, and fainting. She visited the hospital twice but was sent home without a diagnosis.

On March 15, during her third visit, blood tests showed rising cyanide levels doubling and exceeding lethal amounts, according to Denver 7. Tetrahydrozoline from eye drops was also detected in a shaker bottle at home. Surveillance video captured James making and giving her shakes.

Experts testified that the poisons caused oxygen deprivation, leading to seizures and coma, as per CBS News.

3) The hidden affairs and motives to escape marriage

James was having an affair with Karin Cain (Image via Unsplash/@Romain Dancre)

Throughout their 23-year marriage, James had multiple affairs, which Angela Craig knew about and tried to forgive. In February 2023, he met orthodontist Karin Cain at a conference and started a passionate relationship, exchanging 4,000 texts. He told her he was divorcing Angela, though no legal proceedings had begun. He also used dating sites and sent gifts to other women, according to Fox News.

Prosecutors argued he felt trapped by the marriage, financial troubles at his dental practice, and fear of divorce stigma. Instead, he planned her death to collect insurance and start anew. While Angela was hospitalized, he dined with and was intimate with Cain, according to CBS News.

4) The fatal hospital dose and rapid decline

James got potassium cyanide delivered to his practice (Image via Unsplash/@Denise Chan)

On March 15, 2023, Angela Craig was hospitalized for the final time with severe symptoms. The video showed James entering her room with a syringe.

Prosecutors claimed he administered a lethal cyanide dose, either orally or via injection, as her cyanide levels increased while she was under care. She experienced a major seizure shortly after, leading to brain death by March 18, according to CBS News.

Doctors initially couldn't explain her worsening condition, but the autopsy confirmed that the poisons caused respiratory failure and organ damage. Her last words were reportedly, "Why do I hurt?" to her family. James wrote a note on his phone claiming she committed suicide, but evidence disproved this, CNN reports.

5) The jailhouse cover-up plots

James was sentenced to 33 years in prison (Image via Unsplash/@7500 RPM)

While awaiting trial in jail, James allegedly tried to hide his actions. In November 2024, he asked inmate Nathanial Harris to kill the lead detective for $20,000, according to AP news. He also requested Harris to find people to falsely testify about her suicidal thoughts and enlisted a daughter to create a deepfake video of Angela discussing suicide.

He planned to kill four more people, including investigators. These actions resulted in additional charges of solicitation for murder, perjury, and evidence tampering. Detectives said this demonstrated ongoing manipulation. The jury found him guilty on these charges, adding 33 years to his life sentence. Family members, including his children, provided evidence to help the case, according to Denver 9.

Watch the 48 Hours episode Who Poisoned Angela Craig? re-aired on Investigation Discovery.

