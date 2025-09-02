How to watch The Tech Bro Murders? Streaming details, explored

The Tech Bro Murders is a new true-crime docuseries that explores the dark underbelly of Silicon Valley. Premiering on September 9, 2025, in the US, the series will be broadcast on Investigation Discovery (ID). Fans can also catch it on Max, Warner Bros. Discovery's platform, around the same date or the following day. For Philo users, episodes become available on September 10, 2025.

Ad

The show is about retired Palo Alto Police Department detective Sandra Brown as she solves perverse murder cases of tech execs, coders, and their secret lives in the middle of the tech universe. It features actual interviews, evidence analysis, and expert opinions.

The docuseries showcases how innovation and ambition in Silicon Valley may result in fatal outcomes, mixing suspense with real-life investigations.

Release date and how to watch The Tech Bro Murders

Ad

Trending

The Tech Bro Murders will debut its run on September 9, 2025, with new episodes released every week on Tuesdays. Viewers can watch it live on the Investigation Discovery channel at 10:00 PM ET. Viewers with a subscription to ID through cable or satellite can watch the show.

For streamers, the series will be available on Max, where episodes will probably release the same day as the television premiere, or perhaps a day later. Those who have a subscription to Philo can begin streaming from September 10, 2025, onwards.

Ad

The official synopsis describes it as a dive into Silicon Valley's twisted murders, led by detective Sandra Brown, covering cases from tech boom eras involving greed and violence. There are a total of six episodes in this true crime documentary.

To watch live or stream, take a look at the local listings or app for specific times. Here's a table showing the premiere release times in different US time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Eastern Time (ET) 10:00 PM, September 9, 2025 Central Time (CT) 9:00 PM, September 9, 2025 Mountain Time (MT) 8:00 PM, September 9, 2025 Pacific Time (PT) 7:00 PM, September 9, 2025

Ad

Behind the scenes: Unpacking the story of The Tech Bro Murders

The Tech Bro Murders (Image via YouTube/Investigation Discovery)

Produced by Crazy Legs Productions, this docuseries delves deep into real-life cases, blending archival footage with fresh interviews to reveal Silicon Valley's hidden dangers. Each episode stands alone but builds a broader narrative on how tech's ruthless drive can lead to fatal fallout. Here's a breakdown of the six episodes, highlighting key story elements and investigative insights.

Ad

Episode 1, Killer Code (September 9), kicks off with the murder of a 62-year-old Menlo Park resident. Police arrive to find a talented programmer and a scorned ex-lover at the scene, sparking an investigation full of surprises. As detectives piece together motives, they uncover layers of jealousy and professional rivalry in the tech world, showing how personal grudges can escalate in high-pressure environments.

In episode 2, Black Widow, Dark Web (September 16), the focus shifts to a Google X executive discovered dead on his yacht in Santa Cruz Harbor. What starts as a mysterious overdose reveals a secret life involving high-end escorts and risky indulgences. Sandra Brown's analysis exposes how the facade of family-man success hid dangerous double lives, with interviews from colleagues adding chilling details.

Ad

The Tech Bro Murders (Image via Unsplash/@ Chris Ried)

Episode 3, Silicon Valley Vanishing (September 23), explores the disappearance of a 42-year-old Los Gatos woman, a purchasing manager handling massive IT contracts. After a night out seeking romance in local hotspots, she vanishes following a date with a prominent family heir.

Ad

The probe highlights the vulnerabilities in Silicon Valley's social scene, with law enforcement racing against time to prevent a cold case.

Rich and Reckless, the fourth episode set to release on September 30, examines a wealthy Hillsborough couple's toxic divorce. Amid a fierce custody battle over their daughters, the husband disappears days before gaining visitation rights. His body turns up 70 miles away, unraveling a web of financial manipulation and new relationships. It underscores the perils of power dynamics in elite tech circles.

Ad

Episode 5, Halt and Catch Fire (October 7), tracks a software consultant's gubernatorial bid sabotaged by associations with the unsolved murder of a 41-year-old millionaire. He denies wrongdoing, finger-pointing at a mutual love interest. Brown's acumen unravels the political and personal crosscurrents to show how secrets born of the past can blow up ambitions in the spotlight.

Lastly, episode 6 of The Tech Bro Murders, titled Fatal Investment (October 14), follows a Cisco retiree's transformation to film and vintages in Napa. A budding partnership turns sour as his business partner's instability comes to the surface, ending with an outburst of violence.

Ad

Watch The Tech Bro Murders, releasing on September 9, 2025, on Investigation Discovery.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arvind Singh Arvind Singh covers anime and pop culture at Sportskeeda, with a knack for capturing the essence of entertainment through his words. Although he graduated with a BSc in Transportation Technology, his interest in pop culture was ingrained in him from a young age. Witnessing Michael Jackson’s live concert on TV at just 4 years old ignited a lifelong admiration for diverse music and storytelling.



Arvind’s experience includes over a year as an Anime Writer for Sportskeeda, alongside contributions to GameRant’s anime division. He also held a position as a UK Custom Export Executive at Aquatic Freights Pvt. Ltd before delving into the world of journalistic writing. He is dedicated to ethical and relevant reporting through his meticulous sourcing of facts, ensuring he only conveys accurate information devoid of any bias.



In his leisure time, Arvind enjoys listening to rock music, writing poetry, and playing adventure video games. He admires the charisma of icons like Shahrukh Khan, the eloquence of Matthew McConaughey, and the smooth yet powerful vocals of Chester Bennington. Writing is an integral part of his life, and when it comes to expressing his interest and putting a whole scene into words, he could do it all day. Know More