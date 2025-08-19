5 chilling details about Louise Dickey's murder

Louise Dickey, a 63-year-old retired accountant from Independence, Missouri, was discovered deceased in her residence in March 2016 after neighbors reported her automobile was gone. Her daughter found her body in the bathtub, and she had blood covering her from several stab wounds.

The case, which was one of a fight that escalated into violence, was quickly cracked using surveillance video that showed the actions of the suspect. Police detained Cory L. King, a 26-year-old friend, on the day the body was discovered. King admitted to the murder, which occurred when Dickey refused to allow him to spend the night. He had been intoxicated on drugs at the time.

The episode The Last Shop from See No Evil is re-airing on Investigation Discovery on August 19 at 11 pm and on August 20 at 2 am. This presents the chance to delve into this riveting case once again.

Five facts regarding the murder of Louise Dickey

1) Louise Dickey had multiple stab wounds

Louise was stabbed multiple times (Image via Unsplash)

Louise Dickey was stabbed to death in her Independence, Missouri, residence on March 28, 2016. The victim, per investigators, had multiple sharp-force wounds, including one to the neck that proved to be fatal. The attacker first employed a box cutter, but then switched to a knife to carry out the attack, as per KMBC News.

Her corpse was discovered in the bathtub the following morning, splattered with blood. The autopsy revealed that she died due to multiple stab injuries. Police indicated there were no injuries on her body to defend herself, which implied she might have been caught unawares when things started.

2) Louise Dickey was betrayed by a trusted acquaintance

Cory L. King was not a stranger to Louise Dickey (Image via Unsplash)

The suspect, Cory L. King, was 26 at the time and had been acquainted with Louise Dickey through his aunt, one of her close friends. On the day of the crime, King assisted Dickey in carrying groceries into her house. However, this familiarity provided him with open access without raising her suspicions. Following assistance, he requested if he could spend the night on her couch, but Dickey rejected him, as per court records.

The rejection gave way to a deadly encounter. Due to the fact that there were no indicators of forced entry, the police assumed that Louise Dickey had opened the door to him willingly, as per KMBC News. King subsequently acknowledged that their past did not deter him from initiating the attack, and stressed the breach of trust at the centre of the case.

3) Cory L. King was under the influence of drugs and was triggered by an argument

Cory L. King was under the influence of Xanax and marijuana (Image via Unsplash)

Investigators learned that King was under the influence of Xanax and marijuana at the time of the crime, as per 41 KSHB News. He admitted during questioning that this contributed to his impaired judgment and violent reaction.

The argument began when Dickey refused his request to stay overnight after he had assisted her with groceries. In frustration, King grabbed her from behind and launched the attack, first cutting her throat and then stabbing her multiple times.

Afterward, he stole prescription medication, including Xanax, along with her car, phone, debit card, and cash, according to the outlet. These stolen items pointed to drug-related motives and reinforced the role that substance use played a significant in his actions. His confession confirmed that drugs and anger combined to turn a minor disagreement into a violent crime.

4) Louise Dickey's body was found in the bathtub

Louise was discovered by her daughter in the bathtub (Image via Unsplash)

After calls went unanswered and neighbors reported that Louise Dickey's car was missing, Miranda Rice, her daughter, went to see how her mother was doing on March 29, 2016. When she arrived at Dickey's home, she discovered her mother's body in the bathtub, as per KMBC News.

Louise Dickey lived alone with her three cats, which were unharmed, adding to the silence and grief of the discovery. The discovery of the body also marked the start of an intensive police investigation that would quickly lead to an arrest.

5) Theft and surveillance footage led to Cory L. King's arrest

Cory L. King was convicted of first-degree murder (Image via Unsplash)

Following the murder, Cory L. King used Louise Dickey's automobile and debit card, which were instrumental in cracking the case. An ATM video at a convenience store indicated he had driven her car and tried to withdraw cash. A second set of video evidence from a nearby drugstore earlier in the day positioned him with Dickey, indicating their interaction prior to the murder, as per The Kansas City Star.

Police also followed calls made on Louise Dickey's stolen cell phone, which brought them to a Kansas City Highway 350 motel. King was arrested there on the night of March 29, soon after the body was discovered, as per KMBC News. He initially denied the allegations but eventually confessed, acknowledging the fight, attack, and robbery. The valuables were recovered, directly connecting him to the crime.

Catch the See No Evil episode tonight and tomorrow morning on Investigation Discovery.

