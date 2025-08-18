5 chilling details about Karina Rafter's brutal crime

In December 2016, Karina Rafter’s troubled marriage reached a tragic and violent climax that shook a quiet Virginian community. Her husband, John Rafter Jr., a 48-year-old Capital One employee and father of three, was discovered dead in their Powhatan County home.

He had been shot in the head with a shotgun, a grisly scene uncovered by the couple’s 13-year-old son, who immediately dialed 911 after finding the body. An antique shotgun lay on the bed, and a hatchet was hidden beneath the pillow.

At first, authorities considered the possibility of suicide, but the medical examiner ruled it a homicide, citing the wound and weapon evidence. John had been in the middle of a bitter divorce from Karina, with allegations of abuse and an ongoing custody battle fueling tensions.

After a lengthy investigation, Karina was arrested in 2019 and charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, as per Oxygen. That same year, she was convicted and sentenced to 23 years in prison.

For more of this story, watch season 28, episode 1 titled Karina Rafter of Oxygen's Snapped, reairing on August 18, 2025.

Five facts about Karina Rafter’s case

1) John Rafter’s dead body was discovered by his 13-year-old son

John Rafter Jr.’s son immediately called 911 after discovering his body (Image via Unsplash)

On December 9, 2016, in Powhatan County, the 13-year-old son of John Rafter Jr. and Karina Rafter woke up late for school. When he went to check on his father, he found him dead in bed, shot in the head, with blood on the walls, as per Oxygen.

A double-barreled shotgun lay on the bed. The 13-year-old said that he had last seen his father alive at 11 pm the previous night and woke up to a loud sound early in the morning, but fell asleep again. Upon discovering the body, he placed a call to 911 immediately.

Emergency personnel arrived around 8:45 am to hear the 6 am alarm still blaring on John’s phone, as per Oxygen.

2) Karina Rafter purchased shotgun shells shortly before John Rafter Jr.’s death

Karina Rafter purchased shotgun shells from a Walmart (Image via Unsplash)

According to Oxygen, just days before John Rafter Jr.’s death, Karina Rafter bought shotgun shells at a Walmart on November 30, 2016. This was the same day her lawyer warned her that the divorce proceedings would get difficult. She left the bag of shotgun shells in John’s garage. During the investigation, authorities found only her fingerprints on the bag, and the shells matched those used in the shooting.

When questioned, Karina said she had given John back the antique shotgun, a family heirloom, about a month before his death, after taking it away in 2015 due to his mental health, as per the Richmond Times Dispatch. But friends claimed John didn’t have a gun and was planning to buy one.

The timing, coming after a tense custody battle and abuse hearings, raised suspicion. This link to the weapon became key evidence against Karina, according to Oxygen.

3) The hatchet under John Rafter Jr.’s pillow showed he anticipated an attack

A hatchet was discovered under John Rafter Jr.’s pillow (Image via Unsplash)

Authorities found a hatchet under John Rafter Jr.’s pillow, suggesting he felt threatened and wanted means to protect himself, as per Oxygen. Friends told investigators that John feared for his safety amid his split from Karina Rafter, which involved allegations of her alcoholism and past assaults. Earlier, in 2015, Karina had been convicted of assaulting John and placed on probation.

John had filed for divorce in July 2016, seeking full custody of their children. Text messages found showed Karina wanting to reconcile, but John refused. The hatchet discovered at the scene added to the picture of a tense family dynamic, as per Oxygen.

4) Forensic evidence ruled out suicide

Karina Rafter told authorities that John Rafter Jr. was suicidal to shift the focus (Image via Unsplash)

The medical examiner determined John Rafter Jr.’s death was homicide, not suicide. The shotgun blast was at close range to the head, but the gun’s length, trigger pull, and John’s arm reach made self-infliction impossible, as per Oxygen.

John’s last text was sent at 1 am, and authorities concluded death likely occurred between then and 6 am, when the alarm on his phone was set. Blood spatter at the scene also supported an external shooter theory. Karina Rafter claimed John had a history of suicidal thoughts, but evidence contradicted this, as per Oxygen.

5) Gaps in the alibi led to Karina Rafter’s delayed arrest

Karina Rafter was charged with first-degree murder (Image via Unsplash)

Karina Rafter’s phone showed no location data during the estimated time of the murder, suggesting it might have been intentionally left behind at home to avoid tracking. She was questioned during the initial investigation but not arrested until February 2019, over two years after the murder, in Florida, where she had relocated.

The delay came as forensic tests on shells, fingerprints, and other evidence built the case, as per Oxygen. Motive stemmed from the divorce, with John Rafter Jr. seeking sole custody of their two children.

Karina was charged with first-degree murder and firearm use in 2019 after her arrest. At her trial in October 2019, she was found guilty after five hours of jury deliberation. Karina Rafter was sentenced to 23 years in prison: 20 for first-degree murder and three for use of a firearm to commit the murder, as per the Richmond Times Dispatch.

