See No Evil - Season 5 Episode 1 - Louise Dickey's detailed case overview

The show "The Last Shop from See No Evil," Season 5, Episode 1, is re-airing on August 19, 2025, on Investigation Discovery. The show accounts for the 2016 killing of Louise Dickey, age 63, who was stabbed to death in her bathtub in Independence, Missouri. The case started after her daughter found the body after neighbors reported seeing her car gone.

Ad

Without apparent witnesses or motive initially, the detectives resorted to security camera footage at nearby stores and an ATM, which documented the suspect's activity and resulted in a swift arrest. The investigation then uncovered a fight over sleeping at her house, fueled by drugs, which turned deadly.

This true-crime story shows how camera evidence helped piece together the events. The show See No Evil is available on Investigation Discovery and can be streamed on platforms like Hulu, discovery+, Philo, Roku Channel, Plex, and Amazon Prime Video.

Ad

Trending

See No Evil: Crime scene and discovery of Louise Dickey

Louise Dickey was stabbed multiple times (Image via Unsplash/ @ JOSHUA COLEMAN)

On March 29, 2016, Louise Dickey, a music-loving 63-year-old woman, was found dead in her bathtub at home in Independence, Missouri. The scene was notably gruesome—witnesses and the public shared that she was discovered “in a bath of her blood”. There was no sign of forced entry, suggesting she may have known her attacker.

Ad

Authorities found the case especially perplexing because there were no eyewitnesses or an apparent motive. According to KSHB 41, her family and neighbors discovered her car and told her daughter that she was missing the following day.

According to KSHB 41, the police were alarmed by the crime's violence, multiple stab wounds, which created the tense atmosphere that lasted the entire episode. From the outset, detectives faced the challenge of reconstructing the events without immediate physical evidence or eyewitnesses, heightening the importance of any digital traces or video footage that could offer clues.

Ad

Investigation and surveillance evidence

See No Evil: Season 5, episode 1(Image via Unsplash/ @ Markus Winkler)

Since conventional leads were scarce, detectives used surveillance footage to create a timeline. CCTV cameras at convenience stores and ATMs recorded activity on Dickey's stolen car and her belongings. In the days after the disappearance, the attacker tried to use her debit card and called from her cell phone—both efforts caught on camera, according to KSHB 41.

Ad

Investigations could follow the suspect's movement through this video footage and associate him with the crime scene and his encounter with Dickey before the killing, KSHB 41 reported. Surveillance not only created a timeline but also gave visual proof of the suspect's actions, which helped confirm witness and suspect testimony.

This information was crucial in rapidly narrowing the list of possible suspects and verifying that the subject had a relationship with Dickey, perhaps facilitated by previous visits to her residence, according to KSHB 41.

Ad

See No Evil: Suspect, charges, and legal outcome

Cory was sentenced to life in prison (Image via Unsplash/ @ Emiliano Bar/ See No Evil)

Officials charged Cory L. King, 26, with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Prosecutors added that King entered Dickey's house while under the influence of marijuana and Xanax. From the probable cause statement, he fought with her, stabbed her several times, and ran off in her vehicle, stealing items such as her purse, phone, and debit card, KSHB 41 reported.

Ad

King was quickly identified and arrested, mainly because the CCTV video followed his movement after committing the crime, KSHB 4 reported. He eventually pleaded guilty on both counts. On June 11, 2018, the prosecutors in Jackson County confirmed that King was sentenced to serve life in prison without the chance of parole, concurrent life terms for both crimes, as reported by the Jackson County prosecutor.

The case remains a strong testimony to how contemporary investigation techniques, particularly the use of surveillance technology, can result in swift resolution, even in shocking circumstances.

Ad

Stay tuned for more news and updates on See No Evil.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arvind Singh Arvind Singh covers anime and pop culture at Sportskeeda, with a knack for capturing the essence of entertainment through his words. Although he graduated with a BSc in Transportation Technology, his interest in pop culture was ingrained in him from a young age. Witnessing Michael Jackson’s live concert on TV at just 4 years old ignited a lifelong admiration for diverse music and storytelling.



Arvind’s experience includes over a year as an Anime Writer for Sportskeeda, alongside contributions to GameRant’s anime division. He also held a position as a UK Custom Export Executive at Aquatic Freights Pvt. Ltd before delving into the world of journalistic writing. He is dedicated to ethical and relevant reporting through his meticulous sourcing of facts, ensuring he only conveys accurate information devoid of any bias.



In his leisure time, Arvind enjoys listening to rock music, writing poetry, and playing adventure video games. He admires the charisma of icons like Shahrukh Khan, the eloquence of Matthew McConaughey, and the smooth yet powerful vocals of Chester Bennington. Writing is an integral part of his life, and when it comes to expressing his interest and putting a whole scene into words, he could do it all day. Know More