5 chilling revelations from Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing

Netflix’s Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing was released on the platform on April 9, 2025. The three-episode docuseries looks at the rise of teen influencer Piper Rockelle and the claims made against her mother and manager, Tiffany Smith.

The docuseries sheds light on the toxic dynamics inside Rockelle’s once-viral YouTube group, “The Squad.” It details stories of alleged abuse, coercion, and retaliation from former members and their parents.

In January 2022, eleven former Squad members filed a $22 million lawsuit against Smith. They accused her of creating an emotionally, physically, and, at times, s*xually abusive environment during content production for Rockelle’s channel. As per the People report dated October 11, 2024, the case ended in a $1.85 million settlement, with no admission of liability.

Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing explores how Smith’s influence allegedly led to unsafe working conditions, psychological distress, and long-term fallout for the children involved. Time magazine reported that several ex-members of the group claimed that they were manipulated and isolated. They also claimed that they were unpaid despite contributing significantly to Rockelle’s multimillion-follower empire.

5 shocking revelations from Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing

Netflix’s three-part docuseries Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing was released on the platform on April 9, 2025. The docuseries looked into the hidden realities of YouTuber Piper Rockelle’s influencer empire.

Through first-hand accounts, legal records, and previously unreleased footage, the series presents allegations against Piper's mother and manager, Tiffany Smith. This list will take a look at five of the most shocking revelations brought forward in the series.

1) Allegations of mistreatment surfaced from ex-squad members

In January 2022, eleven former child content creators filed a lawsuit against Tiffany Smith. They alleged that she created an emotionally, physically, and sometimes s*xually abusive environment during content production for Piper Rockelle’s YouTube channel.

According to a People report from April 2023, the plaintiffs claimed they were subjected to verbal harassment and physical contact that made them uncomfortable.

The allegations described Smith shouting “s*xually graphic phrases,” offering hemp edibles to minors, and making inappropriate comments about the children’s bodies. As per a Ladbible report from April 2025, one plaintiff, Sophia Fergi, stated that their "youth was stripped away at a very young age because of Tiffany.”

2) A shared home and an appeal for parental stability

The docuseries revealed how Tiffany Smith and her then-partner Hunter Hill moved into a Hollywood Hills home with Sophie Fergi and her mother, Heather Nichole. As per a People report dated April 10, 2025, Piper allegedly told Nichole that she needed "a stable parent."

“I need a stable parent. I don’t have that,” Piper allegedly said.

Despite the initial excitement around shared content creation, Fergi admitted to feeling uneasy around Smith. In Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing, she explained that "Tiffany was unstable" and that they "had to be careful" in what they did around her.

The arrangement ended after Smith allegedly demanded Nichole relinquish parental rights for Sophie to remain in the squad, a claim Smith denied.

3) Retaliation against those who spoke out

Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing claimed that after former Squad members and their families raised concerns, Smith allegedly retaliated. She removed the children from the content and directed the others to cut off all communication with them. According to a Netflix.com report from April 2025, the co-director Kief Davidson spoke about what would happen to the creators who left the Squad.

“War was waged on you if you left The Squad," Davidson said.

Former members also alleged that their own YouTube channels were sabotaged after exiting the group. The Independent reported that Smith and Hill were accused of “embedding their videos on p*rnographic websites” and using bots to lower engagement.

4) Questionable pranks and on-set experiences

The series recounts several disturbing filming incidents, including one where a child was tricked into thinking they were being arrested. For the alleged prank, a real police officer was hired, and Fergie stated that the child's parents "weren't informed that it was a prank."

Other examples included children being asked to kiss each other for videos or wearing revealing outfits to enhance views.

5) Legal resolution without liability

While the $22 million lawsuit made headlines, the matter ended in a settlement of $1.85 million. It was finalized without either party admitting to wrongdoing or acknowledging whether any of the claims or defences held merit.

Tiffany Smith said that they decided "to put this behind" them because "prolonged litigation" would be harmful and painful for everyone, including the children, according to People.

Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing highlighted issues in the unregulated world of child influencers, with former Squad members urging for safeguards to protect young creators.

Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

