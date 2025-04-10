Where is Tiffany Smith now? All about the subject of Netflix's Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing

Tiffany Smith, the mother and longtime manager of teen influencer Piper Rockelle, is the central figure in Netflix's Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing, a documentary exploring allegations of misconduct behind one of YouTube’s most successful tween content operations.

Beginning in 2017, Smith managed Rockelle's rise through a popular content group called "The Squad." She and her husband managed video productions and collaborations that generated millions of views and substantial revenue.

However, in January 2022, 11 former Squad members and their parents filed a lawsuit accusing Tiffany Smith of emotional, physical, and s*xual misconduct, as well as labour law violations, according to a Newsweek report dated April 9, 2025. The suit was settled in October 2024 for $1.85 million without admission of liability, according to a People report dated March 13, 2025.

Tiffany Smith currently resides in Los Angeles, continuing to manage her daughter’s career while keeping a lower public profile. Despite the controversy, she has denied all allegations and maintains involvement in Rockelle’s ongoing brand partnerships and content direction.

Following the allegations, YouTube cut monetization; Tiffany Smith now still oversees Piper’s content with Hunter Hill

Things took a serious turn for Tiffany Smith in early 2022 when a group of 11 former Squad members and their parents filed a lawsuit against her. These families had worked closely with Piper Rockelle. They alleged that Smith, who managed her daughter’s career, had created a toxic and abusive environment.

They also accused her of ignoring labor laws that are meant to protect child performers. According to a Newsweek report dated April 9, 2025, the allegations ranged from emotional harm to more serious claims of s*xual misconduct.

The case didn’t go to trial. Instead, both sides reached a settlement in October 2024 for $1.85 million. There was no admission of guilt, but the damage had already been done. Smith’s public image took a major hit, and the brand she had helped build around her daughter faced immediate fallout.

According to a Biography.com report dated April 9, 2025, one of the most serious accusations included Smith allegedly instructing children to pose suggestively for video thumbnails. Additionally, she used a voice character, "Lenny the dead cat," to make vulgar remarks.

Background and business operations

Tiffany Smith's involvement in her daughter's digital career began early. After relocating from Georgia to Los Angeles in 2019, she began managing not only Piper's growing YouTube presence but also "The Squad," a group of tween content creators featured regularly in Piper's videos.

As Piper gained popularity, Smith took on the role of "momager," handling logistics, production, and strategy. Smith's partner, Hunter Hill, acted as videographer and editor, helping oversee the content pipeline.

At the peak of their online success, Piper Rockelle Inc. was reportedly generating annual revenues between $4.2 million and $7.5 million. This was achieved through brand deals, merchandise, and live performances, according to Los Angeles Times reporting cited by Biography.com.

However, several parents claimed that the children involved in the videos were working up to 12 hours a day without legal protections in place. This included a lack of adequate breaks or educational provisions. Some alleged that once they voiced concerns, Tiffany Smith retaliated by directing hate campaigns against their children's YouTube channels.

As per the Biography.com report dated April 09, 2025, Smith denied all allegations but admitted to what she called "physical games" with the children. This allegedly included "touching their knees". In an interview with People, Smith stated:

"Obviously we didn’t do anything that was alleged, but sadly, money is a big motivator for certain personalities in this world. We made the decision to put this behind us....and focus on the next phase of [Piper’s] career."

Tiffany Smith now and the road ahead

Despite the controversy, Tiffany Smith continues to manage her daughter’s social media output. While Piper's YouTube channel remains demonetized, she remains active on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. She has over 20 million combined followers. Smith, alongside Hunter Hill, remains involved in production.

According to Netflix Tudum dated April 9, 2025, Hunter's role evolved into that of a full-time content manager, handling editing and strategic direction under Smith's supervision.

Since the settlement, Smith has kept a low public profile. She previously pursued legal action against the plaintiffs, filing a defamation and extortion countersuit in 2023, which she later withdrew.

Despite the legal and reputational fallout, Smith has shown no indication of stepping back from her role. She continues to appear occasionally in Piper’s content and reportedly retains creative control over brand partnerships and public engagement.

Tiffany Smith now appears focused on sustaining Piper’s brand and leveraging alternative platforms and revenue streams to rebuild momentum post-lawsuit. As People reported on March 13, 2025, Piper stated:

"It's become impossible to even look at my phone or do normal, day-to-day things. It's been so incredibly painful. Thank goodness for my family. And thank goodness this is finally behind us."

For now, Smith's future in the digital content world remains tethered to her daughter’s ongoing presence. While the lawsuit is settled, the broader conversation around child influencers and the ethical boundaries of family-managed fame continues to evolve.

