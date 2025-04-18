5 key details about Aaron Friar's murder 

The murder of Aaron Friar in 2017 remains one of the most notable criminal cases from Medford, Oregon. On the morning of October 2, Friar’s younger daughters discovered blood in the family’s living room and found both their father and older sister, 15-year-old Ellie, missing.

As per an Oxygen report dated March 3, 2024, investigators later confirmed that Friar had been killed with a baseball bat while he was asleep on the couch. His body was later located down a rural embankment, after a confession from one of the suspects.

The case developed quickly when Ellie, her 19-year-old boyfriend Gavin MacFarlane, and 22-year-old Russell Jones II were found walking nearby and brought in for questioning. According to the Oxygen report, MacFarlane admitted to the killing, citing alleged false claims of abuse and pregnancy made by Ellie.

The case gained national attention and will feature on 48 Hours in an episode titled First Love, Then Murder. The investigation and legal outcomes surrounding the murder of Aaron Friar have since continued to draw scrutiny for the manipulation, conspiracy, and tragedy it revealed.

5 key insights about Aaron Friar's murder explored

1) A disapproved relationship escalated to violence

The murder of Aaron Friar was rooted in conflict over his 15-year-old daughter Ellie’s relationship with 19-year-old Gavin MacFarlane. According to multiple sources, Aaron had recently forbidden Ellie from seeing Gavin, which reportedly triggered a chain of violent decisions.

As per a Fox News report dated October 6, 2017, investigators later determined that Aaron Friar was killed while asleep on the couch. The trio, Ellie, Gavin, and 22-year-old Russell Jones II, used Aaron’s vehicle to transport and dump the body along an embankment in Medford.

2) A cigarette break led to a key confession

The case took a crucial turn during interrogation when Detective Bill Ford used a strategic break to elicit a confession from Russell Jones. As per a CBS News report dated April 18, 2025, Jones told Ford:

“I talk better when I have a cigarette.”

The relaxed setting allowed Ford to press further. Ford recalled telling him:

“Can you take us to Aaron?”

Jones replied:

“Yeah, I’ll take you to him.”

This cooperation helped police locate Aaron Friar’s body 20 miles outside town.

3) Initial claims of abuse and pregnancy were disproven

Ellie initially told investigators that her father had been abusive and that she was trying to escape, even alleging she was pregnant.

However, according to an Oxygen report dated March 3, 2024 and corroborated by multiple sources, medical tests confirmed she was not pregnant, and there was no documented history of abuse. Detectives also noted that Ellie lied about her name and age during her first interview, which undermined the credibility of her claims.

4) Gavin MacFarlane’s confession included a reenactment

Gavin MacFarlane ultimately admitted to killing Aaron Friar and reenacted the act during his police interview. According to the Oxygen report, Gavin claimed he did it to protect Ellie from alleged abuse, saying:

“I was just really angry at that moment…the anger had just been building up because of the things that Ellie had been telling me.”

He added that the plan was encouraged by Ellie herself, quoting her as saying:

“Go out in the front room, take him out, and text me and let me know when it’s done.”

Despite this, investigators found no evidence supporting his justification.

5) All three were convicted and sentenced

The legal outcomes reflected each person’s role. Gavin MacFarlane was sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility in 2043.

Russell Jones II was sentenced to 15 years after pleading no contest to conspiracy charges. Police also found a written plan outlining both Aaron Friar’s murder and a separate plot to kill Jones’ father, which added weight to the conspiracy charges.

Ellie pled guilty to conspiracy to commit murder, receiving a 25-year sentence. She will be eligible for parole in 2041.

The case will be featured in 48 Hours in the episode First Love, Then Murder, airing April 19 2025, at 10 pm ET/PT on CBS, offering a detailed look at how emotional manipulation and false narratives contributed to Aaron Friar’s death.

