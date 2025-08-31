5 key details about Amber Burch' brutal crime

Season 32, episode 25 of Snapped features Amber Burch, who was part of a terrifying double murder in Clemmons, North Carolina. Burch, the girlfriend of self-styled Satanist Pazuzu Algarad, shared a house that was notorious for hyper-grossness and allegations of occult practices, such as animal sacrifice and drinking blood.

Two men, Joshua Wetzler and Tommy Dean Welch, went missing in 2009 after stopping by the home of the couple. Years afterwards, in 2014, their skeletal bodies were discovered in the couple's backyard, which showed Burch's direct involvement in one murder and aiding in the other. The incident revealed a "house of horrors" with rot, graffiti, and signs of violence.

The police apprehended Burch and Algarad, but Algarad took his own life before standing trial. Burch had charges brought against him and pleaded guilty, which resulted in a long prison term. This incident reveals the investigation by means of police reports, testimony, and forensic information. The episode originally aired on October 15, 2023, and is set to re-air on September 1, 2025, on Oxygen.

Five Crucial Details Regarding Amber Burch's Brutal Offense

1) Amber Burch's relationship with Pazuzu Algarad and their lifestyle

Amber Burch was a Satanist (Image via Unsplash/ @ Zach Key)

Amber Burch became romantically involved with Pazuzu Algarad, born John Lawson, in the late 2000s. Algarad had changed his name in 2002, inspired by a demon from mythology and the film The Exorcist. The couple shared a home on Knob Hill Drive in Clemmons with Algarad's mother, Cynthia James. Their living space was notorious for its unsanitary conditions, including no running water, piles of trash, animal carcasses, and Satanic graffiti on the walls, as per Oxygen.

Neighbors reported an unsettling atmosphere, with rumors of occult activities spreading in the community. Burch and Algarad identified as Satanists, engaging in rituals such as animal sacrifices and drinking blood to strengthen their bond. Burch was described as Algarad's "queen," fully participating in his practices. They hosted gatherings with drugs and alcohol, attracting a small group of followers.

Algarad rarely left the house due to agoraphobia and boasted about his demonic persona, including sharpened teeth and tattoos. This isolated lifestyle allowed their activities to remain hidden for years, until tips led to police scrutiny. The home's state shocked investigators during searches, as per Oxygen.

2) The murder of Tommy Dean Welch

Amber Burch killed Tommy Dean by shooting him (Image via Unsplash/ @ Max Fleischmann)

In October 2009, Amber Burch shot Tommy Dean Welch, a 31-year-old acquaintance, in the head at the Clemmons home. Cynthia James heard a gunshot and saw Welch slumped on a couch, with Burch holding a rifle nearby. James did not call the authorities due to fear.

Burch later texted a friend, Dixie Ross, to come over, where Ross saw Welch's body and was forced to help bury it under threats. To fit the body in a shallow backyard grave, they broke Welch's legs.

Welch had been visiting the couple and was reported missing shortly after. The killing occurred amid the couple's ritualistic lifestyle, but no direct link to Satanism was specified in court documents. Burch and Algarad did not report the incident and continued living normally, as per Oxygen.

The body remained buried for five years. Witnesses later recalled the couple bragging about the act to trusted friends, which contributed to rumors but no immediate action. Forensic analysis in 2014 confirmed Welch's identity through dental records and DNA.

3) Involvement in the murder of Joshua Wetzler

Pazuzu Killed Joshua by shooting him (Image via Unsplash/ @ Richard Bell)

Amber Burch assisted in the aftermath of Joshua Wetzler's murder in July 2009. Pazuzu Algarad shot Wetzler, a 32-year-old acquaintance, at the home. Burch helped dismember and bury the body in the backyard alongside Welch's later grave. Cynthia James witnessed Algarad with Wetzler's body but stayed silent.

A friend of Wetzler's father reported seeing a body in the basement and aiding in the burial, using cat litter to mask odors. Wetzler was reported missing in February 2010 by his ex-fiancé, Stacey Carter, after hearing rumors of his fate. Burch's role was as an accessory, not the shooter.

The couple used shallow graves to conceal the remains. Another associate, Krystal Matlock, admitted to helping bury Wetzler. The murder was part of a pattern where victims were drawn into the couple's social circle. Remains were identified in 2014 via forensics. Burch's involvement came to light through witness statements and search warrants, according to Oxygen.

4) The investigation and discovery of the bodies

In the investigation, Shallow graves were found in the backyard (Image via Unsplash/ @ Markus Winkler)

The investigation started in February 2010 after Stacey Carter reported Joshua Wetzler missing and mentioned backyard burial rumors. Police searched the property with cadaver dogs but found nothing, noting the home's filthy conditions. The case stalled until November 2011, when Cynthia James described the 2009 gunshot, but the evidence was insufficient, as per Oxygen.

In September 2014, a tip from Matthew Flowers, based on Dixie Ross's account, revived the probe. Ross provided a statement and photos detailing Welch's burial. A new search warrant led to excavation on October 5, 2014, uncovering Wetzler and Welch's skeletons in shallow graves.

The home was condemned for hazards like feces, flies, and decayed animals. Forensic teams confirmed identities at a medical center. Witnesses, including friends, shared stories of the couple's boasts. The discovery exposed years of hidden crimes in a suburban area.

5) Arrest, legal proceedings, and sentencing

Amber Burch received 40 years in prison (Image via Unsplash/ @ Larry Farr)

Amber Burch and Pazuzu Algarad were arrested on October 5, 2014, at the scene, charged with murder and accessory after the fact. Algarad faced additional scrutiny from a prior 2012 conviction. While in custody, Algarad died by suicide on October 28, 2015, from a self-inflicted wound, avoiding trial.

Amber Burch pleaded guilty on March 9, 2017, to second-degree murder in Welch's death, armed robbery, and accessory in Wetzler's case. She received 30 years and eight months to 39 years and two months in prison, with a release date of May 20, 2045. Krystal Matlock pleaded guilty to conspiracy as an accessory, getting three to four years. Cynthia James was not charged.

The house was demolished in April 2015. Court records highlighted mutual involvement and witness fears. The case resolved a long-standing mystery through pleas and evidence, according to Oxygen.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on episodes of Snapped: season 32 re-airing on Oxygen.

