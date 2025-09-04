5 key details about Bam Margera’s case ahead of The Curious Case of...

The Curious Case of... returns to Bam Margera’s long-running legal and health saga, placing recent events beside earlier career milestones and family disputes. The episode frames the key players, the filings that followed, and how public reactions grew as court actions and rehabilitation stays accumulated.
A re-air of The Curious Case of... Bam Margera is set for Thursday, September 4, at 10 pm ET on Investigation Discovery. The episode originally aired on January 13, 2025.
Case background for The Curious Case of… Bam Margera
Bam Margera rose to fame through Jackass, then led MTV projects such as Viva La Bam. Film credits, tours, and video cameos kept his name visible. Personal struggles followed, including long-running sobriety issues and court problems tied to substance use. Public episodes drew widespread notice and fueled debate over his safety and autonomy.
The Bam Margera episode also frames a dispute over a one-year guardianship arrangement in 2021 involving Lima Jevremovic and her Aura program. This point sparked online campaigns and a legal back-and-forth. That arc anchors the show’s core question about who should control medical and day-to-day choices when addiction and repeated relapses appear.
The episode chronicles the inception of the guardianship, the backlash that ensued, and its status as of mid-2024.
5 details ahead of The Curious Case of… Bam Margera
1) Guardianship and Aura are central to the narrative
The show outlines how a temporary guardianship started in 2021, why a private party became involved, and what tools were used during treatment. Supporters framed the setup as a safety net. Critics challenged the authority, the tech, and the results. The broadcast presents both sides and notes that Aura later ceased operations.
2) An arrest warrant in 2023 raised the stakes
A family conflict near West Chester led to a warrant and a search, followed by a court process that kept Margera under scrutiny. Per CBS News (April 2023), the case involved an alleged confrontation and a request for the public’s help in locating him before he surrendered.
3) Steve-O’s public concern shows the personal toll
Interviews and stage appearances captured a friend’s worry about relapse and mortality. Comments about hoping for a comeback, while fearing the worst, punctuate the episode’s tone around risk and recovery. As reported by LADbible (January 2025), Steve-O said he had been bracing for bad news and tried to keep Margera close on tour to support change.
4) Career context explains why the story drew wide coverage
The episode recounts how Jackass Forever moved forward without Margera, under a wellness agreement, and with drug testing, although one pre-firing scene remained. That production dispute became part of the broader public file. Screen Rant (January 2022) reported that Johnny Knoxville confirmed a brief appearance despite the termination.
5) The program catalogs allegations but stops short of a verdict
Viewers see claims about sobriety lapses, court orders, and online campaigns. The hour maps who said what and when, while leaving final legal conclusions to courts and official records. The emphasis is on sequence and sourcing rather than a sweeping judgment.
Where to watch The Curious Case of…
The Curious Case of… streams on Hulu, Max, Discovery+ (including via Prime Video Channels), YouTube TV, and Philo. Digital purchase options include Amazon Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home. Streaming availability can shift by region and plan.
Investigation Discovery schedules The Curious Case of… Bam Margera at 10 pm ET on Thursday, September 4, following the two-hour Doomsday Cat Cult block.
