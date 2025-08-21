5 key details about Living With a Serial Killer - Anthony Sowell's brutal crimes

The Cleveland Strangler, Anthony Sowell, killed 11 women and buried their bodies inside and outside of his Imperial Avenue home in Cleveland, Ohio, between 2007 and 2009. The case came to light in 2009 after a survivor gave police a tip that led them to the horrifying scene of a house filled with rotting corpses. Sowell, a former Marine Corps member and convicted felon, preyed on weaker women by luring them in with drugs or alcohol.

His crimes exposed systemic issues in addressing missing persons cases, particularly for marginalized groups. The documentary series Living With a Serial Killer, season 2, episode 8, delves into Anthony Sowell’s atrocities and their impact on his family, including his sister, who faced public backlash.

The episode is available on Peacock, Oxygen’s website or app, Apple TV, and YouTube TV. It re-aired on Oxygen on Wednesday, August 20.

5 aspects regarding the atrocious offenses of Anthony Sowell

1. Anthony Sowell’s modus operandi

Anthony targeted African-American women addicted to drugs (Image via Unsplash/ @ Colin Davis)

Anthony Sowell enticed vulnerable women, who were mostly African-American and addicted to drugs or alcohol, to his residence with the promise of alcohol or drugs. Between 2007 and 2009, he r*ped and strangled 11 women and buried their bodies in his home or backyard. The victims were usually tied with household items such as belts or cords.

The offenses escaped detection for years, partly because most of the victims were not reported missing because they had temporary lifestyles. Sowell's systematic targeting of vulnerable women enabled him to avoid apprehension until a survivor reported him in 2009. His capability to capitalize on society's disregard of these women revealed shortcomings in community and police responses, according to Oxygen.

2. Discovery of the crimes of Anthony Sowell

Ten Bodies Found Inside House And Yard Of Convicted Rapist - Source: Getty

In September 2009, survivor Latundra Billups reported being r*ped and choked by Sowell, prompting a police search of his home on October 29, 2009. Officers found two decomposing bodies on the third floor, followed by more in the basement, crawlspaces, and backyard.

A skull was discovered in a bucket. The horrific scene, described as a house of horrors, revealed 11 victims. The foul odor from the remains had been wrongly attributed to a nearby sausage factory for years, delaying investigation. Sowell was arrested on October 31, 2009, after fleeing, as per Oxygen.

3. Victims and their stories

Living With a Serial Killer (Image via Unsplash/ @ dlxmedia.hu)

Crystal Dozier, Tishana Culver, Leshanda Long, Michelle Mason, Tonia Carmichael, and others were among the 11 victims, who ranged in age from 25 to 53. The majority of them were struggling with addiction. Many were mothers, and because of strained family relationships or drug-related problems, their disappearances frequently went unreported.

For instance, when Tonia Carmichael was reported missing a week later, police initially waved their hands. According to NBC News, the remains of the victims, discovered in varying states of decomposition, highlighted the cruelty of Sowell's acts and the disregard they endured while they were alive.

4. Trial and conviction

Anthony was sentenced to death (Image via Unsplash/ @ Emiliano Bar)

With 85 charges, including 11 counts of aggravated murder, Anthony Sowell's trial got underway in June 2011. Citing hallucinations and childhood abuse, he entered a not guilty plea due to insanity, as per reports. On July 22, 2011, he was found guilty on 82 counts based on the testimony of survivors and forensic evidence.

Judge Dick Ambrose gave him a death sentence on August 12, 2011. In 2016 and 2017, respectively, the Ohio Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court denied appeals, including claims of an unfair trial. According to NBC News, Sowell passed away in prison in February 2021 from a terminal illness.

5. Impact on family and community

Anthony faced child abuse in his childhood (Image via Unsplash/ @ Artyom Kabajev)

Anthony Sowell's offenses had a profound impact on his sister, Tressa Garrison, who received death threats and publicly expressed anger. She spoke about their history of abuse during their childhood, when their mother physically punished them. The community struggled with shock and frustration due to neglected missing persons reports.

Cleveland settled more than $1million in lawsuit payments to victims' families for police misconduct. Sowell's house was demolished in 2011, and the Garden of Eleven Angels memorial garden was dedicated in 2021 to the victims, bringing closure to the neighborhood, IPM News reports..

