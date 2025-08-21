5 key details you need to know about Susie Casey's brutal murder

Susie Casey's murder anchors the two-hour case file Footprint in the Dust on Dateline: Secrets Uncovered, re-airing Thursday, August 21, 2025, at 11 pm ET on Oxygen. The episode looks at a 2008 disappearance in Glendive, Montana, and the homicide case that followed. The series was first released in the United States in September 2020 and features Craig Melvin, Kate Snow, and Keith Morrison.

Ad

The Dateline: Secrets Uncovered hour follows the investigation from the initial missing person call to the arrest years later. Detectives reviewed surveillance video, call logs, and statements from three men in Susie Casey's life. A jury later returned a guilty verdict against her ex-husband.

5 key details about Susie Casey

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered (Image via Oxygen)

1) Susie Casey Abduction window near home

Ad

Trending

Susie Casey vanished the morning of April 12, 2008, about twenty steps from her apartment door after being dropped off by a boyfriend. Investigators quickly focused on three men who were on the street that morning, according to KULR-8 opening-day trial coverage (August 20, 2013).

2) Recovery site and cause of death

Searchers found the body in the Yellowstone River in early May. A medical review determined strangulation preceded disposal in the water, as reported by the Billings Gazette via the Helena Independent Record.

Ad

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered (Image via @DatelineNBC YouTube)

Ad

3) Evidence that sets the timeline

Bank and nearby cameras placed a van linked to Walter "Marty" Larson outside the apartment before and after the drop-off, and phone records showed repeated calls tied to the same window, according to the Billings Gazette, as reported by the Helena Independent Record.

4) Trial result and sentence

A Dawson County jury found Walter "Marty" Larson guilty of deliberate homicide. The judge ordered 100 years for the murder and 10 years for tampering, with restitution, and set parole eligibility after 30 years, per KULR-8 (July 31, 2013) and the Billings Gazette via the Helena Independent Record.

Ad

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered (Image via @DatelineNBC YouTube)

5) How Dateline: Secrets Uncovered frames the case

Ad

The episode presents a night out with a boyfriend, the short walk to the door, the absence of a sighting inside the building, and the later discovery of the river. It then follows how surveillance images, phone activity, and interviews narrowed the field to one defendant.

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered, Susie Casey case record and timeline

Investigators built the Susie Casey timeline with surveillance video and phone logs. A bank camera captured a van linked to Walter "Marty" Larson outside the apartment before the drop-off and shortly after it left. Call records stacked up during the same window, according to the Billings Gazette via the Helena Independent Record.

Ad

Prosecutors said Larson drove from Billings, waited near the building, and acted after learning Casey was seeing someone new. The defense raised alternate suspects and argued abuse by a second husband, per KULR-8's first-day trial report (August 20, 2013).

A Dawson County jury returned a guilty verdict for deliberate homicide. According to the Billings Gazette via the Helena Independent Record (July 31, 2013), the judge imposed 100 years for the murder and 10 years for tampering, set parole eligibility after 30 years, and ordered restitution.

Ad

Oxygen lists Footprint in the Dust on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at 11 pm ET. Many guides display ET/PT, and local listings control exact placement. Recent seasons of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered are available through fuboTV, YouTube TV, NBC, and Oxygen.

Also read: 5 key details about Shauna Howe's brutal killing ahead of People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the '90s

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More