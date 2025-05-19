5 questions that need to be answered in The Eternaut season 2

The Eternaut is an Argentine science-fiction and post-apocalyptic series. Based on the comic of the same name, the show is created by Bruni Stagnaro. The show stars Ricardo Darin, Carla Peterson, and others. The series revolves around an alien invasion and the subsequent struggles of the survivors.

Set in Buenos Aires, the series begins with a mysterious snowfall that happens one night and kills most people. It is soon discovered that the extraterrestrials are planning to attack humans and invade Earth in a full-blown attack. Amidst all this, Juan Salvo (Darin) and his friends, are among the few who have survived.

However, they must now face life-endangering circumstances and fight to live. The show has received positive reviews and has been renewed for a second season. However, the first season has left the viewers with lots of questions that need to be answered.

Clara's future, Juan's visions, and other questions that need to be answered in The Eternaut season 2

1) Where did the aliens come from?

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The aliens play a primary role in The Eternaut. Even though the extraterrestrial creatures often make their presence known, their origins remain a mystery. Whether it is red streaks of light or dangerous snowfall, the aliens know how to destroy the Earth. However, the show’s first season does not explain where the aliens came from and how did they arrive on the planet.

Further, The Eternaut also does not disclose anything about the aliens’ mode of transportation. The show’s second season needs to dive into these questions as it can help unravel the mission behind the aliens’ coming on Earth. Specifically, it is important that the show explains the significance of the “Hand” creature, as it reigns over everyone.

2) What is the meaning of Juan’s visions?

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The Eternaut focuses on Juan Salvo, who is the protagonist of the series. Even though he is a common man, he has intense and strange visions. While it seems at first that the visions are a result of PTSD from war, it becomes evident later on that the visions have a deeper significance. Interestingly, Juan gets visions from his past as well as the future.

Further, his visions of the future have alternate versions. Therefore, the second season of the show should tie this element with the overarching story. Juan’s ability to drift across space and time make him the titular “Eternaut”. It seems that Juan seeing multiple versions of the future is the key to him saving humanity and the world.

3) What do aliens want from humans?

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

While The Eternaut does not delve into where the aliens come from, it also does not give a clear answer on why they want to destroy human society. However, there are some hints. The alien invasion occurs in three stages. The extraterrestrials first commit genocide and kill all modes of communication and transport. Second, they use giant beetle-like creatures to disrupt humans further.

And third, they manipulate humans into working for them by implanting a mind-control device in the brains. Therefore, the show hints at the aliens’ resolve to control humanity. However, the first season does not explain the overarching motive. The second season could therefore explore the end goal of the aliens.

4) What is the significance of the River Plate stadium?

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Throughout the first season of The Eternaut, there has been a pattern of blue mist emerging from all those sites where the aliens set up their operations. During the show’s final moments, this blue light is seen around the River Plate stadium and Juan gazes at the horizon, feeling a sense of déjà vu. Even the mysterious “Hand” creature, controls humans through music and is engulfed in the same blue mist.

Therefore, the next season of The Eternaut should delve deeper into the significance of the light and the importance of the River Plate stadium. It could be possible that the stadium is the main base for the aliens’ operations. The mystery surrounding the blue light could answer many of the questions about the aliens’ purpose.

5) What happens to Clara?

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The Eternaut is also a story about sacrifice and love as it focuses on the relationship between Juan and his daughter, Clara. The show reveals that Clara was abducted by the aliens and the extraterrestrials have installed the mind-controlling chip inside her. However, the little girl is able to bravely suppress the voice in her head and still retains some of her human identity.

During the ending moments of the first season however, Juan sees a vision where Clara is training with the military. This suggests that Clara has eventually joined forces with the aliens. However, Juan’s visions give him the ability to change the outcome of the future. Therefore, it remains to be seen whether Clara joins the aliens or Juan races against time to save his daughter.

The Eternaut is available on Netflix.

