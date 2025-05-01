The Eternaut season 1: Full cast and character list explored

Netflix’s The Eternaut season 1 adapts one of Argentina’s most iconic sci-fi stories into a television series, bringing together a cast of veteran and emerging talent. Directed by Bruno Stagnaro, the six-episode series is scheduled to premiere in 2025 on Netflix. The series is set in present-day Buenos Aires and stays true to the roots of the original comic created by Héctor Germán Oesterheld and Francisco Solano López.

At the center of the story is Juan Salvo, portrayed by acclaimed actor Ricardo Darín. He is joined by Carla Peterson as Elena, César Troncoso as Alfredo Favalli, and Mora Fisz as Clara Salvo. These key characters drive the narrative in a world struck by a deadly snowfall.

Darín’s casting was confirmed in April 2023, after a long development process that included delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and production scale. The supporting cast features Andrea Pietra, Marcelo Subiotto, Claudio Martínez Bell, and others who contribute to the ensemble portrayal of survivors navigating a post-apocalyptic Buenos Aires.

The official synopsis describes The Eternaut season 1 as:

"One summer’s night in Buenos Aires, a mysterious deadly snowfall wipes out most of the population and leaves thousands stranded. Juan Salvo and his friends embark on a desperate struggle for survival. Everything changes when they discover that the toxic snowstorm is only the first attack by a foreign army invading Earth. The only way to stay alive is to join together and fight. No one will survive on their own."

The Eternaut season 1: Cast overview

Ricardo Darín as Juan Salvo

Actor Ricardo Darin poses in the white carpet for the series The Eternaut season 1. (Photo by Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images)

Ricardo Darín plays Juan Salvo in The Eternaut season 1, the main character from both the television series and the original comic. The storyline follows Juan as he embarks on a search for his daughter, Clara, after a mysterious snowfall devastates the city. This journey drives the core of the plot, with Juan’s motivations closely tied to the emotional urgency of finding his child.

Born in Buenos Aires in 1957, Darín has been acting since 1968. His breakout came in 2000 with Nine Queens, and he later gained recognition for roles in The Secret in Their Eyes, Wild Tales, and Argentina, 1985. Earlier in his career, he was known for telenovelas but has since taken on more dramatic roles.

Carla Peterson as Elena

Actress Carla Peterson poses in the white carpet for the series The Eternaut season 1 (Photo by Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images)

Carla Peterson plays Elena in The Eternaut season 1, the ex-wife of Juan Salvo and mother of Clara. After the snowfall strikes, Elena joins Juan in the search for their missing daughter. This role marks a change from the original graphic novel, where Juan was also searching for Clara. The Eternaut season 1 alters this by having Elena actively involved in the mission, giving the character a more prominent presence in the unfolding events.

Born in Córdoba in 1974, Peterson began her career in 1994 with the telenovela Montaña Rusa. She has since appeared in Lalola, Guapas, and Los Exitosos Pells, gaining wide recognition in Argentina's television scene.

César Troncoso as Alfredo Favalli

César Troncoso as Alfredo Favalli in The Eternaut season 1 (Image via Netflix)

César Troncoso portrays Alfredo Favalli, a loyal friend of Juan Salvo who becomes part of the group attempting to survive the toxic snowfall. Favalli is a key figure in Juan's support system during his search for Clara. Favalli’s role expands beyond companionship as he helps Juan make critical decisions during their journey through the crisis.

Troncoso, born in Montevideo in 1963, began acting professionally in 2003 after working as an accountant. His breakthrough role came in The Pope's Toilet. He has also appeared in Zanahoria and Clandestine Childhood.

Mora Fisz as Clara SalvoMora

Mora Fisz as Clara in The Eternaut season 1 (Image via Netflix)

Mora Fisz plays Clara Salvo, the daughter of Juan Salvo and Elena. Clara is on a boat with her friends when the mysterious snowfall begins, which sets the main events of the story in motion. While Clara is not frequently shown in the series, her disappearance is the primary reason behind Juan’s journey, making her a crucial part of the storyline.

Fisz began acting in 2022 and gained attention in Tierra Incógnita. She is also a musician, having released an album titled SINESTISIA and several singles.

Other supporting characters include:

Andrea Pietra as Ana Favalli: Pietra plays Ana, Alfredo’s wife and a close family friend. Known for Socias and Son de Fierro, she adds depth to the extended group of survivors.

Marcelo Subiotto as Lucas: Subiotto’s character, Lucas, is one of Juan’s companions. He has acted in Incident Light and Ciegos.

Claudio Martínez Bell as Polsky: Polsky is portrayed by Martínez Bell, who joins the group of survivors. His film credits include Rojo and El Agrónomo.

The Eternaut season 1: Production insights

A moment of connection amidst chaos in The Eternaut season 1, featuring Elena, Clara, and Favalli as they navigate the uncertainty of a collapsing world. (Image via Netflix)

Director Bruno Stagnaro led the project with the goal of remaining faithful to the spirit of the original comic while adapting it for a contemporary audience. Script development lasted two years, during which Martín Oesterheld, grandson of the original author Héctor Germán Oesterheld, served as a creative consultant.

"The biggest challenge with this icon of the Argentine cultural heritage was to be as ambitious and bold as the original work,"

said Matías Mosteirín, Executive Producer of The Eternaut season 1 from K&S Films, in an official statement published by Clarin on March 13, 2025.

Laura Bruno collaborated on production rights and helped define the project's creative limits. In an interview with Netflix Tudum published on April 30, 2025, Stagnaro shared a personal connection to the material:

"The Eternaut was one of the first things I read in full in my life, when I was 10 years old...My approach to the adaptation will be to be faithful to that child reader who came across the story for the first time, to try to reconstruct the genuine emotion of living an adventure on the corner of your neighborhood, and the construction of that great Argentine hero that is Juan Salvo."

Netflix confirmed production of The Eternaut season 1 in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused multiple delays, shifting the release to 2025. Filming utilized over 35 real locations in Buenos Aires and more than 25 sets created with Unreal Engine virtual production technology. This allowed the team to shoot varied exterior scenes consecutively while maintaining visual authenticity.

Principal photography began in May 2023, with shoots taking place in locations like Avenida General Paz and the Saavedra neighborhood. Sets of The Eternaut season 1 featured snow-covered streets, armed personnel, and vintage vehicles to reflect the post-apocalyptic setting. Due to scheduling, Ricardo Darín filmed his scenes later, while the rest of the cast completed filming earlier.

The Eternaut season 1 brings together a historic piece of Argentine science fiction with contemporary storytelling and cutting-edge production design. The series presents not just a narrative of survival, but a reflection of community and resilience, rooted in local identity and expanded for a global platform.

The Eternaut season 1 will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix starting in 2025. With six episodes and a cast of experienced and emerging Latin American actors, the series invites viewers to revisit a classic story reimagined for today’s audiences.

