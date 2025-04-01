7 best Noah Wyle TV shows to watch after 'The Pitt'

Noah Wyle appears in The Pitt, an American medical drama television series by R. Scott Gemmill, which released on Max on January 9, 2025. The series is presented in real-time, with each episode depicting one hour of a 15-hour shift at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital.

The Pitt was renewed in February 2025 for season 2, which will return in January 2026.

Wyle plays Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, a seasoned resident physician dealing with the long-term consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. His acting captures the brutal physical and emotional pressures of working in a high-pressure emergency setting in real-time.

If viewers enjoyed Noah Wyle’s performance in The Pitt, here are seven other standout TV shows featuring him.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

ER, The Librarians, and other Noah Wyle TV shows to watch after The Pitt

1) ER

ER spanned 15 seasons with 331 episodes (Image via Prime Video)

ER is an American medical drama television series that was created by Michael Crichton and aired on NBC from September 19, 1994, to April 2, 2009. The series spanned 15 seasons with a total of 331 episodes.

The series provides an inside glimpse into the emergency room of Cook County General Hospital, an imaginary rendition of Chicago's actual Cook County Hospital, following the complex professional, ethical, and personal dilemmas of its doctors, nurses, and staff.

As the second longest-running primetime medical drama in U.S. television history, second only to Grey's Anatomy, ER includes Noah Wyle as a medical student named John Carter.

His performance as Dr. John Carter made him a household name, portraying one of the most intriguing character arcs in the history of medical drama.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max

2) The Librarians

The Librarians is a fantasy adventure TV show (Image via Apple TV+)

The Librarians is a fantasy adventure television series created by John Rogers, which premiered on TNT on December 7, 2014. The series is based on the The Librarian film series, and it is all about an ancient organization that safeguards the world from secret magical threats.

TNT ended the series in March 2018 after four seasons, but a spin-off show, The Librarians: The Next Chapter, is set to be released in the 2024-25 season.

The series follows four new Library recruits—Guardian Eve Baird (Rebecca Romijn), thief Ezekiel Jones (John Harlan Kim), mathematician Cassandra Cillian (Lindy Booth), and polymath Jacob Stone (Christian Kane).

Initially recruited with Librarian Flynn Carsen (Noah Wyle), they miss their interviews but are later re-hired.

This fantasy action series elicited the character appeal of Noah Wyle playing unorthodox character Flynn Carsen, uniting action, humor, and myth.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+

3) Falling Skies

Falling Skies is set in a post-apocalyptic world (Image via Amazon)

Falling Skies is an American science fiction TV series set in a post-apocalyptic world, produced by Robert Rodat and executive produced by Steven Spielberg.

Noah Wyle plays the role of Tom Mason, a history professor and second-in-command of the 2nd Massachusetts Militia Regiment—a group of soldiers, veterans, and civilians who are fleeing Boston following a devastating alien invasion.

Wyle stars as the lead in this sci-fi action series, portraying a history professor who is unexpectedly thrust into the role of a warrior as he fights for survival in the midst of a desperate alien invasion.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+, HBO Max

4) Leverage: Redemption

Levrage: Redemption season 3 is set to release in April 17, 2025 (Image via Prime Video)

Leverage: Redemption is an American crime drama action and reboot of Leverage with a majority of the original cast. The first eight episodes debuted on Freevee on July 9, 2021, and the other eight on October 8, 2021.

It was renewed for a second season that was released on November 15, 2022. It was renewed in December 2023 for season 3 to be released on Prime Video on April 17, 2025.

A year after Nate Ford's death, Sophie Devereaux reunites with Eliot, Hardison, and Parker. They recruit lawyer Harry Wilson and Hardison's foster sister, Breanna Casey. From their new New Orleans base, they continue taking down corrupt elites.

As lawyer Harry Wilson, Noah Wyle adds depth to the series, blending cleverness, intellect, and morality.

Where to watch: Prime Video

5) The Romanoffs

The Romanoffs is an anthology drama web series (Image via Amazon)

The Romanoffs is an American anthology drama web series developed by, directed by, written by, and produced by Matthew Weiner.

The series began on Amazon Prime Video on October 12, 2018, with a revolving ensemble cast, and John Slattery, JJ Feild, Louise Bourgoin, Aaron Eckhart, and Diane Lane recurring multiple times. In July 2019, Amazon announced there would be no second season.

Set in modern times, the show is centered around multiple stories across the globe, each of which features a character that thinks they belong to the Russian royal family.

Noah Wyle's guest appearance on this anthology series showcased his versatility, proving his talent in both dramatic and historical storytelling.

Where to watch: Prime Video

6) The Red Line

Noah Wyle as Daniel Calder, whose husband is unjustly shot by police (Image via Prime Video)

The Red Line is an American drama limited television series created and produced by Erica Weiss and Caitlin Parrish. It aired on CBS from April 28 to May 19, 2019.

Starring Noah Wyle, Emayatzy Corinealdi, Aliyah Royale, Noel Fisher, Michael Patrick Thornton, Vinny Chhibber, Howard Charles, and Elizabeth Laidlaw, the show is named after Chicago's CTA Red Line public transportation route.

The film follows three interconnected Chicago families impacted by the fatal shooting of a Black doctor by a white police officer.

It focuses on the victim's husband and adopted daughter, the daughter's birth mother—who is running for city council—and the officer's family, which includes both current and retired police officers.

Noah Wyle stars as Daniel Calder, a high school teacher whose husband is unjustly shot by a Chicago police officer. His performance anchors this socially conscious drama on race, family, and justice.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+

7) Friends

Noah Wyle with Jennifer Aniston and late Matthew Perry (Image via Instagram/@therealnoahwyle)

Friends is an American sitcom produced by David Crane and Marta Kauffman and broadcast on NBC from September 22, 1994, to May 6, 2004, for 10 seasons. The series is centered on six friends who live in Manhattan and navigate life during their 20s and early 30s.

Noah Wyle guest-starred in season 1's "The One with Two Parts: Part Two." He and George Clooney take turns playing a doctor who goes out with Rachel and Monica after Rachel injures herself.

His guest appearance with George Clooney in this retro comedy is a playful wink to ER, adding medical drama pizzazz to the comedy universe.

Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max

Viewers can watch 11 episodes of The Pitt on major streaming platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV+, Hulu and Max.

