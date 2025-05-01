The Eternaut star Ricardo Darín allegedly teases season 2 amid unconfirmed Netflix renewal

Netflix’s The Eternaut debuted on April 30, 2025, introducing the first Argentine Netflix original series to worldwide viewers. The show is based on the classic 1957 graphic novel El Eternauta created by Héctor Germán Oesterheld and Francisco Solano López. Set in Buenos Aires, the science fiction drama centers on Juan Salvo (portrayed by Ricardo Darín) and a group of survivors as they contend with a perilous snowfall and extraterrestrial invasion.

The first season of The Eternaut showcases Darín with a cast that features Carla Peterson, César Troncoso, and Andrea Pietra. The tale starts with an enigmatic snowfall eliminating a large portion of the populace. Salvo, together with a small team, seeks to survive and understand the disaster as circumstances escalate into a broader alien menace. The series combines science fiction elements with political themes inspired by its original material.

After the release, audiences have wondered if a second season might come next. Netflix has not confirmed a renewal yet. Nevertheless, recent comments from lead actor Ricardo Darín have highlighted the chance for a sequel. While the streaming platform has not made an official statement, Darín’s remarks have sparked rumors that a second season could be in the works.

Will there be a second season of The Eternaut?

(L-R) Actor Ricardo Darin and director Bruno Stagnaro pose in the white carpet for the series El Eternauta' (Photo by Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images)

As of now, Netflix has not officially confirmed The Eternaut season 2. However, Ricardo Darín, in an interview with Vogue Spain published on April 30, 2025, stated that a continuation has already been agreed upon.

"We are bound morally and contractually to do the second part. It has already been agreed upon. When and how I don't know. We have to do it," he said when asked about the future of the series.

Darín also referenced the show's ending and fan interest in how the story develops further.

"People are wondering, the fans, how that great final battle on River [Plate, the soccer field] is going to be. Let's see if I get there, even if it's in a wheelchair. But we're going to get there," he added.

These remarks do not constitute an official announcement from Netflix, but they imply that there might have been internal conversations regarding The Eternaut season 2. As of May 1, 2025, Netflix has not provided any formal production or renewal news for the series.

The Eternaut season 1: Everything to know about this season

The Eternaut season 1 transforms the original Argentine comic into a six-part science fiction series. The storyline revolves around Juan Salvo, a regular individual ensnared in remarkable situations. Following an enigmatic snowfall that devastates Buenos Aires, Salvo and a band of survivors take refuge in his house. They ultimately discover that the snowfall is part of a larger extraterrestrial invasion and embark on a journey through a besieged city.

The series features Ricardo Darín in the role of Salvo. Additional cast members feature Carla Peterson portraying Elsa, Salvo's spouse, and César Troncoso in an important supporting role. The show was directed by Bruno Stagnaro, who is additionally recognized as a co-writer.

Filming occurred solely in Argentina and extended for more than a year. The series was created by K&S Films and forms a part of Netflix’s commitment to Latin American content. It was launched worldwide on April 30, 2025.

Audiences can watch all six episodes of The Eternaut season 1 on Netflix. Every episode lasts around 45 to 50 minutes. The series can be accessed in Spanish with subtitles as well as dubbed versions in various languages.

As of now, no extra content or spin-off materials have been made available. News regarding The Eternaut season 2 is still awaited from Netflix.

