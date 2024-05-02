5 shows to watch if you love the genre of Baby Reindeer 

The fever surrounding Baby Reindeer does not seem to die down. It has been three weeks since its release and the show continues to create a buzz among the masses. A testament to the same is the show's continued high ratings on Netflix and the positive reviews from the critics and the audiences on multiple review platforms.

Baby Reindeer is an autobiographical series that smoothly blends drama, black comedy, and psychological thriller into one. It is based on the lead actor Richard Gadd's one-man show of the same name. Both the play and the Netflix series depict Gadd's personal experience with stalking and sexual abuse while he was in his twenties.

Disclaimer: This article comprises major spoilers.

Here are 5 shows to watch if you love Baby Reindeer

For those who loved watching Baby Reindeer and would like to see more in this genre, they can tune into the following shows:

1) You

Netflix's You is probably the show that comes the closest to the level of stalking involved in Baby Reindeer. The four-part series chronicles the life of Joe Goldberg and his search for love while he deals with his inner demons. These demons may pursue Goldberg to stalk, torture, and sometimes kill. But all is fair in love and war. The hit show is awaiting the release of a fifth season.

2) Beef

Beef is another series that portrays dark comedy at its best. The Netflix series chronicles the lives of Amy Lau and Danny Cho who have reached a dead end. They are crushed under the mundanity of life and are looking for that one thing that would make them feel something, even if it is for a moment. They find that after an incident, which leads to a very unusual long-lasting bond between the two.

3) Lover, Stalker, Killer

Lover, Stalker, Killer is an American true crime documentary chronicling the lives of Dave Kroupa, Liz Golyar, and Cari Farver. David Kroupa, a recently single man in his forties, meets Farver and Goylar through a dating website. He starts mingling with them simultaneously without each other's knowledge. However, things get complicated between them shortly after. To learn what happens next in the series that involves stalking and harassment, tune into Netflix.

4) What Jennifer Did

What Jennifer Did chronicles the mysterious case of the Pan family whose house was infiltrated by a bunch of intruders. They were attacked, but only one person managed to go scott-free in the incident—Jennifer Pan. Naturally, the authorities began to suspect her. What follows next is the subject matter of the docuseries currently streaming on Netflix.

5) Can I Tell You A Secret?

Can I Tell You A Secret is another chilling crime documentary that involves stalking, just like Baby Reindeer. It chronicles the lives of several women who were blackmailed, harassed, and stalked for a long time by a man. What made matters worse was the police inaction in the case. Tune into Netflix to find out whether the perpetrator got caught.

All seven episodes of Baby Reindeer are currently streaming on Netflix. Weronika Tofilska and Josephine Bornebusch directed the series, with production handled by Richard Gadd, Wim De Greef, Petra Fried, Ed Macdonald, and Matt Jarvis.