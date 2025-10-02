5 unanswered questions after watching Alien: Earth

Alien: Earth is an American science fiction horror series created by Noah Hawley, and the first television entry in the Alien franchise. Set two years before the 1979 film Alien, it features Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, Adarsh Gourav, and Timothy Olyphant.
The series premiered on August 12, 2025.
The story explores three possible paths to human immortality: cyborgs, synthetics, and hybrids with downloaded human consciousness. When the space vessel Maginot crash-lands on Earth, a young hybrid woman and a team of soldiers uncover a deadly threat that places them in direct conflict with the planet’s greatest danger.
Alien: Earth left viewers with much to think about, ending its first season on a mix of revelations and mysteries. The series raises questions about hidden motives and alien lifeforms, leaving fans eager to see which mysteries will unfold if the story continues.
1) Will season 2 feature more standout needle drops?
It is not confirmed whether Alien: Earth will return for another season, but if it does, one of the most anticipated elements will be Jeff Russo's music choices and score. Each episode closed with a classic rock track, from Metallica's Wherever I May Roam to Queens of the Stone Age's Song for the Dead.
These selections gave the show a distinctive finish and created a sense of familiarity despite its futuristic setting. His score also set a tone of unease that carried throughout the series, but it was the rock tracks at the end that left a lasting mark.
If season 2 happens, Russo's ability to pair story and music could once again elevate the viewing experience.
2) Where did the name "Xenomorph" come from?
A lingering question is how Boy Kavalier already knows to call the creatures "Xenomorphs." In the film Aliens, Lieutenant Gorman is the first to use the word, which means "strange form" in Greek.
That raises questions about whether Kavalier invented the term himself, or if the species was already catalogued by Earth scientists before the Weyland-Yutani mission. Since Kavalier bribed a crew member to secure the alien eggs, it is possible their existence was already known on Earth.
This could be an intentional choice or a continuity slip. Either way, it changes how the series connects to established Alien lore.
3) Can the franchise move beyond prequels?
For decades, most Alien entries have been prequels, including Alien: Earth, which is set two years before Alien (1979). The series could eventually bridge into post-Aliens territory, though it is not clear if Ripley or any later storylines will be involved.
The challenge lies in explaining how Xenomorphs are present on Earth when the original films portray them as newly discovered.
If the story stays within the short prequel timeline, it risks getting stuck on small-scale events that don't change the larger arc. Expanding beyond prequel space could bring fresher stories while avoiding contradictions.
4) Will Ocellus side with humans or hybrids?
The finale revealed Ocellus taking over Arthur's body, leaving him alive but under its control. Hints of this development appeared earlier, especially through Boy Kavalier's interactions with the creature.
Now embodied in a human form, Ocellus may test how well it can blend into human society, making it potentially more dangerous than the Xenomorphs.
Whether it supports Kavalier, aligns with the hybrids, or follows its own path remains uncertain. The possibility of it seeking a stronger host, even Kavalier himself adds another layer to the story.
5) What happens to the hybrids' prisoners once Yutani arrives?
At the end of the season, Wendy and the Lost Boys captured several characters, including Kavalier, Kirsh, Dame Sylvia, Atom Eins, and Morrow. Some were injured, but all were kept alive.
The group's decision on what to do with their prisoners will be a key turning point. Kavalier will likely try to manipulate the situation in his favor, though it is doubtful he would protect anyone else.
Yutani's arrival complicates matters. If she secures the island, she may capture everyone or destroy it entirely to prevent escape. The most likely survivors are Kavalier, Kirsh, and possibly Morrow, given his connection to Yutani.
Viewers can stream season 1 of Alien: Earth on Disney+ and Hulu.