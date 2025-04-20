7 best characters from Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again is an ongoing superhero action show. It follows the journey of Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer with a thirst for justice, taking on the city's evil underworld. The show picks up years after the events of the cancelled Netflix show Daredevil (2015-2018), with the same cast reprising their roles.

In Daredevil: Born Again, Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock has hung up his boots as the masked vigilante, but when his former enemy Wilson Fisk becomes the Mayor of New York, he has to reconsider his decision. Created by Dario Scardapane, Matt Corman, and Chris Ord, this series is the newest addition to the television shows catalogue of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Daredevil: Born Again introduces new characters while bringing back fan favourites, like Foggy Nelson, The Punisher, and others.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer.

Foggy Nelson, The Punisher, and other best characters from Daredevil: Born Again

1) Foggy Nelson

Elden Henson plays Foggy Nelson (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

Played by Eldon Henson, Foggy's return to the screen was memorable, but short-lived. He reprised his role as Matt Murdock's best friend and business associate, but was brutally murdered by Bullseye at the start of the show. In his limited screentime, he managed to become a fan favorite with his understated acting and immediate likability.

Fan theories suggested that Foggy Nelson's death might have been faked, and he was actually alive and away from danger. However, the season finale of Daredevil: Born Again confirmed that the hit had been successfully carried out (ordered by Vanessa Fisk, no less).

2) The Punisher

Jon Bernthal plays The Punisher (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

Jon Bernthal plays Frank Castle, aka The Punisher, an underground vigilante with a violent sense of justice. Bernthal maximizes his screen presence in his brief appearances on Daredevil: Born Again when he comes out guns blazing (or rather, hatchet swinging) to defend his name and his vigilante symbol: the skull.

Throughout the show, Frank Castle's unique modus operandi and personality shine. His capture and the hopeful post-credits scene provide fans with excitement for a spin-off of The Punisher.

3) White Tiger

Kamar de los Reyes plays White Tiger (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

Hector Ayala, aka the White Tiger, is one of the newest vigilantes to take to the streets of New York City. He is an interesting addition to the MCU, and Kamar de los Reyes portrays his intact moral compass and ability to forge forward despite the consequences admirably.

Throughout season 1 of Daredevil: Born Again, Murdock works on Ayala's wrongful arrest for murder, eventually using his identity as the White Tiger to his advantage. His character witnesses convince a jury that he is an innocent man with an innate goodness, making him one of the show's best heroes.

4) Bullseye

Wilson Bethel plays Bullseye (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

Benjamin Poidexter, aka Bullseye, is one of the show's menacing villains. Wilson Bethel portrays his simmering violence and intensity right off the bat when he murders Foggy Nelson without hesitation.

The character adds gore and madness to Daredevil: Born Again, starting from his jailbreak scene where he uses his loose tooth to escape. He is Daredevil's antithesis, and his complicated relationship with Murdock adds a level of gritty realism to the show's premise.

5) Dr. Heather Glenn

Margarita Levieva plays Dr. Heather Glenn (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

Every main character needs a romantic interest, and while Dr. Heather Glenn is Matt Murdock's newest love interest, she offers much more to Daredevil: Born Again. Her involvement with a superhero makes her life filled with near-death situations and intense danger.

While Daredevil's superhero nature is rooted in vigilanteism, his psychologist girlfriend is anti-vigilante, forming an interesting dynamic between the two. She approaches life with a sound sense of ethics and is a grounding factor within Daredevil's violent world.

6) Kingpin

Vincent D'Onofrio plays Kingpin, the show's main antagonist (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

Kingpin, aka Wilson Fisk, brings invincibility, charm, and chaos to Daredevil: Born Again. His climb to power as the Mayor of New York is an evil genius in the flesh, and his principles are a genuine threat to the city and its people, including Murdock. Vincent D'Onofrio uses his larger-than-life presence to once again bring the villain to life on screen.

If fans had doubts about Fisk's abilities, they disappeared with D'Onofrio's perfectly executed (albeit gory) scene where the Kingpin murders Commissioner Gallo by crushing his skull with his bare hands.

7) Matt Murdock

Charlie Cox plays Daredevil (Image via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment)

Matt Murdock, aka the Daredevil himself, is undeniably the best character in Daredevil: Born Again. Viewers see the world through his perspective, understanding his deep sense of justice and his descent into murky waters following his best friend's death in the show's first episode.

Charlie Cox brings out the multi-facetedness of this Marvel superhero by making him dwell on the unfairness of life in the show. This makes him less enthusiastic about justice and more interested in revenge. Cox portrays the swinging pendulum of Daredevil's emotions admirably, making fans excited for what comes next.

All nine episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+. The show has been renewed for season 2, slated to release next year.

