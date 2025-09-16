7 best characters in ‘The Paper’

The Paper hit the ground running, taking workplace mockumentary fans right into the heart of Toledo Truth Teller, a newspaper company on its last legs. But things start looking up when a new Editor-in-Chief with a little too much optimism walks through the doors. Can his idyllic mindset rally the crew towards success? Only time and a lot of misadventures can tell.

When The Office announced a spin-off series, fans were skeptical about the execution. As a successor of one of the most famously loved TV shows, The Paper had big shoes to fill. However, they took the concept and made it their own, with characters that brought their unique charm and wry humor to the table.

While the show might still be finding its footing with mixed reviews, the characters, from the idealistic Ned to the scheming Esmeralda, manage to drive the heart and humor of the show.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer. The list is in no particular order.

The Paper: Who are the best characters in the show?

1) Ned Samson (Domnhall Gleeson)

Ned is the new Editor-in-Chief (Image via YouTube/Peacock)

In a sleepy office where the most excitement comes from a feature about Ben Affleck's $300 tip to his chauffeur, Ned is a hurricane of fresh air. He brings his clueless optimism to a newspaper that does not have the budget to meet his dreams. But his idealism is contagious, and soon the entire office volunteers to help achieve his pipe dream of becoming a journalistic pillar in Toledo, Ohio.

As a disruptor of the status quo at TTT, Ned finds himself in awkward pickles. But his response makes him one of the best characters in The Paper. He takes everything in stride, with a dash of humor and a pinch of earnestness, making him a far more likable character than his The Office counterpart, Michael Scott (Steve Carell). Whether his approach is as successful as Michael's remains to be seen.

2) Esmeralda Grand (Sabrina Impacciatore)

Esmeralda disrupts Ned's progress (Image via YouTube/Peacock)

If Ned is the chaotic good, Esmeralda is his antithesis. With her position in the paper almost obsolete upon his arrival, she resorts to the next best thing: Embarrassing emails, quick pranks, and being as obstinate as possible. But that leads to some of the best moments on The Paper, making her an entertaining whirlwind of colorful clothes and obnoxious humor.

While it is hard to root for her grating personality in the beginning, she slowly grows on fans and the people at her workplace. Impacciatore's screen presence is undeniable, whether it is scheming with Ned to take down a teen bully or screaming profanities at an episode of Lost after getting catfished. Her refreshing dynamic with Ned will be key in cementing the show's long-term success.

3) Oscar Martinez (Oscar Nuñez)

Oscar is a returning character in the franchise (Image via YouTube/Peacock)

Everyone knows and loves Oscar from The Office already, but his distrust of the filming crew is what makes him one of the best characters in The Paper. He knows the drill, and he is not ready to be fooled by it again. Oscar brings a unique perspective amongst a group of people who are just excited to have someone interview them.

But behind the reluctance to be recorded, fans can see glimpses of the old Oscar, his wry humor and giddy excitement. He is also the glue between the old and the new cast, giving fans wholesome moments like a phone call with Stanley about the Sudoku section. Overall, he is the perfect anchor, carrying both nostalgia about his past life and intrigue about the future.

4) Mare Pritti (Chelsea Frei)

Mare befriends Ned (Image via YouTube/Peacock)

If there's anyone with a sensible head on their shoulders at TTT, it's Mare. The competent U.S. Army veteran doesn't have much to do before Ned arrives, but finds a whole new purpose with his proposition. Chock-full of good journalistic ideas and a curious disposition, she is one of the first few people who truly understands Ned's vision.

Mare's humor is quiet, and her deadpan dialogue delivery and quintessential mockumentary camera stare resemble Jim from The Office. But her balance of wit and authenticity makes her stand out in The Paper. She helps push the show from bumbling sitcom territory to one where personal and professional growth seem more possible.

5) Detrick Moore (Melvin Gregg)

Detrick's journalist experience involves tweeting (Image via YouTube/Peacock)

Detrick, the ad sales guy, brings a rare empathy to mainstream male characters that makes The Paper viewers sit up and take notice. His humor stems from his golden retriever energy and complete lack of awareness of how intense he is. Case in point: When he hand-carves a bird for his office crush, Nicole, complete with props in her favorite shade of brown, after one interaction.

His emotional adeptness makes him a fun addition to the crew. While his work in ads makes him ineligible for journalism, his determination to work alongside Nicole wins in the end, and he volunteers. While his decisions in the romance department might not be too astute, his growth arc is set up to be successful.

6) Adelola Olofin (Gbemisola Ikumelo)

Adelola brings the sass (Image via YouTube/Peacock)

Sassy, whip-smart, and just a little bit gullible, Adelola is the accountant-turned-journalist at TTT. The stark contrast of her suspicion and her on-field partner Adam's complete ineptness creates some of the funniest moments on The Paper. Whether it is believing teenagers about a new phenomenon where people act like dogs, or keeping track of Adam's lunches, she checks the silly humor box.

With her unique fashion sense and snarky one-liners, Adelola shakes up the mundanity of regular office culture. She is guarded with her emotions, so it is entertaining to see when a little bit of amusement or excitement slips out. Her on-screen dynamic with the rest of the cast creates a realistic workplace.

7) Ken Davies (Tim Key)

Ken is the business strategist (Image via YouTube/Peacock)

If there's anyone close to Michael Scott's level of second-hand embarrassment at the Toledo Truth Teller, it is probably Ken. The British business strategist brings the perfect mix of unabashed humor and puppy-faced shame. Ken laughs at his own jokes, lives out of an unsanctioned studio apartment paid for by Enervate, and has a massive crush on Esmeralda, only to get shot down at every possible turn.

While he might be perceived as a secondary antagonist alongside Esmeralda, his bashful smile and humor make it hard for The Paper fans to take his threats seriously. Tim Key's comedic timing is unmatched. His ability to make TTT look like an interesting space he is missing out on, by watching sadly from the sidelines, is one of the best running threads on the show.

Watch all episodes of The Paper season 1 on Peacock.

