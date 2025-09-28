7 best couples from ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’

From controversial to perfect, Buffy the Vampire Slayer gave fans some of the best couples, spurring discussions, fan fiction, and lifelong fandom. Buffy goes through many phases of romance herself, before meeting her destiny, and watching it all unfold while she fulfills her destiny as a Slayer makes for timeless entertainment.

Created by Joss Whedon, this supernatural teen drama explored youthful angst, first loves, and quintessential teenage mistakes. It was also one of the first shows to have an openly queer character in Willow Hannigan exploring the same playing field as her counterparts, giving fans one of the best relationships on the show.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong only to the writer. Spoilers for Buffy the Vampire Slayer ahead. The list is in no particular order.

Buffy and Angel, Willow and Tara, and other best couples from Buffy the Vampire Slayer

1) Buffy and Angel (Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz)

The star-crossed lovers (Image via Prime Video)

The moment Angel entered Buffy's life in episode 1, fans knew their romance between two of the best characters would be legendary, and it was. He starts off aloof but helpful, and Buffy is immediately attracted to him. She describes him as gorgeous but annoying, but fans knew the mild rivalry was just chemistry in disguise. However, his vampire identity messes with her core beliefs.

They're one of the best couples from Buffy the Vampire Slayer because their relationship fits perfectly in the supernatural world. They have childish arguments over coffee dates while saving each other from evil. They came from opposite worlds, but that makes their perspectives stronger and love deeper. She had to kill and resurrect him, so it's no wonder their story ended in a silent goodbye.

2) Willow and Tara (Alyson Hannigan and Amber Benson)

Tara and Willow (Image via Apple TV)

One of the best storylines of season 4 is the slow romance between Willow and Tara. At the turn of the century, same sex couples were not common, least of all for a show's main character. But Willow's story with Tara helped break so much prejudice. They challenged each other and found joy in companionship. It was as simple as breathing for Willow to fall in love with the sharp and enigmatic witch.

Their relationship was wrapped in authentic dialogue, self-discovery, and acceptance. It came with Willow embracing her identity, coming out to Buffy, and turning down her former love, Oz. It brought the quiet and underconfident Tara out of her shell. That's why the heartbreak is real when Tara is killed in Buffy the Vampire Slayer season 6. But even in Willow's grief, her love shines through.

3) Xander and Anya (Nicholas Brendan and Emma Caulfield)

The duo made an unlikely pair (Image via BBC UK)

Anya meets Xander as the demon punishing him for his infidelity. But when her powers are taken away, she must navigate her mortality and growing feelings for Xander. For Xander, it was a way to teach someone how to be human from scratch. Their relationship was humorous, emotionally fraught, and messy, but which teen love story isn't?

Unlike Willow and Tara, Xander and Anya do not have a relationship that makes hearts melt. The reason they're one of the best couples from Buffy the Vampire Slayer is because of how complicated and borderline toxic they are to one another. In a way, they showed each other exactly who they shouldn't be. Their love set things ablaze for a quick moment before fizzling out.

4) Spike and Drusilla (James Marsters and Juliet Landau)

Spike didn't end up with Drusilla (Image via Apple TV)

When someone looks at a person and reframes their outwardly chaotic behavior, then it's a serious romance. For Spike, Drusilla's demeanor was a way of being surprised every day, and they gravitated towards each other's madness. But they grew in different directions, making their journey together more difficult as it progressed in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

The duo had incredible on-screen chemistry, making fans yearn for more scenes. Their energies were intriguing individually and matched perfectly, their desire for evil intertwined, and in their own twisted way, their love for each other was real. They tried to work things through, even when Drusilla got too disillusioned by Spike's changes. They weren't meant to last, but they were entertaining.

5) Rupert Giles and Jenny Calendar (Anthony Stewart Head and Robia LaMorte)

Willow with Rupert Giles (Image via Apple TV)

Librarian Giles' analog ways clashed with computer science teacher Jenny's digital savviness. But they met in the middle to become one of the best couples from Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Their quiet and adorable love story tends to get overshadowed by the more dramatic ones, but their maturity is memorable.

There is no unnecessary drama or fights between the couple. If they had issues, they communicated and solved them. Even when they went their separate ways, they were respectful. The couple gave each other the space to be themselves while constantly pushing each other to be better. The tragedy of Jenny's death hits hard because they were destined for a forever kind of romance.

6) Buffy and Spike (Sarah Michelle Gellar and James Marsters)

The toxic duo (Image via Prime Video)

As the ultimate 'ship' that often rivals fans of Buffy and Angel, Buffy and Spike offer an enemies-to-lovers tale like never before. Granted, Spike's interest in her starts off evil and obsessive, but his allyship proves crucial in season 2. They enter a toxic but emotionally co-dependent relationship, which ends in infidelity and sexual assault, making their on-again-off-again controversial romance come to a halt.

The reason Buffy and Spike make the cut as one of the best couples from Buffy the Vampire Slayer is because of they defined pop culture, giving fans a way to understand Buffy better. Who was she when she gave up control? Was the outcome good for her? This relationship answered broader philosophical questions about the iconic main character.

7) Willow and Oz (Alyson Hannigan and Seth Green)

Willow and Oz in Buffy the Vampire Slayer (Image via Prime Video)

Willow might credit coming out of her shell and rediscovering herself and her sexuality to Oz, given how cohesive their relationship was. He gave her quiet self a space to shine, while she held down the fort as he struggled with his transition to a werewolf. Their relationship was underscored by safe love and mutual respect.

Willow's affair with Xander and Oz's with Veruca hurt their relationship, which they recognize and try to fix it with communication and trust. They hold each other at their lowest, and know to let go without unnecessary hurt or pain when their time is up. Even their goodbye is poetic, and a succinct definition of how they helped each other grow.

Watch Buffy the Vampire Slayer on Hulu.

