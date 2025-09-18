7 Britt Lower movies and shows to watch if you loved her in 'Severance'

Britt Lower's complex, nuanced portrayal of Helly R, the rebellious employee at Lumon with a big secret in Severance, earned her the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award at the 2025 Emmys. Before her massive success in the psychological thriller series, she was most known for shaping her career across genres, from crime to rom-coms.

Severance's cutting commentary on identity and corporate ethics through a unique premise became the perfect fit for Britt Lower's acting prowess. Playing a dual role gave her the space to prove her range, and Helena Eagan and Helly R became fast fan favorites. While fans wait for season 3, they can watch Lower in Unforgettable (2011-2014), Darkest Miriam (2024), and her other works.

Unforgettable, Darkest Miriam, and other Britt Lower movies and TV shows for Severance fans

1) Unforgettable (2011-2014)

Lower as Tanya in Unforgettable (Image via YouTube/CBS)

Carry Wells (Poppy Montgomery) is a former detective with the ability to remember every bit of her life except the day her sister, Rachel, was murdered. When she gets the opportunity through her ex-boyfriend Al Burns (Dylan Walsh) to start over at the NYPD's homicide unit, she grabs it with both hands, determined to rediscover the one day she cannot remember.

Every police crew needs a tech whiz studying evidence, and Britt Lower's Tanya Sitkowsky brings her savviness to the table. While she is just a recurring character, unlike in Severance, Lower manages to make a mark in this crime drama with her character's meticulousness and oddities. Her on-screen dynamic with Detective Roe Sanders (Kevin Rankin) is one of the highlights of Unforgettable.

Where to watch: Apple TV/Prime Video

2) Darkest Miriam (2024)

Lower as librarian Miriam (Image via Game Theory Films)

Miriam Gordon's life as a librarian is just fine. She works, eats lunch at the park, and lives independently. But the grief of her father's death hangs around her like a cloak, hindering her life of possibility. Enter Janko, a Slovakian immigrant with the potential to change everything. However, she also begins receiving threatening letters. Together, these huge events set the ball rolling.

For fans who loved Britt Lower's emotional complexity and innate darkness in Severance, Darkest Miriam is a great drama. Lower embodies the humanness that comes with a lonely life filled with grief. Her journey towards hope and new prospects is understated, drawing fans in with subtlety rather than over-the-top theatrics. Her measured acting plays a big role in this Naomi Jaye directorial.

Where to watch: Prime Video

3) Man Seeking Woman (2015-2017)

Lower (Center) with the cast of Man Seeking Woman at the premiere (Image via Getty)

In this Simon Rich romantic comedy about a loser-in-love named Josh Greenberg (Jay Baruchel), surrealism takes center stage. He encounters uncanny events beyond the wildest imagination while trying his failing luck in love. Think phallic accidents, dating actual trolls, and finding out women have a national abstinence movement centered around him. A chaotic journey ensues.

Every flailing hero needs a voice of reason, and Britt Lower's Liz Greenberg is Josh's. As his overprotective older sister, her go-getter attitude is, at once, relatable and funny. Lower's brush with surrealism in Severance and Man Seeking Woman ends up in two completely different realms, but the hook makes this the next best watch for fans.

Where to watch: FX

4) Mr Roosevelt (2017)

Lower is Emily's ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Comedian Emily Martin (Noël Wells) is forced to return to her hometown of Austin, Texas, when her ex-boyfriend Eric tells her that their cat, Mr Roosevelt, is severely ill. As if things weren't heartbreaking enough, Emily arrives to find that she has to share the house with Eric and his new girlfriend, Celeste, while waiting for her already-dead cat's ashes. Things understandably go downhill from there.

Britt Lower plays Celeste, the threatened girlfriend whose sole aim is to make things hell for Emily. She is one of the big obstacles Emily has to get through, so it is safe to say Lower brings her antagonistic acting chops to this Noël Wells comedy drama.

Where to watch: Prime Video

5) Ghosted (2017-2018)

Max believes his wife is taken by aliens (Image via YouTube/FOX)

Max and Leroy couldn't be more different. Max is the earnest believer in the paranormal, while his partner Leroy is the cynic with a dark past. But comedic capers ensue when they are recruited together by The Beaureu Underground to investigate unexplained activities in the Los Angeles area.

Before Adam Scott and Britt Lower created riveting television together in Severance, they were husband and wife in this Tom Gormican sitcom. While she appears only in three episodes, her disappearance is what pushes former Stanford professor Max to believe alien abductions are real. The show is an entertaining watch, although it got cancelled after one season.

Where to watch: Hulu

6) American Horror Stories (2021-present)

Lower as Fay (Image via YouTube.FX Networks)

Ryan Murphy's horror anthology series presents different horror tropes involving ghosts and murder houses packaged into stand-alone, riveting episodes. In this edge-of-the-seat show, Britt Lower appeared as Fay Mallow in season 2, episode 6, titled Facelift. Season 2 was centered around vanity and physical appearance, making the horror feel more realistic.

In the episode, an older woman named Virginia Mallow (Judith Light) goes through drastic anti-aging measures from the renowned Dr. Enid Perle and finds the cost of youth. Her stepdaughter, Lower's Fay Mallow, gets involved in the dark, occult happenings. Her malleable nature is one of the most horrific parts of the episode, making it a dark, riveting watch.

Where to watch: Hulu

7) Psycho Therapy: The Shallow Tale of a Writer Who Decided to Write About a Serial Killer (2024)

Britt Lower as Keane's wife (Image via Prime Video)

Keane's (John Magaro) life hits brand new lows: His struggle with writer's block seems endless, and his tumultuous marriage with Suzie comes to an end when she demands a divorce. Enter Kollmick (Steve Buscemi), a retired serial killer and Keane's superfan who, through a bizarre comedy of errors, acts as the couple's marriage counselor while helping Keane right his next book.

Britt Lower's portrayal of Keane's wife, Suzie, is nuanced and emotionally resonant. She doesn't let her guard down easily and is quick to read the oddities of their unique situation. The trio's on-screen dynamic in such a unique premise makes this Tolga Karaçelik dark comedy a must-watch for Severance fans.

Where to watch: Prime Video/Apple TV/Fandango at Home

Watch Britt Lower in Severance only on Apple TV.

