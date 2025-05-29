7 documentaries to watch if you like The Vietnam War documentary

Ken Burns and Lynn Novick’s The Vietnam War drew viewers in with its powerful storytelling and eye-opening insights. It sparked a curiosity among audiences about a complex conflict with its rich archival footage, personal stories, and historical analysis.

Ad

The documentary series, which was 18 hours long, featured a vast timeline of the events, giving a deep insight to the viewers. It featured almost 100 witness testimonies, including those from both North and South Vietnams. Premiering in 2017, this ten-episode documentary reportedly took 10 years to make.

Multiple other documentaries, be it the Oscar-winning The Fog of War or the novel-based The Trials of Henry Kissinger, have also previously brought to audiences a deeper look into the Vietnam War (1955–1975).

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer. Readers' discretion is advised.

Four Hours at My Lai, The Fog of War, and 5 other documentaries similar to The Vietnam War

1) Hearts and Minds (1974)

Hearts and Minds (Image via HBO Max)

Directed by Peter Davis, Hearts and Minds juxtaposed official U.S. statements with brutal battlefield footage and interviews with Vietnamese civilians. Released while the war was still ongoing, it exposed the psychological cost of militarism and the cultural disconnects that fueled the conflict.

Ad

It won the Academy Award and was later preserved by the U.S. Library of Congress for its historical significance.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV, HBO Max

2) The Fog of War (2003)

The Fog of War (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Helmed by Errol Morris, The Fog of War is an Oscar-winning documentary. It centered on Robert S. McNamara, former U.S. Secretary of Defense and key architect of the Vietnam War. Through an intensely personal interview, he shared 11 life-and-death lessons drawn from a lifetime of war, regret, and reflection.

Ad

It was cerebral, confessional, and emotionally raw, a must-watch for anyone trying to understand how ideology turns into action.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

3) The Trials of Henry Kissinger (2002)

The Trials of Henry Kissinger (Image via MUBI)

Based on Christopher Hitchens’ 2001 book of the same name, this film argued that Henry Kissinger, former U.S. Secretary of State, should be tried for alleged war crimes. From Vietnam to Cambodia to Chile, the film examined global decisions made in backrooms, with devastating consequences.

Ad

Directed by Eugene Jarecki, the film was narrated by Brian Cox.

Where to Watch: MUBI

4) In the Year of the Pig (1968)

In The Year of the Pig (image via MUBI)

Directed by Emile de Antonio, the documentary In the Year of the Pig drew attention to America's role in the Vietnam War. It was released in 1968, amid a difficult time of military activity in the United States.

Ad

The movie included interviews and historical material with the purpose of these segments to shed light on the complexity of the war. The film also highlighted the history of the war and its political effects.

The documentary was nominated for Best Documentary Feature at the Oscars. Veteran film critic Jonathan Rosenbaum even called this one of "the first and the best" major documentaries about the war.

Where to Watch: MUBI

5) Regret to Inform (1998)

Ad

A scene from Vietnam (Image via Pexels)

Coming from the director Barbara Sonneborn, Regret to Inform is a moving documentary film. Through Sonneborn's personal experience, this Oscar-nominated film explored the toll that the Vietnam War took on individuals. Two decades after hearing of her husband's death in battle, Sonneborn embarked on a quest to comprehend the war and its effects.

Ad

This movie focused on interviewing women who lost their husbands to the war in Vietnam and America, giving it a unique and personal touch.

Where to Watch: The Criterion Channel

6) Four Hours in My Lai (1989)

A scene from the Vietnam War (image via Google Play)

This documentary film revisited the My Lai Massacre, where U.S. troops killed over 500 unarmed Vietnamese civilians. Survivors, soldiers, and whistleblowers recounted what happened and how it was almost buried.

Ad

A complex documentary to watch, it is also an essential one, especially if viewers liked The Vietnam War.

Where to Watch: MUBI

7) Last Days in Vietnam (2014)

Last Days in Vietnam (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Rory Kennedy, this documentary explored the chaotic last days of the United States' involvement in the Vietnam War. It depicted the fear and despair that swept across Saigon in April 1975 as North Vietnamese soldiers closed in during the conflict.

Ad

The work of South Vietnamese and American soldiers who enabled risky evacuations was also highlighted in this documentary.

Last Days in Vietnam debuted at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Other documentary recommendations for people who liked watching The Vietnam War include Vietnam in HD, Winter Soldier, Little Dieter Needs To Fly, and Dear America: Letters Home From Vietnam.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jaisu Muskan Jaiswal is a journalist specializing in pop-culture, lifestyle, and Korean entertainment at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a Master's Diploma in Journalism, she began writing as a form of creative expression during the pandemic-related lockdown. She has about four years of experience, working at Otakukart, Movieweb, The Times of India, Aeroplay Entertainment, and Lifestyle Asia, among other organizations.



As a Pop-culture writer, she values presenting reports after a robust fact-checking process on celebrities and other trending topics, which interest people. Among her professional achievements is a feature on eco-friendly practices in K-pop album production. This write-up, which took a week of research, covered a range of sub-topics such as the export-import history of K-pop albums, and shifts in music marketing in that industry.



When not working, she enjoys watching films and discovering indie artists across several music platforms. Her favorite bands include Coldplay, BTS, and CAS. Know More