7 Docuseries to Watch if You Liked A Tragedy Foretold - Flight 2054

Those who’ve watched the docuseries Tragedy Foretold: Flight 3054 and were left glued to their seats after the final scene in the harrowing narrative of Brazil's deadliest aviation disaster might like to binge-watch similarly gripping documentary TV series.

Some series will keep your eyes glued to the screen until the end, whether it's the intense storytelling of the missing aircraft in MH370: The Plane That Disappeared or detailed summaries of what led to global disasters in Seconds From Disaster.

Fortunately, there are several series fans can watch after the thrilling binge session with Flight 2054. Here are seven such docuseries to watch if you liked A Tragedy Foretold - Flight 2054.

1) MH370: The Plane That Disappeared (2023)

MH370: The Plan That Disappeared (Image via Netflix)

Fans who love themes like aviation and transportation disasters, MH370: The Plane That Disappeared is a perfect docuseries to add to the watchlist.

This 2023 Netflix docuseries delves into the mysterious disappearance of Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 that happened in 2014, exploring and showcasing multiple theories and the global search efforts that followed.

2) Dirty Money (2018)

Dirty Money (Image via Netflix)

Dirty Money is a true crime show that delves into corporate scams. Produced by Oscar-winner Alex Gibney, this series investigates real-life cases of corporate wrongdoings and corruption, including the Volkswagen emissions scandal, HSBC's money laundering for drug cartels and Donald Trump's business practices.

Each episode offers in-depth analysis and firsthand accounts, shedding light on the unethical practices that impact global economies.

3) The Keepers (2017)

A Snap from The Keepers's trailer (Image via YouTube/ Netflix)

For fans who enjoy true crime with a deep emotional crux adding to the plot, The Keepers is an unmissable docuseries.

This 2017 Netflix original investigates the decades-old unsolved murder of Sister Cathy Cesnik, a beloved nun and teacher in Baltimore. As former students seek justice, they uncover a disturbing web of abuse, cover-ups and institutional silence within the Catholic Church.

4) Seconds From Disaster (2004)

Seconds From Disaster (Image via Prime Video)

Seconds From Disaster is a long-running National Geographic docuseries that breaks down the critical moments before major global disasters — ranging from plane crashes to building collapses — using expert analysis, CGI reconstructions and survivor accounts.

Put this on your screen and, with each episode, explore the chain of errors and decisions that led to tragedies. This show is an intense look at human and mechanical failure.

5) Mayday/Air Crash Investigation (2003)

MayDay/Air Crash Investigation (Image via Prime Video)

With an entirely portrayed reconstruction of several plane crash situations in each episode, as well as expert analysis that could have your head rushing, this 25-season, 270-episode documentary series is the ideal binge-fest to keep you busy for several nights.

In this series by Andre Barro, fans will love to decode the mysteries of the aviation industry alongside industry experts.

6) Four Hours at the Capitol (2021)

Four Hours At The Capitol (Image via Prime Video)

Despite not being about aviation, this compelling real-time documentary series depicts the chaotic events of January 6, 2021, when an angry mob charged to stop the Joint Congress Ceremonial Electoral vote count. The way that obvious warning flags were disregarded and mechanisms designed to keep passengers safe broke down under pressure is similar to Flight 2054.

HBO's Four Hours At The Capitol provides an immersive, unsettling look at a day when everything went wrong in the US Capitol and how four hours shaped the entire attack.

7) Challenger: The Final Flight (2020)

Challenger: The Final Flight (Image via Netflix)

Another docuseries centred around aviation and transportation disasters that fans would love to add to their watchlist is Challenger: The Final Flight.

This 2020 Netflix docuseries is based on the accident that happened in 1986, where just 73 seconds into flight, the space shuttle Challenger broke apart over the Atlantic Ocean, killing all seven people on board.

It explores the events leading up to the tragedy and its aftermath. The docuseries is filled with evidence and witness interviews and focuses deeply on each member who lost their lives in the crash.

All of the aforementioned docuseries suggestions delve into the more dark realities of actual catastrophes, some of which are airborne and others that are natural, but they all have one thing in common: they leave you thinking, grieving and eventually contemplating.

Luckily, brilliant series are released frequently, allowing fans to get an insight into real stories and learn more about how they can be taken care of in the future.

