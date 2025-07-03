7 funniest scenes from The Bear

The Bear might not be a straight-up comedy, but it sure knows how to land a punchline. With season 4 now out, it’s the perfect time to look back at the moments that brought actual laughter between all the stress, chaos, and perfectly seared scallops.

Whether it’s the Faks throwing jabs at each other mid-repair, Richie unintentionally stealing scenes with just a look, or quiet bits of absurdity that sneak in when the kitchen isn’t on fire, the show’s funniest moments remind viewers why it keeps ending up in comedy award categories—no matter how dramatic things get.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer.

Scenes from The Bear that justify the Best Comedy nominations

7) “No. Sir, that was my brother.” (season 1 episode 4)

A still from The Bear season 1 episode 4 (Image via FX)

Season 1 episode 4, Dogs, marks the moment The Bear leans fully into its chaotic sense of humor. Carmy and Richie end up running a kid’s birthday party in Cicero’s backyard, serving hot dogs and juice while quietly spiraling under the surface. It’s the first time Carmy shows up at a public gathering in Chicago since Mikey’s death, and the tension simmers even as balloons float by.

The entire setup is absurd in the best way, but one blink-and-miss-it exchange nails the show’s dry, dark tone. While Carmy is setting up the hot dog stand, an old man walks up. Carmy greets him politely with a “Hi, Mr. Szorski.” Without missing a beat, the man replies, “I thought you killed yourself.” Carmy responds with a deadpan “No. Sir, that was my brother.”

It’s the kind of line that just hangs in the air—funny, jarring, awkward, and brutally honest all at once. The Bear doesn’t have to go big for laughs. It just knows how to deliver them straight-faced, in the middle of an absolute emotional mess.

6) “Snyder Cut motherf*ckers” (season 1 episode 1)

A still from The Bear season 1 episode 1 (Image via FX)

In season 1 episode 1, when the staff at The Original Beef is scrambling to keep up with orders, things only get weirder outside. A line of cosplayers forms in front of the restaurant—there for an arcade tournament Fak brought in, but also hoping to grab a sandwich. Tensions rise as the wait gets longer, and the crowd grows loud, restless, and increasingly chaotic.

Meanwhile, Carmy and Richie are in the middle of one of their many blowups. But by the end of the episode, it’s Richie who ends up handling the situation outside. And in typical Richie fashion, he does it with a gunshot in the air and a barrage of insults, calling the cosplayers “Snyder Cut motherf*ckers” without missing a beat.

It’s a moment that captures Richie perfectly—over-the-top, oddly specific, and completely unfiltered. He’s not trying to de-escalate. He’s just trying to be heard. And somehow, that’s exactly what works.

5) “Is he still holding the fork?” (season 2 episode 6)

A still from The Bear season 2 episode 6 (Image via FX)

Season 2 episode 6, Fishes, dials the chaos up to eleven. The holiday dinner spirals into a pressure cooker of yelling, forks, and unresolved issues. But buried under the noise is one of the show’s funniest slow-burn moments courtesy of Stevie.

As Mikey and Lee hurl insults—and actual silverware—across the room, Stevie tries to calm the table with an impromptu grace. It’s classic Mulaney energy: a mix of nervous politeness and complete mismatch for the situation. “It’s great,” he starts, eyes darting as Mikey still grips a fork mid-argument. He offers thanks for health, throws in a few half-hearted blessings, then slips in a pointed “...and, is he still holding the fork?”

The whole thing feels like a family dinner balancing on the edge of total collapse. And Stevie’s just trying to keep it upright with shaky optimism and dry commentary.

4) “I’m in Van Halen because I’m like this.” (season 2 episode 5)

A still from The Bear season 2 episode 5 (Image via FX)

Season 2 episode 5, Pop, slows things down—at least at first. Carmy and Claire share a rare moment of peace, drifting through errands and a house party before landing at the restaurant’s stripped-down skeleton. It’s the calm before a storm, which appears in the guise of Richie and Fak.

While Carmy’s off rediscovering what fun even feels like, Richie’s trying to boost power to the HVAC unit by stealing electricity from the building next door. Naturally, it all unravels in a shouting match. Nat and Sydney catch him in the act, sparking one of those high-volume, rapid-fire exchanges that turn even a serious problem into a laugh. Especially Richie’s half-explained defense to Carmy: “I’m not like this because I’m in Van Halen; I’m in Van Halen because I’m like this.”

And then comes Fak. Appearing in full-black break-in gear—headlamp, balaclava, the works—he deadpans, “I’ve been waiting for Richie on the roof.” No context, no explanation, just perfect timing.

3) “ROI on RBIs.” (season 2 episode 6)

A still from The Bear season 2 episode 5 (Image via FX)

Another standout from Fishes features, unsurprisingly, the Fak brothers doing what they do best—talking fast, thinking weird, and dressing exactly alike. Neil and Theodore show up in matching outfits, proudly announcing their dad bought them using Kohl’s Cash. It’s a throwaway detail, but a perfect tone-setter for the kind of chaos only the Faks can sow.

Their baseball card hustle becomes a running bit. First, they pitch it to Cicero, then, mid-party, they go for Stevie. Before they even get there, they’re already off-track—trying to teach Stevie how to roll the dice, failing miserably, and somehow looping back around to their big pitch. Mid-fight in the other room, Theodore turns to Stevie completely deadpan and asks, “Do you have 500 bucks on you?”

What follows is pure Fak logic. They claim they can flip those $500 into $1500. Not overnight, of course. “Couple of months, though.” Neil even coined: “ROI on RBIs.”

It’s moments like these that show just how much comedic rhythm The Bear has.

2) “Mold is a buzzword.” (season 2 episode 2)

A still from The Bear season 2 episode 2 (Image via FX)

A standout moment from season 2 episode 2, Pasta, arrives just before the ceiling gives way—and, fittingly, it’s Richie and Fak at the center of the chaos. Their dynamic runs on friction: constant bickering, clashing logic, and a mutual affection that doesn’t need to be verbalised. This time, the debate is over “calling Mom”—a not-so-secret code for Nat, the only adult in the room.

While painting walls with Marcus, Richie bans Fak from using the ladder. Fak shows up with a different ladder anyway. Naturally. He also spots mold on the wall. Richie, ever in denial, brushes it off with, “Mold is a buzzword.” Then, worried that Fak will escalate the situation, Richie throws out a warning: “Don’t freak out and go calling for Mom.”

From there, the exchange devolves into intense whisper-yelling. Threats are made, but nothing is resolved. And Marcus, stuck watching the scene unfold, says nothing—just stands there blinking in disbelief.

1) “What kind of a**hole puts ketchup on a hot dog?” (season 1 episode 4)

A still from The Bear season 1 episode 4 (Image via FX)

Dogs already brings plenty of chaos, but it’s Richie and Carmy’s back-and-forth in the backyard that delivers one of the funniest exchanges in the entire series. It starts with Richie storming out mid-party, ranting about Cicero behaving like an Italian despite being Polish. Carmy barely flinches before pointing out the obvious: “You’re not Italian either.”

To calm things down, Carmy redirects Richie to prep food—basic things like buns, condiments, and hot dogs. But when he asks about the ketchup, Richie casually drops that he didn’t bring any. Carmy, confused, presses him. “Why didn’t you bring ketchup?” Richie’s reply: “What kind of a**hole puts ketchup on a hot dog?” Carmy, obviously staggered by the statement, says, “A child.” Richie fires back with “A child a**hole.”

It’s a perfect moment—petty, loud, and completely ridiculous. But it works because both actors play it straight.

The Bear thrives on chaos, but its funniest moments come from characters clashing over the smallest things—ketchup, card scams, or ladder protocol. These scenes break the tension without breaking the tone, proving that even in the middle of kitchen meltdowns, there’s always room for a laugh. All seasons of The Bear are currently streaming on Disney+ and FX on Hulu.

