Where was The Bear season 4 filmed? All filming locations explored

The Bear season 4 continues to look at the mayhem in the kitchen, how people grow and change, and how the dynamics of a high-pressure restaurant change over time. Since it first aired in 2022, The Bear has been about Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a fine-dining chef who goes back to Chicago to run his late brother's little sandwich business, The Beef.

What starts off as a rough rebirth grows into a voyage of ambition and reinvention, with Carmy joined by a determined group of people, including Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Marcus (Lionel Boyce), and others, each dealing with their problems.

The Bear season 4 picks up after the spectacular launch of the new restaurant and explores the challenges of maintaining greatness in both personal and professional life. Filmed immediately after season 3, the latest part primarily takes place in Chicago. The city is still an important aspect of the plot, affecting every choice, fight, and breakthrough.

Chicago and its suburbs provide the perfect setting for a season full of grit and progress, from famous restaurants to quiet nooks of the neighborhood. Here are all the places where The Bear season 4 was filmed.

All the filming locations in The Bear season 4

Chicago, Illinois

The Bear season 4 (Image via Disney Plus)

The bulk of The Bear season 4 was filmed in Chicago, Illinois. From bustling city streets to quiet neighborhoods, the show roots itself deeply in the Windy City’s vibrant culture. Chicago is more than a setting—it is a key ingredient in the series’ flavor.

The production revisited Mr. Beef, the River North sandwich shop located at 666 North Orleans Street, which continues to double as “The Beef” in the show. The storefront and its humble interiors once again host some of the season’s most dramatic and emotional scenes.

Filming extended to Wicker Park, known for its creative energy. A laundromat on the West Side and a basketball court at 1739 South Wabash Avenue in the South Loop were also featured in pivotal sequences. Pink flyers were seen around town to notify locals of filming activities, particularly near North Avenue Beach and Wood Street, both of which appear in several establishing shots.

The series also shot scenes around Loyola University Chicago’s Water Tower Campus, specifically at Alpana, a real Chicago bistro run by sommelier Alpana Singh.

This downtown restaurant, located at 831 North State Street, plays a notable role in episode two. The production used cranes and professional lighting to elevate the visual feel, while equipment trucks parked nearby at Arrupe College signaled the scale of the shoot.

In The Bear season 4, Chicago’s CTA trains are frequently shown, highlighting Carmy’s movement across the city. The show uses real city transport systems to deepen the authenticity of Carmy’s daily grind and mental space.

Cinespace Chicago Film Studios

For all the magic that happens indoors—kitchen meltdowns, tense staff meetings, and heartfelt moments—the crew turned to Cinespace Chicago Film Studios. Located at 2621 West 15th Place, this production hub houses 36 active sound stages and has become a favorite among television creators.

The interior shots of The Beef, including kitchen setups and restaurant scenes requiring specific lighting and controlled conditions, were recreated here. Filming at Cinespace gave the showrunners the flexibility to execute complex sequences without outdoor disruptions.

This facility has also hosted major productions like Chicago Med, Stranger Things, and The Umbrella Academy, which speaks to its high-caliber capabilities. For The Bear season 4, the space allowed for a meticulous recreation of high-end culinary spaces that mirror real-world fine-dining establishments.

Lincoln Park

Lincoln Park, a well-known neighborhood on Chicago’s North Side, features prominently in season 4. The area’s charming architecture and tree-lined streets bring a softer contrast to the high-stakes environment of the restaurant world.

Lincoln Park serves as the setting for more contemplative scenes—moments when characters pause and reflect. These sequences benefit from the neighborhood’s picturesque visuals and peaceful ambiance. In a show where stress levels often run high, scenes shot in Lincoln Park offer a welcome visual and emotional respite.

Margaret Hie Ding Lin Park

In episode five, sous-chef Sydney tries to navigate a personal decision while shooting hoops at Margaret Hie Ding Lin Park. Located on the city’s South Side, this community park offers a small but powerful setting.

The basketball court becomes a metaphorical space for Sydney to sort through her thoughts. This is not the park’s first screen appearance—it has also been featured in ads starring Chicago Bulls icons like Michael Jordan and Derrick Rose. Its recurring use in Chicago media makes it a subtle yet powerful Chicago icon.

Music Box Theatre

In episode eight, Sydney finds herself running through the Music Box Theatre in a dreamlike sequence. Located at 3733 North Southport Avenue, this 1920s-era theater has been a cultural staple for independent and foreign films.

With its red velvet curtains and vintage decor, the Music Box Theatre enhances the surreal tone of Sydney’s nightmare. The location’s aesthetic and history enrich the episode’s atmosphere, making it one of the standout moments of The Bear season 4.

J & M Tap

Episode two includes a fleeting yet significant scene where Richie visits J & M Tap, a dive bar in Ukrainian Village. Known for its nondescript exterior and laid-back vibe, this bar encapsulates Chicago’s unpolished charm.

No signs mark its entrance, adding to its underground appeal. Inside, it’s all about cheap drinks, a vintage jukebox, and the kind of ambiance that suggests anything can happen after dark. The show captures that essence, using it to further Richie’s complex emotional arc.

Lou Mitchell’s

A Chicago icon for over a century, Lou Mitchell’s appears again in episode eight. Marcus waits outside the historic diner, which is renowned for its hearty breakfasts and complimentary Milk Duds—a symbol of the owner’s Greek heritage.

The restaurant, located at 565 W Jackson Blvd, holds sentimental value in the city’s culinary landscape. Its inclusion in season 4 adds to the show’s ongoing tribute to real food institutions.

Kasama and other culinary landmarks

Season 4 of The Bear continues the series’ homage to real-world culinary gems. Restaurants like Kasama, a Michelin-starred Filipino restaurant in the East Ukrainian Village, and Lao Peng You, a West Town Chinese spot, may appear in quick shots or get mentioned in dialogue.

Other names, like Publican Quality Meats and Margie’s Candies, reflect Chicago’s diverse food culture. These restaurants contribute to the show's authenticity and enrich its world-building.

Green Door Tavern and Franklin Room

Filming also took place at Green Door Tavern, located at 678 North Orleans Street, and near The Franklin Room, a classic tavern on North Franklin Street. Both venues ooze vintage Chicago appeal.

These spaces help build the intimate, often moody ambiance that defines many of the show's private conversations and low-lit dinners. Their interiors complement the show’s understated visual style.

North Avenue and Wood Street

North Avenue, especially near its beach, appears in multiple establishing shots. Combined with Wood Street, the visuals create a bridge between city life and moments of solitude.

These locations give breathing room to the narrative, allowing characters—and viewers—to step back and take in the scope of their environment. Whether it’s Carmy staring out at the water or Sydney walking alone, the camera uses these Chicago spots to tell stories without words.

Frank Lloyd Wright Home & Studio

In episode five, Carmy explores the Frank Lloyd Wright Home & Studio in Oak Park. This detour offers a unique visual tone. The architecture and archival materials reflect Carmy’s inner world—precise, yet haunted.

This scene stands out in The Bear season 4 for its stillness and architectural symmetry. It’s a rare moment when Carmy seeks inspiration outside the kitchen, drawing parallels between culinary and architectural craftsmanship.

Skokie, Illinois

Skokie, located about 15 miles north of downtown Chicago, was used for additional shots. Once a German-Luxembourger farming town, Skokie now offers a suburban contrast to Chicago’s cityscape.

Its tree-lined streets and mid-century homes make for ideal transitional scenes or personal moments. The show uses these settings to explore quieter aspects of the characters’ lives.

Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, situated along Lake Michigan, also served as a backdrop in The Bear season 4. With scenic streets like Chicago Avenue and Dempster Street, Evanston offers urban charm with suburban tranquility.

The Bear season 4 likely used the city’s vibrant neighborhoods and parks for wide shots and transitional sequences. Its lakefront views and boutique-lined streets make it a perfect fit for introspective or emotionally pivotal scenes.

Glenview, Illinois

Some sequences were also filmed at Glenview, which is a hamlet close to Evanston. Glenview, which is known for its parks and animals, lends depth to the series' visual setting.

The village's woodland preserves, colorful homes, and quiet atmosphere are very different from the tense interiors of The Beef. This range of places serves to balance out the emotional and visual rhythm of The Bear season 4.

What is The Bear season 4 all about?

Jeremy Allen White stars as Carmen Berzatto in The Bear season 4 (Image via Hulu)

The Bear season 4 premiered on June 25, 2025, on FX and on Hulu with all ten episodes released at once. The season continues the story of Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a celebrated chef trying to transform his late brother’s sandwich shop into a world-class restaurant.

The story picks up shortly after The Bear’s grand opening. A mixed review from The Chicago Tribune praises the food but calls out the restaurant’s chaotic structure. Investor Cicero gives the team two months to stabilize operations, even installing a countdown clock in the kitchen. Carmy and Sydney respond by setting their sights on a Michelin star, refining the menu, and bringing on new staff from the now-shuttered fine dining spot, Ever.

A flashback shows that Mikey, Carmy's dead brother, came up with the moniker "The Bear." This adds emotional depth to the story of how the restaurant got its name.

Carmy is still dealing with his problems and family tragedy. He gets back in touch with Claire, apologizes to Natalie for not being there after her daughter was born, and starts to wonder if he belongs in the kitchen. Meanwhile, Sydney faces a tempting offer from Shapiro to join his new restaurant. After a period of soul-searching, she decides to stay at The Bear.

Other characters are also tested in The Bear season 4. Richie debates attending his ex-wife’s wedding and later finds clarity and emotional connection at the event, even helping comfort her daughter in a heartfelt group moment under a reception table.

Marcus deals with grief over his mother’s passing and receives recognition from Food & Wine as one of the year’s Best New Chefs. Tina regains her confidence in the kitchen with help from Luca, and Ebraheim considers franchising the Beef window.

In a big turn of events, Carmy pulls out of the restaurant's partnership arrangement, leaving Sydney, Natalie, and Cicero in charge. When Sydney confronts him, he tells her that he became a chef to get away from his history, not because he loved cooking. He informs her that she's the reason the restaurant is still open and instructs her to take charge.

Carmy and Richie also talk honestly about how they feel about Mikey's death, which gives them the emotional closure they needed.

The Bear season 4 ends with Sydney agreeing to take over The Bear on the condition that Richie becomes a partner. Carmy leaves, trying to find out who he is outside the kitchen. When Cicero's countdown clock reaches zero, The Bear's future begins a new chapter based on trust that has been earned, strength, and a common goal.

The Bear season 4 continues to celebrate Chicago in all its complexity. From bustling kitchens to quiet streets, the show explores not only the physical spaces of the city but also the emotional terrain of its characters.

The Bear season 4 is now available for online streaming on Disney Plus and Hulu.

