7 Jack Gleeson Movies and Shows to Watch if You Loved Him in 'House of Guinness'

Jack Gleeson has come back on television in Netflix's House of Guinness, a drama show that tells the tale of Dublin's popular brewing dynasty in 1868.

The Guinnes family patriarch is dead, and his four kids, each with dark secrets of their own. They have the brewery's fate in their hands. However, one person in the mess of 19th-century Dublin manages to look out for the gray area in the most polarizing scenes: Bryon Hedges (portrayed by Jack Gleeson). This marks a significant comeback for Gleeson, who stepped away from acting for nearly ten years after his iconic role as King Joffrey Baratheon.

The Irish actor's performance in House of Guinness displays his range beyond the evil monarch that made him popular. Jack Gleeson brings nuance and depth to his character, Bryon Hughes, proving his acting skills extend far beyond his breakthrough role. For viewers discovering Jack Gleeson through this series, his filmography offers many compelling performances worth exploring.

Batman Begins, In the Land of Saints and Sinners, Out of Her Mind, and four other Jack Gleeson movies and shows to watch if you liked House of Guinness

1) Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones remains Jack Gleeson's most recognized work. He embodies King Joffrey Baratheon across four seasons of this fantasy series. The character served as one of television's most disliked antagonists.

Jack Gleeson portrayed Joffrey from a spoiled prince to a tyrannical king. The role required him to embody sadism and cruelty convincingly. His acting made viewers genuinely hate the character.

This reaction displayed Jack Gleeson's exceptional acting talent. The young king's death in the fourth season became one of the series's most celebrated moments. Jack Glesson's portrayal earned critical acclaim and established his reputation in the industry.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) Batman Begins

Before television's success, Jack Gleeson appeared in Christropger Nolan's Batman Begins. He played a young boy who faces Bruce Wayne's transformation into Batman after his parents' murder. Jack Gleeson's character appears when Bruce returns to Gotham City.

Though his role was limited, it marked his entry into major Hollywood productions. The Christopher Nolan movie became a commercial and critical success.

Gleeson worked alongside Christian Bale and other popular actors. The early experience helped shape his comprehension of movie acting. The role displayed his potential even as a child performer.

This movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) In the Land of Saints and Sinners

In the Land of Saints and Sinners marked Jack Gleeson's return to movies after his acting hiatus. He additionally starred as Keving alongside Liam Neeson in the feature movie In the Land of Saints and Sinners.

The thriller takes place in a remote Irish village during the 1970s. Liam Neeson portrays a retired assassin looking for a peaceful life. Gleeson's character Kevin becomes entangled in the chaotic events. The movie explores themes of consequence and redemption. His acting displays maturity gained during this time away from acting.

Gleeson holds his own alongside veteran actor Liam Neeson. The role proves his potential to handle dramatic material beyond fantasy genres.

In the Land of Saints and Sinners is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Out of Her Mind

After his role in Game of Thrones, Gleeson appeared as Casper in the 2020 BBC Two series Out of Her Mind. This comedy-drama story features Sara Pascoe as a woman navigating career challenges and relationships.

Gleeson embodies Casper, a supporting character in the story. The drama utilizes surreal elements to explore modern life and mental health. His role displayed versatility in comedy after years of dramatic acting. Jack Gleeson adapted well to the show's unique style and tone. The BBC production allowed him to work with British comedy talent. This role helped ease his transition back into regular acting work.

5) A Shine of Rainbows

A Shine of Rainbows featured Gleeson in one of his former film roles.The family drama narrates the story of an orphaned boy adopted by a loving couple. Jack Glesson portrays a local boy who befriends the lead character. The movie takes place on the scenic Irish coast. His character helps the orphaned kid adjust to his new life. The film deals with themes of belonging, family, and acceptance.

Jack Gleeson's effortless acting potential shines in this gentler role. The role displayed his range before his popularity in Game of Thrones. This performance proved he could tackle emotional scenes effectively.

A Shine of Rainbows is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) All Good Children

All Good Children gave Jack Gleeson a popular role in an Irish drama. The movie explores teenage life in suburban Dublin during the 1990s. He portrays a young man caught between rebellion and conformity. The narrative follows his character's coming-of-age journey. Gleeson delivers a compelling performance as the conflicted protagonist. The movie examines family expectations and social pressures.

His portrayal captures the uncertainty of adolescence convincingly. This role displays his ability to carry a movie as the main lead. The Irish production allowed Jack Gleeson to work close to home.

All Good Children is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) Shrooms

Shrooms represents Gleeson's venture into horror movie making. The Irish horror movie follows a group of friends on a camping trip gone bad.

They consume hallucinogenic mushrooms in the Irish countryside. Gleeson portrays one of the teenagers in the group. The movie becomes increasingly unsettling as the drugs take effect. His character encounters shocking visions and risky situations. The film blends psychological horror with slasher elements. Jack Glesson tackles the horror genre effectively.

Though not critically acclaimed, the movie displayed his willingness to explore separate genres. This early role helped build his experience with different acting challenges.

Jack Gleeson's diverse filmography displays his range as an actor. From intimate dramas to epic fantasy, he has proven his versatility across several genres and media throughout his career.

